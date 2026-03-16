Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Match Prediction
BAR
55%
Chance of Winning
KER
45%
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali
Facts:
- Amrita Joseph is the top run scorer for Baroda Women with 84 runs in two innings thus far.
- Asha S leads Kerala Women’s batting charts with 71 runs in two innings this season.
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Chances of Winning
Baroda Women kicked off their campaign on a high note with a victory but went on to lose to Mumbai Women in the last outing. The latter posted a total of 133 runs and even though the total was not unattainable by any means, Baroda Women’s batters made a meal of their chase. Nishat Changiwala’s 25 and Shikha Pandey’s 24 were the two major contributions in the innings but their batting lineup was starting to crumble, and they ended up getting restricted to 108 by the end of the innings. This resulted in a 25-run defeat for the Hani Patel-led side.
Kerala Women, on the other hand, lost their first game against Uttar Pradesh Women but they turned their form on its head as they beat Vidarbha Women in the previous encounter. The latter scored 127 runs while batting first and the chase was a piece of cake for Kerala Women. After their top order collapsed cheaply, Asha S and skipper Sajana Sajeevan brought stability to the innings with 61 and 57* runs, respectively. In the end, they took victory by a comfortable margin of six wickets.
Baroda Women chance of winning - 55%
Kerala Women chance of winning - 45%
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Betting Tips
Kerala Women to score low before first dismissal
In the last two matches, Thayyil Shani has been Kerala Women’s recurring opener while having led with Najla Noushad and Akshaya Sadanandan. This change in their opening wicket has certainly had an adverse impact on their form considering the pairs secured substandard totals of 2 and 12 runs in the last two matches. They do not have the firepower to challenge Baroda Women’s bowlers in the next game.
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Toss Prediction
In the four games held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium so far, the teams batting first have a 3-1 lead over those chasing. Moreover, the average score of 115 runs with the first bad is quite competitive, and the toss winning skipper will be keen to set the target in the next fixture, too.
Weather Report
The weather at Mohali will be conducive with sunny skies and there is absolutely no threat of precipitation at the time of the match. The temperature is set to touch 29 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Women Player List
Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mesvi Pokar
|
Batter
|
Amrita Joseph
|
Batter
|
Nishat Changiwala
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Poonam Khemnar
|
Batter
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Pragya Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Nidhi Dhamuniya
|
Batter
|
Hani Patel (C)
|
Bowler
|
Kesha Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Surbhi Chauhan
|
Bowler
|
Nrupa Vyas
|
All-rounder
Baroda Women Team Form
Baroda Women’s batting performance was a tad lackluster in the previous game but they have the potential to come good against Kerala Women.
Kerala Women Player List
Sajana Sajeevan (c), Thayyil Shani, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran, Salonee Dangore, Pranavi Chandra, Asha S.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Thayyil Shani
|
Batter
|
Najla Noushad
|
All-rounder
|
Drisya I V
|
Batter
|
Asha S
|
Batter
|
Sajana Sajeevan (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Akshaya Sadanandan
|
Batter
|
Darsana Mohanan
|
Bowler
|
Salonee Dangore
|
Bowler
|
Vaishna Shibu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Pranavi Chandra
|
Bowler
|
Isabel Joseph
|
Bowler
Kerala Women Team Form
Kerala Women will certainly put up a fight against Baroda Women but they do not have enough firepower to overcome their rivals.
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Head-to-Head
In the last three seasons, Baroda Women and Kerala Women have faced each other once where the latter emerged victorious.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 1
Baroda Women - 0
Kerala Women - 1
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Betting Odds
Baroda Women to have a better opening partnership than Kerala Women
Thayyil Shani has been Kerala Women’s mainstay opener this season, having led the innings with two different partners so far. They set up totals of 2 and 12 runs in the last two matches while their counterparts at Baroda Women are a tad better in this regard. Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph started the tournament with a 38-run stand and although their performance dropped off with a zero-run partnership last time around, they are expected to come back stronger in the upcoming game.
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali, null
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Kerala
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Best Batters
Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter
Amrita Joseph was the top scorer for Baroda Women in the first game with an unbeaten 62, and she was among the top batters against Mumbai Women with 22 runs. She was the team’s leading run-getter in the 2024 season with 206 runs in six innings. With a T20 career average of 24.41, she is the top pick to be their leading batter once again.
Sajana Sajeevan to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter
Sajana Sajeevan emerged as the second leading batter for Kerala Women in the last encounter, having remained not out on 57. She has a whopping 1417 runs in 102 innings so far, and her average of 19.41 is favorable. Based on her form, she is anticipated to be their top batter in the upcoming fixture.
Baroda Women vs Kerala Women Best Bowlers
Hani Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler
The prediction for the last match turned out to be accurate considering Hani Patel was Baroda Women’s top bowler with two wickets in three overs and an economy rate of 7.66. She has a total of three wickets in two innings thus far and the skipper remains the top contender for the upcoming encounter against Kerala Women.
Salonee Dangore to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler
In the last game against Vidarbha Women, Salonee Dangore was tied for the top spot with a single wicket but she was Kerala Women’s leading bowler in the first game of the tournament where she claimed a three-wicket haul. She has a remarkable average of 16.63 in her career so far, making her the top choice against Baroda Women.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Baroda Women
- Baroda Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
- Kerala Women to win @ 1.83 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments