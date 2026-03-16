Facts: With 192 runs, Tanusree Sarkar is the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in this campaign.

With 243 runs, G Kamalini is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in this campaign.

Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning

Bengal Women have looked a shadow of themselves this season. Last season they made the playoffs but this season has been a struggle for Bengal Women as they have managed just two wins this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they were beaten by Pondicherry Women.

Unlike their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have had a solid campaign thus far. They started the campaign with a defeat on the opening day but since then they have bagged four wins in five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 45%

Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 55%

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Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sasthi Mondal has done well this season even though Bengal Women batters have struggled to make an impact. She has scored 99 runs with an average of 24.75 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in six matches thus far she has scored 32, 24, 36, 95*, 19 and 37 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Bengal Women News & Player List

Bengal Women Player List

Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das

Predicted Playing XI

Dhara Gujjar Batter Tanusree Sarkar Batter Mita Paul Batter Priyanka Bala Batter Ankita Chakraborty Wicket-keeper Sasthi Mondal Batter Hrishita Basu All-rounder Saika Ishaque All-rounder Titas Sadhu Bowler Sushmita Ganguly Bowler Monika Mal Bowler

Bengal Women Team Form

Bengal Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches so far.

Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List

Tamil Nadu Women Player List

Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini

Predicted Playing XI

Lakshminarayan Nethra Batter Arshi Choudhary Batter Thirush Kamini Batter Eloksi Arun Batter G Kamalini Wicket-keeper Yogyasri Kosuri Batter Sundaresan Anusha All-rounder Akshara Srinivasan All-rounder Keerthana Balakrishnan Bowler Ramyashri Prasad Bowler Nida Rehman Bowler

Tamil Nadu Women Team Form

Tamil Nadu Women have been brilliant this season as they have managed four wins in six matches and are third on the table.

Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head

Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Tamil Nadu Women 2-0.

Head to Head:

Bengal Women: 02

Tamil Nadu Women: 00

Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Bengal Women

Bengal Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into the final game of the season after both teams have had contrasting campaigns this term. Tamil Nadu Women had a disappointing campaign last season but have managed to turn things around and have managed four wins in six matches and have already made the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Bengal Women have looked a shadow of themselves this term as they have two wins in six matches and have failed to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Tamil Nadu Women have managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters

Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter

Tanusree Sarkar has been the standout batter for Bengal Women this season. Even though she struggled in the last game she has scored 192 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

G Kamalini to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter

G Kamalini continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 37 runs. So far this season she has scored 243 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers

Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler

Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact thus far but still she remains the standout bowler for her side as she is the leading wicket taker this term which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler

Sundaresan Anusha did not get a wicket in the last match but she was excellent once again as she was economical. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.