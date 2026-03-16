Facts: With 288 runs, Tanusree Sarkar was the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in the last campaign.

With 188 runs, Ridhima Aggarwal was the leading run scorer for Punjab Women in the last campaign.

Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women head into this campaign after a sensational season last year as they made the finals last term but in the opening game they struggled to make an impact against Madhya Pradesh. In the last match they went head to head against Rajasthan Women and they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Punjab Women had a solid season last term as they made the playoffs, they got off to a great start against Saurashtra Women but in the last match they struggled against Tamil Nadu Women as they lost the game by five wickets. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 70%

Punjab Women’ chances of winning - 30%

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Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar had a solid campaign last season as she was consistent and ended up with 240 runs with an average of 34.29. So far this season she has scored 18 and 0 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Pragati Singh struggled for consistency last season as she was consistent throughout the campaign. In the two games thus far she has scored 5 and 22 which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women dominated the group stages last season and made the finals. They have one win in two games thus far.

Punjab Women News & Player List

Punjab Women Player List

Akshita Bhagat, Avneet Kaur, Mamta Rani, Priyanka Rani, Ridhima Aggarwal, Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Parveen Khan, Pragati Singh, Srishti Rajput, Taniyaa Bhatia, Komalpreet Kour, Mannat Kashyap, Mehak Kesar, Priya Kumari

Predicted Playing XI

Ridhima Aggarwal Batter Avneet Kaur Batter Kanika Ahuja Batter Priyanka Rani Batter Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-keeper Pragati Singh Batter Neetu Singh All-rounder Priya Kumari All-rounder Mannat Kashyap Bowler Mamta Rani Bowler Komalpreet Kour Bowler

Punjab Women Team Form

Punjab Women had a decent campaign last season as they won four of the six matches. They lost the last game against Tamil Nadu Women.

Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Punjab Women 2-1.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 02

Punjab Women: 01

Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Punjab Women

Bengal Women and Punjab Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting results in the last game. Both sides were brilliant last season as they made the playoffs but so far they have managed one win in two matches and would be hoping for a positive result in this game. Bengal Women made the finals last season but in the opening game against Madhya Pradesh they struggled to make an impact as they lost the game by five wickets but in the last match they managed to turn things around and beat Rajasthan Women by eight wickets. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Punjab Women have conceded a bigger opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe Bengal Women will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar had a decent start to the campaign as she scored 23 runs against Madhya Pradesh and in the last match she scored 49 runs. She is the top run scorer for Bengal Women this season which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ridhima Aggarwal to be Punjab Women’ top batter

Ridhima Aggarwal was outstanding last season as she scored 188 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side. We expect her to turn things around and play a key role in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Punjab Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque had a decent outing in the two games as she has bagged two wickets and has been economical. Last season with 13 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mannat Kashyap to be Punjab Women’ top bowler

Mannat Kashyap hasn't bagged a wicket thus far but still has been economical. Last season she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.