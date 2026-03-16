Facts: Amrita Joseph is the top run scorer for Baroda Women with 84 runs in two innings thus far.

Asha S leads Kerala Women’s batting charts with 71 runs in two innings this season.

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Chances of Winning

Baroda Women kicked off their campaign on a high note with a victory but went on to lose to Mumbai Women in the last outing. The latter posted a total of 133 runs and even though the total was not unattainable by any means, Baroda Women’s batters made a meal of their chase. Nishat Changiwala’s 25 and Shikha Pandey’s 24 were the two major contributions in the innings but their batting lineup was starting to crumble, and they ended up getting restricted to 108 by the end of the innings. This resulted in a 25-run defeat for the Hani Patel-led side.

Kerala Women, on the other hand, lost their first game against Uttar Pradesh Women but they turned their form on its head as they beat Vidarbha Women in the previous encounter. The latter scored 127 runs while batting first and the chase was a piece of cake for Kerala Women. After their top order collapsed cheaply, Asha S and skipper Sajana Sajeevan brought stability to the innings with 61 and 57* runs, respectively. In the end, they took victory by a comfortable margin of six wickets.

Baroda Women chance of winning - 55%

Kerala Women chance of winning - 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Betting Tips

Kerala Women to score low before first dismissal

In the last two matches, Thayyil Shani has been Kerala Women’s recurring opener while having led with Najla Noushad and Akshaya Sadanandan. This change in their opening wicket has certainly had an adverse impact on their form considering the pairs secured substandard totals of 2 and 12 runs in the last two matches. They do not have the firepower to challenge Baroda Women’s bowlers in the next game.

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Toss Prediction

In the four games held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium so far, the teams batting first have a 3-1 lead over those chasing. Moreover, the average score of 115 runs with the first bad is quite competitive, and the toss winning skipper will be keen to set the target in the next fixture, too.

Weather Report

The weather at Mohali will be conducive with sunny skies and there is absolutely no threat of precipitation at the time of the match. The temperature is set to touch 29 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Women Player List

Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mesvi Pokar Batter Amrita Joseph Batter Nishat Changiwala Wicket-keeper Poonam Khemnar Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Pragya Rawat All-rounder Nidhi Dhamuniya Batter Hani Patel (C) Bowler Kesha Patel All-rounder Surbhi Chauhan Bowler Nrupa Vyas All-rounder

Baroda Women Team Form

Baroda Women’s batting performance was a tad lackluster in the previous game but they have the potential to come good against Kerala Women.

Kerala Women Player List

Sajana Sajeevan (c), Thayyil Shani, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran, Salonee Dangore, Pranavi Chandra, Asha S.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani Batter Najla Noushad All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Asha S Batter Sajana Sajeevan (C) All-rounder Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Vaishna Shibu Wicket-keeper Pranavi Chandra Bowler Isabel Joseph Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women will certainly put up a fight against Baroda Women but they do not have enough firepower to overcome their rivals.

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Head-to-Head

In the last three seasons, Baroda Women and Kerala Women have faced each other once where the latter emerged victorious.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Baroda Women - 0

Kerala Women - 1

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Betting Odds

Baroda Women to have a better opening partnership than Kerala Women

Thayyil Shani has been Kerala Women’s mainstay opener this season, having led the innings with two different partners so far. They set up totals of 2 and 12 runs in the last two matches while their counterparts at Baroda Women are a tad better in this regard. Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph started the tournament with a 38-run stand and although their performance dropped off with a zero-run partnership last time around, they are expected to come back stronger in the upcoming game.

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women T20 IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali, null Baroda Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Kerala Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now!

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Best Batters

Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter

Amrita Joseph was the top scorer for Baroda Women in the first game with an unbeaten 62, and she was among the top batters against Mumbai Women with 22 runs. She was the team’s leading run-getter in the 2024 season with 206 runs in six innings. With a T20 career average of 24.41, she is the top pick to be their leading batter once again.

Sajana Sajeevan to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Sajana Sajeevan emerged as the second leading batter for Kerala Women in the last encounter, having remained not out on 57. She has a whopping 1417 runs in 102 innings so far, and her average of 19.41 is favorable. Based on her form, she is anticipated to be their top batter in the upcoming fixture.

Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Best Bowlers

Hani Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last match turned out to be accurate considering Hani Patel was Baroda Women’s top bowler with two wickets in three overs and an economy rate of 7.66. She has a total of three wickets in two innings thus far and the skipper remains the top contender for the upcoming encounter against Kerala Women.

Salonee Dangore to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler



In the last game against Vidarbha Women, Salonee Dangore was tied for the top spot with a single wicket but she was Kerala Women’s leading bowler in the first game of the tournament where she claimed a three-wicket haul. She has a remarkable average of 16.63 in her career so far, making her the top choice against Baroda Women.