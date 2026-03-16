Facts: Amrita Joseph is the top run scorer for Baroda Women in the tournament so far, having amassed 135 runs in four innings.

Simran Patel is Gujarat Women’s leading batter in the competition with 130 runs in four innings.

Baroda Women lead their head-to-head tally against Gujarat Women with a 3-1 scoreline in the last three seasons.

Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Chances of Winning

Baroda Women are certainly one of the top teams this season as they claimed their third win against Uttar Pradesh Women last time around. The former’s batters went hammer and tongs in the first innings - middle order batters Nidhi Dhamuniya and Poonam Khemnar remained not out on 51 and 49 runs, respectively, while opener Mesvi Pokar also made a valuable contribution of 44 runs. They posted 174 runs on the board which took the burden off of the bowlers who were able to defend the score with ease. They limited the opposition to 158 runs by the end of the game which handed the Hani Patel-led team a close 16-run victory.

Gujarat Women, on the contrary, put on a miserable performance against Mumbai Women in the previous game. Batting first, the former found themselves restricted to a mere 93 runs; opener Simran Patel led from the front with a 33-run knock while skipper Renuka Chaudhari and wicket-keeper batter Arshia Dhariwal scored 25* and 23 runs, respectively. Naturally, the total was not something the bowlers were equipped to chase down and they watched with folded arms as Mumbai Women overhauled the target with six wickets to spare.

Baroda Women chance of winning - 79%

Gujarat Women chance of winning - 21%

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Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Betting Tips

Baroda Women to score high before first dismissal

Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph have had their ups and downs as Baroda Women’s opening batters this season. In the last four games, the pair set up totals of 31, 4, 0 and 38 runs before the first dismissal. Although they experienced a dip in performance in between, they are expected to exploit Gujarat Women’s vulnerability in the bowling department in the next encounter.

Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Toss Prediction

Out of the seven matches played at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, the teams bowling first have had the upper hand, winning five times. Moreover, with a rather low average first innings score of 107, chasing is likely to remain the favored strategy in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

New Chandigarh will experience sunny skies and the forecast shows no signs of rainfall whatsoever with the temperature peaking at 29 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Women Player List

Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mesvi Pokar Batter Amrita Joseph Batter Nishat Changiwala Wicket-keeper Poonam Khemnar Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Pragya Rawat All-rounder Nidhi Dhamuniya Batter Hani Patel (C) Bowler Kesha Patel All-rounder Surbhi Chauhan Bowler Nrupa Vyas All-rounder

Baroda Women Team Form

Baroda Women’s batting is formidable and they have the vigor to put on an insurmountable score in the next match.

Gujarat Women Player List

Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Bhoomi Dave, Muskan Vasava, Pushti Nadkarni, Simran Patel, Jamsibhai Krutikaben, Jayaben R Ramu, Nidhiben N Desai, Sanchita S Changlani, Kanal Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Chaxu Patel, Krishna Patel, Zeel Mithaiwala.

Predicted Playing XI

Simran Patel Batter Arshia Dhariwal Wicket-keeper Sanchita S Changlani All-rounder Renuka Chaudhari (C) Batter Nidhiben N Desai All-rounder Chaxu Patel Bowler Zeel Mithaiwala Bowler Jamsibhai Krutikaben All-rounder Pushti Nadkarni Batter Muskan Vasava Batter Krishna Patel Bowler

Gujarat Women Team Form

Gujarat Women’s batters were awfully short of the mark in the last outing and they are not expected to improve immediately, especially since Baroda Women have a powerful bowling unit.

Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Head-to-Head

Baroda Women have a formidable 3-1 scoreline against Gujarat Women in the last three seasons of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 4

Baroda Women - 3

Gujarat Women - 1

Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Betting Odds

Baroda Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Women

Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal’s partnership for Gujarat Women improved over the course of the tournament as they added 53, 23 and 2 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches. On the other hand, Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph have been a tad off the mark but their progress is also evident since they secured stands of 31, 4 and 0 runsin the previous three outings. Nevertheless, the bookmakers are certain the latter will return stronger in the upcoming match.

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Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Best Batters

Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter

Amrita Joseph was not among the top scorers for Baroda Women in the last game against Uttar Pradesh Women where she scored a mere 18 runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she is their leading run scorer in the tournament so far with 135 runs in four innings. Despite her downtrend in the last game, she is poised to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Simran Patel emerged as the leading batter for Gujarat Women with 33 runs in the last outing against Mumbai Women. She stands as the team’s top run-getter in the tournament this season with 130 runs in four innings. Given her strong form at the moment, she is anticipated to be their standout batter against Baroda Women as well.

Baroda Women vs Gujarat Women Best Bowlers

Kesha Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler

Kesha Patel went wicketless in the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women but she continues to be their leading bowler overall with eight wickets in four innings so far. Even though she experienced a setback in the last game, she is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Jamsibhai Krutikaben to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous game panned out as expected considering Jamsibhai Krutikaben was the joint leading bowler for Gujarat Women with a single wicket in four overs along with an economy rate of 3.75. With five wickets in four T20 innings thus far, she remains the top pick to be their premier bowler in the next encounter, too.