Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Prediction
BEN
45%
Chance of Winning
TAM
55%
T20
Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur
Facts:
- With 192 runs, Tanusree Sarkar is the leading run scorer for Bengal Women in this campaign.
- With 243 runs, G Kamalini is the leading run scorer for Tamil Nadu Women in this campaign.
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Chance of Winning
Bengal Women have looked a shadow of themselves this season. Last season they made the playoffs but this season has been a struggle for Bengal Women as they have managed just two wins this season and have been knocked out of the tournament. In the last match they were beaten by Pondicherry Women.
Unlike their opponents, Tamil Nadu Women have had a solid campaign thus far. They started the campaign with a defeat on the opening day but since then they have bagged four wins in five matches and are currently third on the table. As per our calculations, Tamil Nadu are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Bengal Women’ chances of winning - 45%
- Tamil Nadu Women’ chances of winning - 55%
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sasthi Mondal has done well this season even though Bengal Women batters have struggled to make an impact. She has scored 99 runs with an average of 24.75 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini has been brilliant so far this season as she has been consistent and in six matches thus far she has scored 32, 24, 36, 95*, 19 and 37 which makes us believe she will score well in the upcoming game.
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Nagpur during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.
Bengal Women News & Player List
Bengal Women Player List
Dhara Gujjar, Kashish Agarwal, Prativa Rana, Sasthi Mondal, Ankita Barman, Jhumia Khatun, Mita Paul, Payel Vakharia, Piyali Ghosh, Sneha Gupta, Sujata Dey, Tanusree Sarkar, Ankita Chakraborty, Bristi Majhi, Hrishita Basu, Priyanka Bala, Richa Ghosh, Aruna Barman, Chandrima Biswas, Monika Mal, Prativa Mandi, Priyanka Sarkar, Saika Ishaque, Shrayosi Aich, Sushmita Ganguly, Titas Sadhu, Tithi Das
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dhara Gujjar
|
Batter
|
Tanusree Sarkar
|
Batter
|
Mita Paul
|
Batter
|
Priyanka Bala
|
Batter
|
Ankita Chakraborty
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sasthi Mondal
|
Batter
|
Hrishita Basu
|
All-rounder
|
Saika Ishaque
|
All-rounder
|
Titas Sadhu
|
Bowler
|
Sushmita Ganguly
|
Bowler
|
Monika Mal
|
Bowler
Bengal Women Team Form
Bengal Women have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in six matches so far.
Tamil Nadu Women News & Player List
Tamil Nadu Women Player List
Eloksi Arun, Lakshminarayan Nethra, Thirush Kamini, Yogyasri Kosuri, Aishwarya Murugesan, Arshi Choudhary, Sundaresan Anusha, Vamsi Banu, M Sabrina, Pavithra Sridharan, Akshara Srinivasan, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nida Rehman, Ramyashri Prasad, Sarathi Priya, G Kamalini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lakshminarayan Nethra
|
Batter
|
Arshi Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Thirush Kamini
|
Batter
|
Eloksi Arun
|
Batter
|
G Kamalini
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Yogyasri Kosuri
|
Batter
|
Sundaresan Anusha
|
All-rounder
|
Akshara Srinivasan
|
All-rounder
|
Keerthana Balakrishnan
|
Bowler
|
Ramyashri Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Nida Rehman
|
Bowler
Tamil Nadu Women Team Form
Tamil Nadu Women have been brilliant this season as they have managed four wins in six matches and are third on the table.
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Head to Head
Bengal Women have had an upper hand in this fixture against Tamil Nadu Women 2-0.
Head to Head:
Bengal Women: 02
Tamil Nadu Women: 00
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Betting Odds
Tamil Nadu Women to have a better opening partnership than Bengal Women
Bengal Women and Tamil Nadu Women head into the final game of the season after both teams have had contrasting campaigns this term. Tamil Nadu Women had a disappointing campaign last season but have managed to turn things around and have managed four wins in six matches and have already made the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Bengal Women have looked a shadow of themselves this term as they have two wins in six matches and have failed to make the playoffs this season. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Tamil Nadu Women have managed to have a better opening partnership in two of the three matches which makes us believe they will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women
T20
Lady Amritbai Daga College Ground, Nagpur, null
Bengal
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tamil Nadu
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Batters
Tanusree Sarkar to be Bengal Women’ top batter
Tanusree Sarkar has been the standout batter for Bengal Women this season. Even though she struggled in the last game she has scored 192 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
G Kamalini to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top batter
G Kamalini continued her excellent form in the last game as she scored 37 runs. So far this season she has scored 243 runs and is the leading run scorer for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bengal Women vs Tamil Nadu Women Top Bowlers
Saika Ishaque to be Bengal Women’ top bowler
Saika Ishaque has struggled to make an impact thus far but still she remains the standout bowler for her side as she is the leading wicket taker this term which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sundaresan Anusha to be Tamil Nadu Women’ top bowler
Sundaresan Anusha did not get a wicket in the last match but she was excellent once again as she was economical. With nine wickets, she is the leading wicket taker for her side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Tamil Nadu Women
- Bengal Women to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
- Tamil Nadu Women to win - 2.05 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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