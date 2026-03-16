Facts: With 288 runs, Tanusree Sarkar was the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in the last campaign.

Saurashtra Women have lost all three games thus far.

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women were one of the best teams last season but they have looked a shadow of themselves so far this season. So far this season they have managed one win in three matches and are currently fifth on the table. In the last match they struggled against Punjab Women as they lost the game by four wickets.

Saurashtra Women had a dismal season last year and once again they have failed to show up thus far. They remain the only team in the group yet to bag a single point thus far and with three defeats in three games, they are currently eighth on the table. As per our calculations, Bengal Women are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 91%

Saurashtra Women’ chances of winning - 9%

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Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dhara Gujjar was sensational last season as she scored 240 runs and was one of the top run scorers. In the last match she scored 39 runs which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Umeshwari Jethva made her debut in the opening game against Punjab Women and she struggled in the match, in the last game she scored four runs against Madhya Pradesh which makes us believe she will score low in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have managed just one win in three matches.

Saurashtra Women News & Player List

Saurashtra Women Player List

Ayushi Patel, Jayshreeba Jadeja, Miloni Jivani, Mridula Jadeja, Poonam Kanojia, Pritanshi Bhambi, Dharani Thappetla, Hirva Vadher, Reena Dabhi, Riddhi Ruparel, Umeshwari Jethva, Monika Virani, Muskan Malek, Neha Chavda, Puja Modhwadia, Reena Mota, Shifa Karimbhai

Predicted Playing XI

Poonam Kanojia Batter Mridula Jadeja Batter Umeshwari Jethva Batter Ayushi Patel Batter Umeshwari Jethva Wicket-keeper Dharani Thappetla Batter Neha Chavda All-rounder Miloni Jivani All-rounder Reena Dabhi Bowler Dharani Thappetla Bowler Reena Mota Bowler

Saurashtra Women Team Form

Saurashtra Women have struggled so far this season as they have three defeats in three games and are eighth on the table.

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Saurashtra Women 6-0.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 06

Saurashtra Women: 00

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Betting Odds

Bengal Women to have a better opening partnership than Saurashtra Women

Bengal Women and Saurashtra Women head into this game as both teams need a win after what has been a disappointing start to the campaign for both sides. Bengal Women made the finals last season but have so far managed just one win in three games and are fifth on the table. On the other hand Saurashtra Women are yet to register a single point this season and have lost all games thus far. Bengal Women have dominated this fixture as they have six wins in six games and we believe Saurashtra Women will struggle to negate the new ball and Bengal Women will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar was sensational last season and once again she has looked sharp thus far. In the three games thus far she has scored 23, 49 and 33 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dharani Thappetla to be Saurashtra Women’ top batter

Dharani Thappetla has been the standout batter Saurashtra Women this season as so far she has scored 72 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Saurashtra Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact thus far but we expect her to turn things around as last season with 13 wickets, she was the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Puja Modhwadia to be Saurashtra Women’ top bowler

Puja Modhwadia has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season. In the last game she bagged two wickets and with five wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.