Facts: With 184 runs, Tanusree Sarkar is the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in this campaign.

With 145 runs, A Lonkar is the leading run scorer for Pondicherry Women in this campaign.

Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women’s struggles continued in the last game against Maharashtra Women and now need a perfect run in the remaining matches in order to make the playoffs this season. In the last match Bengal Women lost the game by three runs and with two wins in five matches, they are currently fifth on the table.

Pondicherry Women did not have a great start to the season this term as they lost the opening game but since then they have managed three wins in four games and are currently second on the table, they beat Punjab Women in the last game. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 66%

Pondicherry Women’ chances of winning - 34%

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Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar was sensational last season but has struggled for consistency so far in this campaign. In the last match against Maharashtra Women, she scored four runs which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Anuja Patil did not have a great tournament last season and have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though she scored well in the last match against Rajasthan Women, we expect her to struggle in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in five matches so far.

Pondicherry Women News & Player List

Pondicherry Women Player List

Amruta Saran, Asha S, Esha Mavi, M S Shailaja, Nandhini Chandrasekaran, Yashi Pandey, Yuvashri Karthikeyan, Anika Kumaresan, Divya Shanmugam, Likhitha Vilveetil, Rebecca Arul, S Maithreyee, Sonal Patil, John Stephy, Sivasankari Ramasamy, Sunayana Mishra, Abirame Ramamurth, Arunadevi Sekar, Batul Pereira, Kavisha Elayaperumal, Niharika BVV, C Prathyusha, A Lonkar

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvashri Karthikeyan Batter C Prathyusha Batter Kavisha Elayaperumal Batter A Lonkar Batter John Stephy Wicket-keeper Sonal Patil Batter Yashi Pandey All-rounder S Maithreyee All-rounder Arunadevi Sekar Bowler Abirame Ramamurth Bowler Batul Pereira Bowler

Pondicherry Women Team Form

Pondicherry Women head into this game after three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table.

Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Pondicherry Women 3-0.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 03

Pondicherry Women: 00

Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Pondicherry Women

Bengal Women and Pondicherry Women head into this penultimate game as both sides need a win to stay in contention for a playoff spot. Bengal Women were sensational last season as they made the Finals last season but this season has been a struggle so far as they need a perfect run in the remaining games to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand Pondicherry Women have done well so far as they have managed three wins in five matches, we have only four points that separate the two wins hence a win for either side could have a big impact on the points table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Pondicherry Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last two games which makes us believe Bengal Women will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 29 runs. So far this season she has scored 184 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

C Prathyusha to be Pondicherry Women’ top batter

C Prathyusha continued her form in the last game as she scored 31 off 21 balls. She has been excellent this year and has scored 144 runs with an average of 48 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Pondicherry Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact thus far but still she remains the standout bowler for her side as she is the leading wicket taker this term which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Abhirame Ramamurth to be Pondicherry Women’ top bowler

Abirame Ramamurth struggled to make an impact in the last match but that doesn’t change the fact she has been solid so far and with five wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.