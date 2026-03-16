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Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction

BEN

63%

Chance of Winning

MAH

37%

00

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur

Bengal Women take on Maharashtra Women in the fifth round of games of the 2025 Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 15 at 01:30 PM IST.
Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • With 155 runs, Tanusree Sarkar is the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in this campaign.
  • With 117 runs, Anuja Patil is the leading run scorer for Maharashtra Women in this campaign.

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Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women were flawless last season but did not have a great start to the campaign this year as they lost the opening game against Madhya Pradesh Women but since then they have managed two wins in three games and are currently third on the table. In the last game they beat Saurashtra Women with nine wickets to spare.

Maharashtra Women head into this game after an important win against Rajasthan Women as they dominated the game from the start and eventually won the match by 44 runs. They have two wins in four games and are currently sixth on the table. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 63%
  • Maharashtra Women’ chances of winning - 37%

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Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar was sensational last season and after a slow start this season she has managed to bounce back. We expect her to dominate this game and to score well in the upcoming game.

Anuja Patil did not have a great tournament last season and have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though she scored well in the last match against Rajasthan Women, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar

Batter

Tanusree Sarkar

Batter

Mita Paul

Batter

Priyanka Bala

Batter

Ankita Chakraborty

Wicket-keeper

Sasthi Mondal

Batter

Hrishita Basu

All-rounder

Saika Ishaque

All-rounder

Titas Sadhu

Bowler

Sushmita Ganguly

Bowler

Monika Mal

Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women lost the opening game of the season but since then they have won two of the last three games and are third on the table.

Maharashtra Women News & Player List

Maharashtra Women Player List

Ishwari Savkar, Kiran Navgire, Rutuja Gilbile, Sakshi Kanadi, Shweta Mane, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil, Mukta Magre, Pradnya Veerkar, Tejaswini Batwal, Vaishnavi Shinde, Aarti Kedar, Dnyaneshwari Patil, Isha Mangesh Pathare, Ishita Khale, Shradda Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Navgire

Batter

Ishwari Savkar

Batter

Tejal Hasabnis

Batter

Anuja Patil

Batter

Vaishnavi Shinde

Wicket-keeper

Shweta Mane

Batter

Mukta Magre

All-rounder

Amar Pawar

All-rounder

Shradda Pokharkar

Bowler

Aarti Kedar

Bowler

Ishita Khale

Bowler

Maharashtra Women Team Form

Maharashtra Women won the last game against Rajasthan Women. They have two wins in four games thus far.

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Maharashtra Women 4-0.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 04

Maharashtra Women: 00

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra Women

Bengal Women and Maharashtra Women head into this game after both sides have had similar starts to the campaign thus far as both sides have managed two wins in four games and are currently in the fight for the playoff spots this season. Both teams head into this game after an impressive win and considering how close both sides are on the points table, we believe this game could be a potential four pointer. Bengal Women were one of the best teams last season as they made the Finals and even though they have lost two games thus far, we expect them to dominate in this game and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women

T20

Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, null

Icon

Bengal

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.57
Icon

Maharashtra

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.19

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar was outstanding in the last match as she scored a brilliant half century. With 155 runs thus far, she is the leading run scorer for Bengal Women which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kiran Navgire to be Maharashtra Women’ top batter

Even though Kiran Navgire has struggled this season, they haven’t been a standout batter thus far. We are going to back her once again as she was the leading run scorer last season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Maharashtra Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect her to turn things around as last season with 13 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Anuja Patil to be Maharashtra Women’ top bowler

Anuja Patil has been the most consistent bowler for Maharashtra Women this season. With five wickets thus far, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Bengal Women

Bengal Women and Maharashtra Women have been decent so far this season. On paper Bengal Women are a better team who have a perfect record in this fixture which is why the bookmakers have sided with Bengal Women and you should do the same as they will bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Bengal Women to win - 1.57 (PariMatch)
  • Maharashtra Women to win - 2.19 (PariMatch)
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