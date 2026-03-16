Facts: Opener Amrita Joseph leads Baroda Women’s run charts with 141 runs in six innings so far.

Vidarbha Women’s Disha Kasat is the second leading batter of the tournament this season with 248 runs in six innings.

Baroda Women and Vidarbha Women are nip and tuck with a 3-3 scoreline in the last three seasons of the competition.

Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning

Baroda Women were uncomfortably close to losing the previous outing against Jammu & Kashmir Women where the former batted first and posted 111 runs on the board. Middle order batters Nidhi Dhamuniya and Tanvir Shaikh top-scored with 36 and 25 runs, respectively, but the total was a tad tentative since the bowlers did not have much to work with. Nevertheless, they came in clutch as they restricted the opposition to 109/8 by the end of 20 overs, giving the Hani Patel-led side a two-run victory by the skin of their teeth.

Vidarbha Women were strong in their previous game as well, considering they overhauled Uttar Pradesh Women’s score with ease. The latter scored 146 runs which is a competitive total this season, and Vidarbha Women’s chase went swimmingly. Mona Meshram and Bharti Fulmali anchored the innings with 54* and 32* runs, respectively, while skipper and opener Disha Kasat contributed 30 runs. In the end, they took victory by a powerful seven-wicket margin.

Baroda Women chance of winning - 36%

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 64%

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Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips

Vidarbha Women to score high before first dismissal

Vidarbha Women’s first partnership has improved greatly over the course of the season, particularly as Riddhi Naik has made progress on an individual front. Along with Disha Kasat, they set up stands of 54, 93*, 6, 0 and 17 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture. Given their upswing in momentum, the duo are expected to go hammer and tongs in the next fixture as well.

Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have a massive advantage at PCA New Cricket Stadium since they have eight victories in 11 matches this season. Moreover, the average first innings total of 105 is quite easily attainable which will prompt the toss winning skipper of the next match to chase, too.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no likelihood of precipitation at New Chandigarh and the conditions will remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Baroda Women Player List

Hani Patel (c), Radha Yadav, Yastika Bhatia, Amrita Joseph, Dhartiben Rathod, Gautami Naik, Neha Patel, Kesha Patel, Nrupa Vyas, Pankti Rana, Pragya Rawat, Tanvir Shaikh, Nidhi Dhamuniya, Nishat Changiwala, Prapti Raval, Janki Rathod, Jaya Mohite, Nancy Patel, Mesvi Pokar, Poonam Khemnar, Shikha Pandey, Surbhi Chauhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Mesvi Pokar Batter Amrita Joseph Batter Nishat Changiwala Wicket-keeper Poonam Khemnar Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Pragya Rawat All-rounder Nidhi Dhamuniya Batter Hani Patel (C) Bowler Kesha Patel All-rounder Surbhi Chauhan Bowler Nrupa Vyas All-rounder

Baroda Women Team Form

Baroda Women nearly lost after a subpar batting performance in the last match and they do not have the firepower to compete with Vidarbha Women at the moment.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley, Riddhima Maradwar.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Riddhi Naik Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women are a well-rounded squad and their batting strength, in particular, is commendable. They certainly have what it takes to give their opposition a run for their money.

Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head

In the last three seasons, Baroda Women and Vidarbha Women are level pegging with three wins apiece.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 6

Baroda Women - 3

Vidarbha Women - 3

Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Baroda Women

Mesvi Pokar and Amrita Joseph are Baroda Women’s mainstay openers in the tournament but their collaboration has seen a decline in the last three games. They added 1, 3 and 31 runs to the first wicket and they are no match for Vidarbha Women’s openers who have been in a league of their own. Disha Kasat and Riddhi Naik have set up totals of 54, 93* and 6 runs in the previous three encounters which makes them the favorite opening pair for the upcoming match as well.

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Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters

Amrita Joseph to be Baroda Women’s Best Batter

Amrita Joseph was not among the top scorers in the last game against Jammu & Kashmir Women where she scored a mere five runs. However, she continues to be the leading batter for Baroda Women overall with 141 runs in six innings, and she is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming match.

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

In the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women, Disha Kasat was among the top run-getters for Vidarbha Women with 30 runs. She is miles ahead of the other batters with 248 runs in six innings, and she is undoubtedly the top choice going into the upcoming fixture against Baroda Women.

Baroda Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers

Kesha Patel to be Baroda Women’s Best Bowler

Kesha Patel delivered a single over in the last outing against Jammu & Kashmir Women but despite that, she remains the leading wicket-taker for Baroda Women this season with nine wickets in six innings. She is anticipated to lead the charge in the next game.

Arya Gohane to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler

Arya Gohane went wicketless in the previous game against Uttar Pradesh Women but she remains Vidarbha Women’s top wicket-taker in the tournament so far with eight wickets in six innings. Despite her downtrend in the last encounter, she is expected to come out on top in the next match.