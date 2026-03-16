Facts: Apurva Kumari was Bihar Women’s leading wicket-taker in the previous season with seven wickets in six innings.

Renuka Chaudhari is the top batter for Gujarat Women with 42* runs in a single innings this season.

Gujarat Women lead their head-to-head tally against Bihar Women by a 2-0 scoreline in the last three seasons.

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Chances of Winning

Bihar Women had a rather forgettable run during the previous season of the tournament where they finished with just two wins in six matches. Further, they ended their campaign with a three-match losing streak, including one game against Delhi Women where they were bundled out for a measly 46 runs. Needless to say, they struggled throughout the season and they are not expected to return in significantly better form this time around.

Gujarat Women’s first game of the present tournament against Vidarbha Women was not competitive at all considering they batted first and piled on a mediocre score of 89 runs. Skipper Renuka Chaudhari’s unbeaten 62 was the only major contribution from the team and the bowlers did not have enough leeway to work with. As a natural consequence of their low target, Gujarat Women wound up losing by a massive margin of seven wickets.

Bihar Women chance of winning - 6%

Gujarat Women chance of winning - 94%

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Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Betting Tips

Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal

Bihar Women struggled on the opening front during the previous season of the tournament where Preeti Kumari and Apurva Kumari led the innings for the team. They secured meager totals of 18, 23, 0, 34 and 21 runs in the last five matches of the competition, and they are not expected to perform substantially better in the upcoming fixture against Gujarat Women.

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Toss Prediction

In the match between Uttar Pradesh Women and Kerala Women held at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium this season, the former won after batting first. Although the venue has a 5-5 record between the teams batting and fielding first in the T20Is, the average first innings stand of 167 is defensible which will make batting first the preferred option once more in the next game.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no forecast for the rain at Mohali with sunny conditions prevalent. The temperature is expected to peak at 27 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Women Player List

Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.

Predicted Playing XI

Prity Kumari Batter Kumari Nishtha Batter Yashita Singh All-rounder Pragati Singh (C) All-rounder Aarya Seth All-rounder Anshu K P Gupta Apurva Bowler Komal Kumari Wicket-keeper Priti Bal Krishna Priya Bowler Tejeshwi Kumar All-rounder Rachna Singh Bowler Khushi Gupta Bowler

Bihar Women Team Form

Bihar Women were awful with the bat last season and they do not have the strength to come back in better form this season.

Gujarat Women Player List

Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Bhoomi Dave, Muskan Vasava, Pushti Nadkarni, Simran Patel, Jamsibhai Krutikaben, Jayaben R Ramu, Nidhiben N Desai, Sanchita S Changlani, Kanal Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Chaxu Patel, Krishna Patel, Zeel Mithaiwala.

Predicted Playing XI

Simran Patel Batter Arshia Dhariwal Wicket-keeper Sanchita S Changlani All-rounder Renuka Chaudhari (C) Batter Nidhiben N Desai All-rounder Chaxu Patel Bowler Zeel Mithaiwala Bowler Jamsibhai Krutikaben All-rounder Pushti Nadkarni Batter Muskan Vasava Batter Krishna Patel Bowler

Gujarat Women Team Form

Gujarat Women have certainly got to improve their batting performances but they have the upper hand over Bihar Women.

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Head-to-Head

Gujarat Women dominate their head-to-head tally against Bihar Women with a 2-0 record in the previous three seasons.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 2

Bihar Women - 0

Gujarat Women - 2

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Betting Odds

Gujarat Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women

Bihar Women’s opening wicket was not a boon for the team in the slightest in the previous season as Prity Kumari and Apurva Kumari were not a particularly strong pair. They secured stands of 18, 23 and 0 runs in the last three matches of the tournament. Gujarat Women are not prolific in this aspect either considering Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal scored a mere three runs together before the first dismissal in the previous game. Despite this, the bookmakers are confident they will return stronger and outclass Bihar Women’s first wicket in the next encounter.

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Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Best Batters

Preeti Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter

During the 2024 season of the tournament, Preeti Kumari emerged as the leading run scorer for Bihar Women with 122 runs in five innings. Further, she has 145 runs in 14 innings in her T20 career thus far. Although there is room for improvement in her average of 13.18, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter

Simran Patel was far from the top during the last outing versus Vidarbha Women where she scored a mere five runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she was their top batter last season with 197 runs in seven innings, and she has a total of 713 runs in 41 T20 innings. She is anticipated to be their standout batter in the next encounter.

Bihar Women vs Gujarat Women Best Bowlers

Apurva Kumari to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler

Apurva Kumari led Bihar Women’s bowling unit with a total of seven wickets in six innings last season which included a three-wicket haul. She has 22 wickets under her belt in 26 T20 innings so far, and her bowling average of 19.82 is quite impressive. She is, undoubtedly, the top choice against Gujarat Women.

Jamsibhai Krutikaben to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler

Debutant Jamsibhai Krutikaben emerged as the joint leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Women in the previous clash with Vidarbha Women, having claimed one wicket in three overs with an impressive economy rate of 3.33. Her average of 10.00 inspires confidence in her ability to be their top bowler once again.