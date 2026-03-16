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Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction

BAR

38%

Chance of Winning

UTT

62%

Parimatch

1.60
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Batery

1.70
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T20

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium

Baroda Women and Uttar Pradesh Women’s Senior Women's T20 Trophy clash is slated to take place on October 13, 2025, at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali. The game will commence at 11:00 AM IST.

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Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Amrita Joseph, Baroda Women’s opener, is their top run scorer with 117 runs in three innings.
  • Sonam Yadav leads Uttar Pradesh Women’s bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings.
  • Baroda Women and Uttar Pradesh Women have a 3-2 scoreline in the last three seasons of the tournament.

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Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Baroda Women returned to winning ways with their previous outing against Kerala Women where the latter were kept down to a minimal score of 102 runs. The chase was a piece of cake for Baroda Women as Poonam Khemnar and Amrita Joseph set the team up for success with scores of 48 and 33 runs, respectively. In the end, they overhauled the target with five wickets to spare.

Uttar Pradesh Women, on the other hand, remain unbeaten this season as they took their third victory on the trot against Bihar Women last time around. The former, having batted first, posted 156 runs on the board which was a rather competitive score. Their top order absolutely knocked it out of the park as Sampada Dixit, Varnika Singh and Sonali Singh scored 68, 44 and 25 runs, respectively. The bowlers did not have to exert themselves as they restricted Bihar Women to 92 runs by the end of the innings, taking victory by a massive margin of 64 runs.

  • Baroda Women chance of winning - 38%
  • Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 62%

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Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal

Sampada Dixit is Uttar Pradesh Women’s linchpin this season and she has been an absolute powerhouse so far. Having opened alongside Varnika Singh and Muskan Malik in the last three matches, the openers set up competitive stands of 81, 5 and 14 runs before the first dismissal. Given their massive upswing in performance, they are backed to put on a big score in the next match against Baroda Women’s bowlers.

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

In the six matches held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in the tournament this season, the teams batting first have the edge as they won on four occasions. The average score of 114 with the first bat is defensible at this venue which will prompt the toss winning skipper to set the target in the upcoming encounter, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests clear, sunny skies at Mohali with no likelihood of a downpour whatsoever, and the temperature is set to soar to 29 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Women Player List

Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mesvi Pokar

Batter

Amrita Joseph

Batter

Nishat Changiwala

Wicket-keeper

Poonam Khemnar

Batter

Shikha Pandey

All-rounder

Pragya Rawat

All-rounder

Nidhi Dhamuniya

Batter

Hani Patel (C)

Bowler

Kesha Patel

All-rounder

Surbhi Chauhan

Bowler

Nrupa Vyas

All-rounder

Baroda Women Team Form

Baroda Women’s batting displays are quite erratic this season which puts them at a disadvantage against a balanced Uttar Pradesh Women unit.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Sampada Dixit

Batter

Muskan Malik

Batter

Sonali Singh (C)

Bowler

Nishi Kashyap

Wicket-keeper

Nishu Choudhary

Batter

Anjali Singh

All-rounder

Garima Yadav

All-rounder

Sonam Yadav

Bowler

Shilpi Yadav

Bowler

Archana Devi

Bowler

Almas Bharadwaj

Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Women are a force to be reckoned with and they are the most dominant team in their division as it stands.

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Baroda Women and Uttar Pradesh Women have a close 3-2 record in the last three seasons of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 5

Baroda Women - 3

Uttar Pradesh Women - 2

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Women

Mesvi Pokar’s partnership with Amrita Joseph has not been particularly fruitful considering Baroda Women have ended up with rather scant opening totals of 4, 0 and 38 runs in the last three matches. Uttar Pradesh Women’s Sampada Dixit and Muskan Malik, on the other hand, have been prolific and their improvement is convincing. During the previous three outings, they added 81, 5 and 14 runs to the first wicket which makes them the favorite opening pair in this encounter.

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women

T20

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, null

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Baroda

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1.60
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Uttar Pradesh

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2.13

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters

Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter

Amrita Joseph was the second leading batter for Baroda Women in the last game against Kerala Women with 33 runs. Nevertheless, she leads the team’s run charts by a massive margin, having amassed 117 runs in three innings. She has a career average of 28.00 which makes her the top choice against Uttar Pradesh Women.

Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

As predicted, Sampada Dixit led Uttar Pradesh Women’s batting charts in the last outing against Bihar Women where she notched up a 68-run half-century. Further, she stands as their top run-getter overall with 119 runs in three innings, making her the favorite against Baroda Women, too.

Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Nrupa Vyas to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler

Nrupa Vyas emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Baroda Women in the last game versus Kerala Women, having claimed three wickets in four overs which included a maiden and a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. She is the team’s top wicket-taker overall with six wickets in three innings this season, and she is expected to lead the charge in the next encounter as well.

Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the previous outing panned out as expected since Sonam Yadav was the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh Women with three wickets in four innings and an economy rate of 4.00. She has a whopping seven wickets in three innings, making her the team’s top wicket-taker this season. Naturally, she remains the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Uttar Pradesh Women

Baroda Women have had their ups and downs this season with two wins, one defeat and a net run rate of +0.933 as they currently stand third on the Group A table. However, they still pale in comparison to an invincible Uttar Pradesh Women who are the table toppers with three consecutive victories and a phenomenal net run rate of +1.635. Baroda Women have a slight edge over Uttar Pradesh Women with a 3-2 record in their head-to-head tally but the bookmakers are certain the latter will be level pegging by the end of this match-up.
  • Baroda Women to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
  • Uttar Pradesh Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
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