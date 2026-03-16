Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Match Prediction
BAR
36%
Chance of Winning
VID
64%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
PCA New Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Opener Amrita Joseph leads Baroda Women’s run charts with 141 runs in six innings so far.
- Vidarbha Women’s Disha Kasat is the second leading batter of the tournament this season with 248 runs in six innings.
- Baroda Women and Vidarbha Women are nip and tuck with a 3-3 scoreline in the last three seasons of the competition.
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning
Baroda Women were uncomfortably close to losing the previous outing against Jammu & Kashmir Women where the former batted first and posted 111 runs on the board. Middle order batters Nidhi Dhamuniya and Tanvir Shaikh top-scored with 36 and 25 runs, respectively, but the total was a tad tentative since the bowlers did not have much to work with. Nevertheless, they came in clutch as they restricted the opposition to 109/8 by the end of 20 overs, giving the Hani Patel-led side a two-run victory by the skin of their teeth.
Vidarbha Women were strong in their previous game as well, considering they overhauled Uttar Pradesh Women’s score with ease. The latter scored 146 runs which is a competitive total this season, and Vidarbha Women’s chase went swimmingly. Mona Meshram and Bharti Fulmali anchored the innings with 54* and 32* runs, respectively, while skipper and opener Disha Kasat contributed 30 runs. In the end, they took victory by a powerful seven-wicket margin.
- Baroda Women chance of winning - 36%
- Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 64%
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips
Vidarbha Women to score high before first dismissal
Vidarbha Women’s first partnership has improved greatly over the course of the season, particularly as Riddhi Naik has made progress on an individual front. Along with Disha Kasat, they set up stands of 54, 93*, 6, 0 and 17 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture. Given their upswing in momentum, the duo are expected to go hammer and tongs in the next fixture as well.
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction
The teams fielding first have a massive advantage at PCA New Cricket Stadium since they have eight victories in 11 matches this season. Moreover, the average first innings total of 105 is quite easily attainable which will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next match to chase, too.
Weather Report
There is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation at New Chandigarh and the conditions will remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.
Baroda Women Player List
Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mesvi Pokar
|
Batter
|
Amrita Joseph
|
Batter
|
Nishat Changiwala
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Poonam Khemnar
|
Batter
|
Shikha Pandey
|
All-rounder
|
Pragya Rawat
|
All-rounder
|
Nidhi Dhamuniya
|
Batter
|
Hani Patel (C)
|
Bowler
|
Kesha Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Surbhi Chauhan
|
Bowler
|
Nrupa Vyas
|
All-rounder
Baroda Women Team Form
Baroda Women nearly lost after a subpar batting performance in the last match and they do not have the firepower to compete with Vidarbha Women at the moment.
Vidarbha Women Player List
Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley, Riddhima Maradwar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Disha Kasat (C)
|
Batter
|
Riddhi Naik
|
Batter
|
Latika Inamdar
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bharti Fulmali
|
Batter
|
Sai Bhoyar
|
Batter
|
Kanchan Nagwani
|
All-rounder
|
Trupti Lodhe
|
All-rounder
|
Vedanti Salodkar
|
All-rounder
|
Nupur Kohale
|
Bowler
|
Komal Zanzad
|
Bowler
|
Gargi Wankar
|
Bowler
Vidarbha Women Team Form
Vidarbha Women are a well-rounded squad and their batting strength, in particular, is commendable. They certainly have what it takes to give their opposition a run for their money.
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head
In the last three seasons, Baroda Women and Vidarbha Women are level pegging with three wins apiece.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 6
Baroda Women - 3
Vidarbha Women - 3
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds
Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Women
Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph are Baroda Women’s mainstay openers in the tournament but their collaboration has seen a decline in the last three games. They added 1, 3 and 31 runs to the first wicket and they are no match for Vidarbha Women’s openers who have been in a league of their own. Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik have set up totals of 54, 93* and 6 runs in the previous three encounters which makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming match as well.
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women
T20
PCA New Cricket Stadium, null
Baroda
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Vidarbha
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters
Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter
Amrita Joseph was not among the top scorers in the last game against Jammu & Kashmir Women where she scored a mere five runs. However, she continues to be the leading batter for Baroda Women overall with 141 runs in six innings, and she is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match.
Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter
In the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women, Disha Kasat was among the top run-getters for Vidarbha Women with 30 runs. She is miles ahead of the other batters with 248 runs in six innings, and she is undoubtedly the top choice going into the upcoming fixture against Baroda Women.
Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers
Kesha Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler
Kesha Patel delivered a single over in the last outing against Jammu & Kashmir Women but despite that, she remains the leading wicket-taker for Baroda Women this season with nine wickets in six innings. She is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game.
Arya Gohane to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler
Arya Gohane went wicketless in the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women but she remains Vidarbha Women’s top wicket-taker in the tournament so far with eight wickets in six innings. Despite her downtrend in the last encounter, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Vidarbha Women
- Baroda Women to win @ 2.19 (Parimatch)
- Vidarbha Women to win @ 1.57 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments