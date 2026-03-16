Facts: Shweta Sehrawat has scored 163 runs in 5 matches for Delhi Women this season.

Parunika Sisodia has 8 wickets to her tally in the last five matches.

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Chance of Winning

Chandigarh Women clinched their first victory of the tournament, defeating Assam Women by 6 wickets in a low-scoring match. Their bowlers set up the win brilliantly, restricting Assam to 100/8. Aaradhana Bisht was the standout bowler, taking 2/13 from her 4 overs, and was ably supported by Nandani Sharma, Kumari Shibi, and Monika Bishnoi, who also took two wickets each.

In the chase, Chandigarh faced a shaky start, losing early wickets, primarily to Jintimani Kalita. However, Player of the Match Aaradhana Bisht anchored the innings with a crucial 41 not out off 43 balls. Supported by an unbeaten 24 from Shivangi Yadav, Aradhana Bisht guided Chandigarh Women to the target of 106 with two balls to spare.

Delhi Women secured their fourth consecutive win with a comprehensive 6-wicket victory over Jharkhand Women. The Delhi bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict Jharkhand to a modest total of 99/7. Bharti Rawal was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2/12 from her 4 overs, while Parunika Sisodia, Nidhi Mahto, Nazma Khan, and Tanisha Singh chipped in with a wicket each.

In the chase, Delhi initially faltered but were stabilized by a crucial innings from Player of the Match, Pragya Rawat. Rawat anchored the innings with an unbeaten 37 off 43 balls. A quick-fire 29 off just 19 balls from Shweta Sehrawat and an unbeaten 21 from Nazma Khan provided the late acceleration, helping Delhi Women comfortably reach the target of 101 with over three overs to spare.

Chandigarh Women Chance of Winning - 30%

Delhi Women Chance of Winning - 70%

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Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shweta Sehrawat scored a match-winning knock of 29 runs in 19 balls in the last match against Jharkhand Women. So far this season, Sehrawat has accumulated 137 runs in four matches and has two scores of 40 plus. In her WT20 career, she has scored 1,159 runs in 61 matches, averaging 21. The way she has batted in the tournament so far, we predict Sehrawat's score to be over 20 runs against Chandigarh Women.

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at RDCA Ground in Raipur offers a balanced track that favors both the batters and bowlers. Three of the five matches played at this venue this season have been washouts, and in the only completed match, the team batting first won. Both teams have had success while batting first in recent times, and we predict the team that wins the toss will look to bat first.

Weather Report

Raipur is set for a sunny day on Friday, October 17th. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 32°C, with virtually no chance of rain (0% precipitation). Conditions will be moderately humid at 59%, accompanied by a light breeze blowing at 8 km/h.

Chandigarh Women News & Players List

Chandigarh Women players list

Aaradhana D Bisht, Arshbaani, Eknoor Kaur, Gulnaaz, Ishana Chadha, Jyotikumari, Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Monika Jangu Bishnoi, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, P Guleria, Palak Rana, Parushi Prabhakar, Pushpa Bishnoi, Rajni Devi, Rakhi, Rameza Begum, Sarah, Shivali, Shivangi, Shivani Thakur, Suman, Tanishqa, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Tanya G Verma, Urvashi Saini, Yashika.

Probable Playing XI

Monika Pandey Batsman Parushi Prabhakar Batsman Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-Keeper (WK) Aaradhana Bisht Batsman Nandani Sharma Batsman (C) Monika Bishnoi Bowler Palak Rana Batsman Shivangi Yadav All-rounder Rajni Devi All-rounder Kumari Shibi Bowler Jyoti Kumari Bowler

Chandigarh Women Recent Form

Chandigarh Women currently stand at fifth place in the Elite Group D, where they lost three, won one and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Delhi Women News & Players List

Delhi Women Players List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Mallika, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Riya Shokeen, Shivani, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, and Vanshika Lila.

Probable Playing XI

Soni Yadav Bowler (C) Shweta Sehrawat Batsman Riya Shokeen Wicket-Keeper Priya Punia Batsman Deeksha Sharma All-Rounder Tanisha Singh All-Rounder Ayushi Soni All-Rounder Nazma Khan All-Rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal All-Rounder

Delhi Women Recent Form

Delhi Women won their last four matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at the top of Elite Group D with 16 points in five matches.

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Head to Head Record

In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Chandigarh Women and Delhi Women only met once, which was won by Delhi Women.

Matches Played: 1

Chandigarh Women: 0

Delhi Women: 1

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Betting Odds

Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh Women

The opening pair for Chandigarh Women, Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar, has averaged 11 runs per match for the first wicket this season. In contrast, the Delhi Women's opening pair of Deeksha Sharma and Priya Punia has averaged 29 runs per match for the first wicket in their last three matches. Considering the recent form and consistency of both teams' openers throughout this tournament, we are backing Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh Women.

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Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Top Batter

Taniya Bhatia to be the Top Batter for Chandigarh Women

Taniya Bhatia scored 5 runs in the last match against Assam Women, another disappointing outing for her this season. So far in three matches, Taniya has scored 66 runs and has been the top batter once. We back Taniya Bhatia to bounce back in this crucial fixture and dominate against the Delhi bowlers.

Shweta Sehrawat to be the Top Batter for Delhi Women

Shweta Sehrawat scored 163 runs in 5 matches for Delhi Women this season, averaging 32.6 and is in the best of form. She has played three match winning knocks and has scored over 15 runs in all the matches, such has been her dominance against the opponent bowlers. Given her current run of form, we back Sehrawat to be the top batter for Delhi Women in this fixture.

Chandigarh Women vs Delhi Women Top Bowler

Kumari Shibi to be the Top Bowler for Chandigarh Women

Kumari Shibi picked up two wickets conceding 24 runs in the last match against Assam Women. She has been amongst the wickets in every game and so far has picked up five wickets in three matches and has been the top bowler in two matches. We back Shibi to continue her good run of form with the ball and be the top batter for Chandigarh Women.

Parunika Sisodia to be the Top Bowler for Delhi Women

Parunika Sisodia picked up one wicket in the last match against Jharkhand Women conceding 20 runs and was the second best bowler. So far this season, Parunika has picked up 8 wickets in 5 matches and has been the top bowler in three of those. Given her excellent form with the ball, Parunika is a good player to bet on to be the top bowler for Delhi Women.