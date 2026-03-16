Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Match Prediction
BAR
42%
Chance of Winning
MUM
58%
Parimatch
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Mumbai Women’s Jagravi Pawar was the leading wicket-taker of the competition with 16 wickets in 11 innings last season.
- Hani Patel was Baroda Women’s top bowler in the 2024 season with ten wickets in seven innings.
- Baroda Women and Mumbai Women have a 2-2 record in the last three seasons of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy.
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Chances of Winning
Baroda Women’s campaign in the previous season was excellent, especially during the group stage where they won five out of six matches. After losing the first game to Jammu & Kashmir, Baroda Women went hammer and tongs as they won the next five games on the trot. Their success handed them a spot in the quarter final but it turned out to be a disaster for them. Having scored a mere 81 runs against Uttarakhand Women, the bowlers failed to defend their meager total which resulted in a five-wicket defeat.
Mumbai Women emerged as the champions last season after a successful round robin stage where they won five fixtures out of seven. As they advanced into the playoffs, they beat Punjab Women in the pre-quarter final, overcame Railways Women in the quarter final and progressed into the semi-final against Uttarakhand Women. Mumbai Women were absolutely unrelenting, particularly with the bat as they bagged their place in the final against Bengal Women. It turned out to be their most straightforward outing considering they chased down an 86-run target with ten wickets to spare for the title.
- Baroda Women chance of winning - 42%
- Mumbai Women chance of winning - 58%
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Tips
Baroda Women to score low before first dismissal
In the last five games of the 2024 season, Baroda Women had varied opening batters which contributed to the instability of their first wicket. Yastika Bhatia, Gautami Naik, Tanvir Shaikh, Pragya Rawat, Hani Patel and Pankti Rana were all openers for the team, having secured totals of 12, 19, 22, 15 and 41 runs before the first dismissal. Their downward trend and lack of consistency put the opening wicket on the backfoot as they enter the next game against Mumbai Women.
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Toss Prediction
A total of ten T20Is have been held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium with the teams batting and fielding first sharing a 5-5 record so far. The average first innings score of 167 is not an outstanding score by any means but it is a defendable target. This makes batting first a priority for the toss winning skipper of the next game.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no rain forecast at Mohali on match day, and sunny skies are expected to prevail with the temperature reaching 28 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Women Player List
Radha Yadav (c), Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Hani Patel, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yastika Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Gautami Naik
|
Batter
|
Amrita Joseph
|
Batter
|
Radha Yadav (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Jaya Mohite
|
Bowler
|
Tanvir Shaikh
|
All-rounder
|
Hani Patel
|
Bowler
|
Kesha Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Pragya Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Nancy Patel
|
Bowler
|
Janki Rathod
|
Bowler
Baroda Women Team Form
Baroda Women were powerful with the bat last season but their performance in the quarter final last season was rather weak.
Mumbai Women Player List
Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Humairaa Kaazi (C)
|
Batter
|
Vrushali Bhagat
|
Batter
|
Simran Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Ira Jadhav
|
All-rounder
|
Sayali Satghare
|
All-rounder
|
Khushi Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
|
Fatima Jaffer
|
All-rounder
|
Manali Dakshini
|
All-rounder
|
Jagravi Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Saumya Singh
|
Bowler
Mumbai Women Team Form
Mumbai Women were an exceptional team in the previous season, and they were firing on all cylinders with a balanced unit.
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Head-to-Head
Baroda Women and Mumbai Women are tied with a 2-2 scoreline in the previous four head-to-head encounters.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 4
Baroda Women - 2
Mumbai Women - 2
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Odds
Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Women
During the previous season, Baroda Women had three different openers in the last three matches. Gautami Naik, Tanvir Shaikh and Pragya Rawat led the innings for the team, resulting in totals of 12, 19 and 22 runs. Mumbai Women’s Humairaa Kaazi and Vrushali Bhagat, on the contrary, were much more dependable as they added 86*, 10 and 34 runs to the first wicket in the last three matches of the tournament. It is quite clear that the latter are more prolific in this regard and will be expected to secure a competitive stand next time around, outdoing Baroda Women’s first wicket.
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, null
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Best Batters
Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter
Amrita Joseph has played 19 T20 matches so far and she has amassed 415 runs, including three half-centuries and a career average of 24.41. In the 2024 season of the tournament, she emerged as Baroda Women’s leading batter with 206 runs in six innings which makes her the top contender for the upcoming game.
Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter
Humairaa Kaazi was Mumbai Women’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season, having scored a whopping 381 runs in 11 innings. She has an impressive 1407 runs in 75 T20 innings along with a career average of 22.33. She is, without a doubt, the top choice for the next encounter against Baroda Women.
Baroda Women vs Mumbai Women Best Bowlers
Hani Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler
In the previous season, Hani Patel was Baroda Women’s top wicket-taker as she claimed ten wickets in seven innings. In her T20 career of 35 innings, she has 30 wickets under her belt along with an excellent average of 17.77. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.
Jagravi Pawar to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler
Jagravi Pawar bagged 16 wickets in 11 innings in the last season, making her Mumbai Women’s leading bowler in the tournament. She has 28 wickets in 21 innings along with an excellent bowling average of 13.00, making her the favorite for the next clash as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Women
- Baroda Women to win @ 2.40 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai Women to win @ 1.48 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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