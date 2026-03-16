Facts: Aarya Seth is the leading wicket-taker for Bihar Women with four wickets in three innings so far.

Sayali Satghare leads Mumbai Women’s bowling attack with eight wickets in five innings.

Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Chances of Winning

Bihar Women extended their losing streak as they took on Vidarbha Women in the last encounter, having posted a measly 90 runs on the board while batting first. Opener and skipper Pragati Singh was the only major contributor as she notched up 39 runs and she received virtually no assistance from the other batters. The bowlers could do absolutely nothing to defend the score and they failed to capture even a single wicket, conceding a massive ten-wicket defeat.

Mumbai Women are back on their upward trajectory, having beaten Uttar Pradesh Women with ease in the previous outing. They kept the latter down to 115 runs and the batters made light work of the chase. All-rounder Ira Jadhav and skipper Humairaa Kaazi were the top scorers of the innings with 37* and 24 runs, respectively. The others contributed enough to get the team over the line and they managed to take a solid six-wicket triumph in the end.

Bihar Women chance of winning - 6%

Mumbai Women chance of winning - 94%

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Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Tips

Bihar Women to score low before first dismissal

Bihar Women’s opening wicket has been extremely weak all season long and there has been absolutely no improvement whatsoever. They have had Pragati Singh, Shruti Gupta, Swarnima Chakrawarti, Vishalakshi Suman and Prity Kumari open for the team this season, having secured low totals of 5, 4, 1, 9 and 4 runs in the last five matches. The lack of progress puts them on the backfoot once again as they take on Mumbai Women’s bowlers.

Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Toss Prediction

Seven out of nine matches held at PCA New Cricket Stadium this season have gone in favor of those fielding first and the average first innings total of 105 is not competitive at all. The batters have not received much assistance from the surface which makes chasing the most lucrative choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

New Chandigarh will experience sunny conditions with no chance of precipitation whatsoever and the temperature is going to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

Bihar Women Player List

Pragati Singh (c), Komal Kumari, Kumari Nishtha, Prity Kumari, Simran, Vishalakshi Suman, Aarya Seth, Divya Bharti, Harshita Bhardwaj, Preeti Kumari, Shilpi Kumari, Tejeshwi Kumar, Yashita Singh, Bhavya, Shruti Gupta, Anshu K P Gupta Apurva, Khushi Gupta, Priti Bal Krishna Priya, Rachna Singh, Swarnima Chakrawarti.

Predicted Playing XI

Pragati Singh (C) All-rounder Shruti Gupta Batter Yashita Singh All-rounder Harshita Bhardwaj Batter Swarnima Chakrawarti Batter Aarya Seth All-rounder Bhavya Wicket-keeper Priti Bal Krishna Priya Bowler Tejeshwi Kumar All-rounder Anshu K P Gupta Apurva Bowler Prity Kumari Bowler

Bihar Women Team Form

Bihar Women’s batting and bowling performances alike have been far from ideal and they are in no way, shape or form in a position to challenge Mumbai Women.

Mumbai Women Player List

Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Humairaa Kaazi (C) Batter Simran Shaikh Batter Sanika Chalke Batter Ira Jadhav All-rounder Sayali Satghare All-rounder Manali Dakshini All-rounder Khushi Bhatia Wicket-keeper Saima Thakor Bowler Fatima Jaffer All-rounder Jagravi Pawar Bowler Prakashika Naik Bowler

Mumbai Women Team Form

Mumbai Women are one of the most formidable teams in the competition so far, and they will make light work of their opposition in the upcoming game.

Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Head-to-Head

Bihar Women did not face Mumbai Women in the last three seasons of the tournament and there is no existing head-to-head record between the sides.

Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Odds

Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Bihar Women

Bihar Women have experimented with various opening combinations this season but it has not helped their cause in the slightest considering they are yet to surpass single digit scores. In the last three games, the openers added 5, 4 and 1 runs to the first wicket. Although Mumbai Women have had their own struggles on the opening front, they are better than their rivals in this regard as their opening wicket, led by Humairaa Kaazi, set up stands of 20, 5 and 10 runs in the previous three encounters. Based on their form, the latter are backed to secure a superior partnership in the next game.

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Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Best Batters

Yashita Singh to be Bihar Women’s Best Batter

Yashita Singh faced an unfortunate two-ball duck during the last outing against Vidarbha Women. However, she continues to be the leading run scorer for Bihar Women overall with 72 runs in five innings. Despite her downtrend in the last game, she is expected to bounce back and come good in the upcoming fixture.

Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter

Humairaa Kaazi was the second leading batter for Mumbai Women in the previous match against Uttar Pradesh, having scored 24 runs. She leads the team’s run charts with 107 runs in five innings so far and remained the top contender against Bihar Women as well.

Bihar Women vs Mumbai Women Best Bowlers

Aarya Seth to be Bihar Women’s Best Bowler

Aarya Seth went wicketless in the previous game against Vidarbha Women but she remains Bihar Women’s leading bowler overall with four wickets in three innings. That includes a three-wicket haul in the game against Jammu & Kashmir Women. With a T20 career average of 19.92, she is expected to come out on top in the next game against Mumbai Women.

Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler

Sayali Satghare was the second leading bowler for Mumbai Women in the last game against Uttar Pradesh, and she was tied for the position as she claimed one wicket in three overs with an economy rate of 9.66. She has extended her lead overall with eight wickets in five innings, making her the top choice for the upcoming game, too.