Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Match Prediction
BAR
38%
Chance of Winning
UTT
62%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium
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Facts:
- Amrita Joseph, Baroda Women’s opener, is their top run scorer with 117 runs in three innings.
- Sonam Yadav leads Uttar Pradesh Women’s bowling attack with seven wickets in three innings.
- Baroda Women and Uttar Pradesh Women have a 3-2 scoreline in the last three seasons of the tournament.
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning
Baroda Women returned to winning ways with their previous outing against Kerala Women where the latter were kept down to a minimal score of 102 runs. The chase was a piece of cake for Baroda Women as Poonam Khemnar and Amrita Joseph set the team up for success with scores of 48 and 33 runs, respectively. In the end, they overhauled the target with five wickets to spare.
Uttar Pradesh Women, on the other hand, remain unbeaten this season as they took their third victory on the trot against Bihar Women last time around. The former, having batted first, posted 156 runs on the board which was a rather competitive score. Their top order absolutely knocked it out of the park as Sampada Dixit, Varnika Singh and Sonali Singh scored 68, 44 and 25 runs, respectively. The bowlers did not have to exert themselves as they restricted Bihar Women to 92 runs by the end of the innings, taking victory by a massive margin of 64 runs.
- Baroda Women chance of winning - 38%
- Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 62%
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips
Uttar Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal
Sampada Dixit is Uttar Pradesh Women’s linchpin this season and she has been an absolute powerhouse so far. Having opened alongside Varnika Singh and Muskan Malik in the last three matches, the openers set up competitive stands of 81, 5 and 14 runs before the first dismissal. Given their massive upswing in performance, they are backed to put on a big score in the next match against Baroda Women’s bowlers.
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction
In the six matches held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium in the tournament this season, the teams batting first have the edge as they won on four occasions. The average score of 114 with the first bat is defensible at this venue which will prompt the toss winning skipper to set the target in the upcoming encounter, too.
Weather Report
The forecast suggests clear, sunny skies at Mohali with no likelihood of a downpour whatsoever, and the temperature is set to soar to 29 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Women Player List
Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mesvi Pokar
|
Batter
|
Amrita Joseph
|
Batter
|
Nishat Changiwala
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Poonam Khemnar
|
Batter
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Pragya Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Nidhi Dhamuniya
|
Batter
|
Hani Patel (C)
|
Bowler
|
Kesha Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Surbhi Chauhan
|
Bowler
|
Nrupa Vyas
|
All-rounder
Baroda Women Team Form
Baroda Women’s batting displays are quite erratic this season which puts them at a disadvantage against a balanced Uttar Pradesh Women unit.
Uttar Pradesh Women Player List
Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sampada Dixit
|
Batter
|
Muskan Malik
|
Batter
|
Sonali Singh (C)
|
Bowler
|
Nishi Kashyap
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nishu Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Anjali Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Garima Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Sonam Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Shilpi Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Archana Devi
|
Bowler
|
Almas Bharadwaj
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form
Uttar Pradesh Women are a force to be reckoned with and they are the most dominant team in their division as it stands.
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head
Baroda Women and Uttar Pradesh Women have a close 3-2 record in the last three seasons of the competition.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 5
Baroda Women - 3
Uttar Pradesh Women - 2
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds
Uttar Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Women
Mesvi Pokar’s partnership with Amrita Joseph has not been particularly fruitful considering Baroda Women have ended up with rather scant opening totals of 4, 0 and 38 runs in the last three matches. Uttar Pradesh Women’s Sampada Dixit and Muskan Malik, on the other hand, have been prolific and their improvement is convincing. During the previous three outings, they added 81, 5 and 14 runs to the first wicket which makes them the favorite opening pair in this encounter.
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women
T20
IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, null
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Uttar Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters
Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter
Amrita Joseph was the second leading batter for Baroda Women in the last game against Kerala Women with 33 runs. Nevertheless, she leads the team’s run charts by a massive margin, having amassed 117 runs in three innings. She has a career average of 28.00 which makes her the top choice against Uttar Pradesh Women.
Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter
As predicted, Sampada Dixit led Uttar Pradesh Women’s batting charts in the last outing against Bihar Women where she notched up a 68-run half-century. Further, she stands as their top run-getter overall with 119 runs in three innings, making her the favorite against Baroda Women, too.
Baroda Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers
Nrupa Vyas to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler
Nrupa Vyas emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Baroda Women in the last game versus Kerala Women, having claimed three wickets in four overs which included a maiden and a remarkable economy rate of 3.25. She is the team’s top wicket-taker overall with six wickets in three innings this season, and she is expected to lead the charge in the next encounter as well.
Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler
The prediction for the previous outing panned out as expected since Sonam Yadav was the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh Women with three wickets in four innings and an economy rate of 4.00. She has a whopping seven wickets in three innings, making her the team’s top wicket-taker this season. Naturally, she remains the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Uttar Pradesh Women
- Baroda Women to win @ 2.14 (Parimatch)
- Uttar Pradesh Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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