MCI (Manchester City) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction MCI 83 % Chance of Winning EVFC 17 % The Premier League brings another thriller for the fans in the eighth match week, as Manchester City prepares to go against Everton. This clash will be taking place on 18 October at 7:30 PM IST, as Manchester City takes the home ground advantage with the match being at Etihad Stadium. They have been able to put themselves in a dominant spot this season, standing 5th in the table with 4 wins in 7 matches. The next game against Everton could help them get another win and make their way to the top three. On the other hand, Everton has also performed well, with the team standing 8th in the rankings with 3 wins in 7 matches. The match against Manchester City proves to be a challenge for them to continue their winning momentum. In its previous match, Manchester City was able to defeat Brentford by 0-1, which was an away game for the team. On the other hand, Everton also secured a win over Crystal Palace by 2-1, which was a home game for them. As both teams are eager to continue their winning momentum, the next game promises to be intense.

Facts: The last time Manchester City and Everton faced each other at Etihad Stadium, the match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

Everton last defeated Manchester City during the Premier League 2016/17 edition, winning the home game over them by 4-0.

Out of the last five victories secured by Manchester City over Everton, four of them have been with a clean sheet, showcasing its dominance over them.

Taking a look at their last five head-to-head matches at Etihad Stadium, Manchester City holds the upper hand with three wins, as Everton won none and two games ended in a draw.

Manchester City vs Everton Chances of Winning

Manchester City has showcased strong performances against Everton in their clashes against each other. Over their last five head-to-head matches in the Premier League, Manchester City has been dominant with four wins, as Everton has won none, and one game ended in a draw.

Manchester City, holding a strong record against Everton along with the home ground advantage, will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has won both of its last two home games by big margins, defeating Burnley by 5-1 and Manchester United by 3-0.

On the other hand, Everton will rely on its winning momentum, which could help the team to get a turnaround in the next game. But, the team has shown mixed performances over their last two away games, losing one to Liverpool by 2-1 and winning the other against Wolverhampton Wanderers by 2-3.

Manchester City vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

The upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester City and Everton is expected to be one-sided in favour of Manchester City. The team has showcased its dominance over Everton in the head-to-head encounters and also takes the home ground advantage, which will play a critical role for them to secure a win. On the other hand, Everton only holds the advantage of its winning momentum, which could help the team to some extent. Therefore, Manchester City, with the odds of 1.41, has a higher chance of winning the next game against Everton, with the odds of 7.85.

Manchester City has showcased strong form this season, which puts them 5th in the standings with 4 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. This season, the team has scored 15 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 2.14, and they have also made 64 shots out of which only 20 shots remained on target inside the box. Having made 3785 passes, their XG rate also stands among the highest this season, being at 12.21 after seven games. On its defensive side, Manchester City has conceded 6 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 0.86; with the team also holding 47 interceptions and 18 blocks till now.

Their forward unit has stars such as Erling Haaland, with 9 goals and an assist in 7 appearances, Savinho, with 81 passes and 2 tackles in 4 appearances, and Jérémy Doku, with 3 assists and 126 passes in 7 appearances. To the middle, the team has more depth with players like Tijjani Reijnders, with a goal and 2 assists in 7 appearances, Phil Foden, with a goal and 216 passes in 5 appearances, Oscar Bobb, with an assist and 153 passes in 6 appearances, Rodri, with 241 passes and 6 tackles in 5 appearances, Nico O'Reilly, with 216 passes and 17 tackles in 6 appearances, Matheus Nunes, with a goal and 262 passes in 5 appearances, Bernardo Silva, with an assist and 7 tackles in 7 appearances, and Rayan Cherki, with a goal and 62 passes in 2 appearances. Moving to its defensive side, the team has Rúben Dias, with 4 tackles and 5 interceptions in 7 appearances, Josko Gvardiol, with an assist and 4 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Rayan Aït-Nouri, with 9 tackles and 5 interceptions in 3 appearances. Gianluigi Donnarumma will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game against Everton, as he has made 2 clean sheets and 6 saves in 4 appearances.

Manchester City holds strength in its all-round squad, which will help them to secure another massive victory of the season against Everton. Over their last five matches, the team has scored 11 and conceded just 4 goals. This shows that not only is their attacking side able to score consistently, but their defence is also able to stop the opposition from scoring goals. Along with that, two of their last three wins this season have been with a clean sheet, which might allow them to put some pressure on the attackers of Everton. It is now likely that Manchester City will win the next game against Everton with a clean sheet.

On the other hand, Everton has also managed to get a good start to this season, as the team holds 8th spot with 3 wins and 2 losses in 7 matches. Over their last five matches, their form has been mixed, with the team scoring 7 and conceding 6 goals. This season, the team has scored 9 goals, putting the goal-per-match rate at 1.29, and they have also made 50 shots out of which 29 shots remained on target inside the box. Everton has also scored a penalty, and their XG rate stands at 9.88 after seven games. On its defensive side, the team has conceded 7 goals, putting the goals conceded per match rate at 1; and they also hold 57 interceptions with 38 blocks this season.

Their forward unit has players such as Iliman Ndiaye, with 3 goals and an assist in 7 appearances, Thierno Barry, with 41 passes and an interception, and Beto, with a goal and 54 passes. To the middle, Everton will be coming with in-form players such as Jack Grealish, with a goal and 4 assists in 7 appearances, Tyler Dibling, with 14 passes and 2 tackles in 3 appearances, Idrissa Gueye, with a goal and 319 passes in 7 appearances, James Garner, with a goal and an assist, and Tim Iroegbunam, with 74 passes and 6 interceptions in 5 appearances. Moving to the team's defence, they have players such as Michael Keane, with a goal and 8 interceptions in 7 appearances, James Tarkowski, with 6 interceptions and 12 blocks, Jake O'Brien, with 12 tackles and 3 interceptions, Vitalii Mykolenko, with 3 tackles and 6 interceptions in 4 appearances, and Jarrad Branthwaite, who is yet to make an appearance this season. Jordan Pickford will be their primary goalkeeper for the next game, as he holds 2 clean sheets and 17 saves in 7 appearances.

Tim Iroegbunam from Everton is currently close to a one-match suspension, having 3 yellow cards to his name. Except for him, no other player from either Manchester City or Everton is close to being suspended. It can also be predicted that Everton will receive at least two yellow cards in the next game, with the team already having 18 to its name within 7 matches this season.

Final Prediction: Manchester City to beat Everton in Premier League match.

Manchester City vs Everton Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 199

Manchester City Wins: 82

Everton Wins: 68

Matches are Drawn: 49

Manchester City vs Everton Betting Odds

Manchester City to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 1.41

Everton to Win the Match (PARIMATCH): 7.85

Match to End in a Draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records, etc. Odds are subject to change.