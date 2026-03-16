Facts: With 288 runs, Tanusree Sarkar was the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in the last campaign.

Rajasthan Women missed the playoffs last season.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women head into this campaign after a sensational season last year as they made the finals last term where they lost against Mumbai Women. In the opening game they went head to head against Madhya Pradesh and struggled in the match. Bengal Women lost the match by five wickets.

Rajasthan Women had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with just two wins in six matches and missed the playoffs. They were sensational in the opening game of the season as they beat Pondicherry Women. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 76%

Rajasthan Women’ chances of winning - 24%

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Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar had a solid campaign last season as she was consistent and ended up with 240 runs with an average of 34.29. Even though she struggled in the opening game, we believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Sumitra Jat was sensational in the second half of the season last term as in the last three games she scored 30, 54 and 4. In the opening game this season she scored 43 runs which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women dominated the group stages last season as they won five of the six matches and made the finals. They lost the opening game against Madhya Pradesh this season.

Rajasthan Women News & Player List

Rajasthan Women Player List

Ayushi Garg, Babita Meena, Priyanka Sharma, Tanuja Vaishnav, U A Pareriya, Archna Saini, Bhavana Meena, Dimple Kanwar, Manju Atmaram, Rs Singh, Sangeeta Kumawat, Suman Meena, Yashasvi Katta, Diksha Saini, Jyoti Choudhary, Neetu Sharma, Sumitra Jat, Akshita Maheshwari, Happy Kumari, Kaushalya Choudhary, Rinku Tak, Shanu Sen, Siddhi Sharma, Sonal Kalal

Predicted Playing XI

Sumitra Jat Batter Sangeeta Kumawat Batter Neetu Sharma Batter Babita Meena Batter Jyoti Choudhary Wicket-keeper Suman Meena Batter Kaushalya Choudhary All-rounder Manju Atmaram All-rounder Ayushi Garg Bowler Shanu Sen Bowler Sonal Kalal Bowler

Rajasthan Women Team Form

Rajasthan Women struggled last season as they missed the playoffs. In the opening game they beat Pondicherry Women with eight wickets to spare.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Rajasthan Women 2-0.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 02

Rajasthan Women: 00

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan Women

Bengal Women and Rajasthan Women head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Bengal Women were sensational last season as they made the finals and eventually lost against Mumbai Women. On the other hand Rajasthan Women struggled last season as they were knocked out in the group stages. In the opening game they went head to head against Pondicherry Women and they dominated the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day. We expect Bengal Women to dominate with the new ball and they will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar had a decent start to the campaign as she scored 23 runs against Madhya Pradesh. Last season she scored 288 runs and was the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayushi Garg to be Rajasthan Women’ top batter

Ayushi Garg had a decent outing in the opening game against Pondicherry Women as she scored 26 off 24 balls. In the last four matches, she has scored 76, 43, 7 and 26 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Rajasthan Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque had a decent outing in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/32. Last season with 13 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Suman Meena to be Rajasthan Women’ top bowler

Suman Meena was sensational in the last game as she ended the game with bowling figures of 1/8. Meena was consistent last year and we expect her to make an impact in this game which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.