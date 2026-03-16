Facts: With 288 runs, Tanusree Sarkar was the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in the last campaign.

With 171 runs, Jincy George was the leading run scorer for Madhya Pradesh Women in the last campaign.

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women head into this campaign as one of the favourites as they were sensational last season. In the group stages Bengal Women won five of the six matches and made the playoffs last term. They were sensational in the playoffs as Bengal Women made the finals and were beaten by Mumbai Women.

Much like their opponents, Madhya Pradesh Women dominated the group stages as they went unbeaten and won five wins in six matches they ended up at the top of the table. They were beaten by Bengal in the playoffs. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 62%

Madhya Pradesh Women’ chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar had a solid campaign last season as she was consistent and ended up with 240 runs with an average of 34.29 and was the fourth highest run scorer which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Soumya Tiwari struggled to make an impact last season as she was not consistent in the last campaign. Tiwari scored 85 runs in seven matches which showcases her struggles which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women dominated the group stages last season as they won five of the six matches and made the finals.

Madhya Pradesh Women News & Player List

Madhya Pradesh Women Player List

Aashna Patidar, Anushka Sharma, Jincy George, Soumya Tiwari, Aayushi Shukla, Dhani Buchade, Jiya Jethwa, Nikita Singh, Priyanka Kaushal, Sanskriti Gupta, Ananya Dubey, Rahila Firdous, Yamini Billore, Anaadi Tagde, Kalyani Jadhav, Kranti Goud, Shuchi Upadhyay, Vaishnavi Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Jincy George Batter Anushka Sharma Batter Aayushi Shukla Batter Soumya Tiwari Batter Rahila Firdous Wicket-keeper Jiya Jethwa Batter Nikita Singh All-rounder Sanskriti Gupta All-rounder Shuchi Upadhyay Bowler Priyanka Kaushal Bowler Vaishnavi Sharma Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Women Team Form

Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten in the group stages last season with five wins in six matches, they ended up at the top of the table.

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Madhya Pradesh Women 3-1. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and Bengal Women won the game.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 03

Madhya Pradesh Women: 01

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Madhya Pradesh Women

Bengal Women and Madhya Pradesh Women head into this campaign as favourites to go all the way this season. Both teams dominated the group stages and made the playoffs last season. Both sides went head to head in the playoffs last season and it was Bengal Women who dominated the game. Madhya Pradesh Women were unbeaten prior to the game but their batters struggled in the game as they posted 116 runs on the scoreboard and Bengal Women managed to chase the target with ease as they won the game with seven wickets to spare. Bengal Women also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women T20 VCA Stadium, Nagpur, null Bengal Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.59 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar was sensational last season and we expect her to play a key role once again this term. With 288 runs, she was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jincy George to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top batter

Jincy George was one of the most consistent batters for Madhya Pradesh Women last season as she scored 171 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Madhya Pradesh Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque heads into this series after a stunning performance last season as she ended the season with 13 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anushka Sharma to be Madhya Pradesh Women’ top bowler

Anushka Sharma struggled with the bat last season but she was the standout bowler for Madhya Pradesh Women last term as she was the leading wicket taker which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.