Facts: Sunanda scored 20 runs and picked a wicket for Goa in the match against Jharkhand on Thursday

Goa bowler Shrey has picked four wickets from two matches of Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025

Chandigarh Women vs Goa Women Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025 Chance of Winning

After winning and losing a match each, Goa are placed fourth in the Group D of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. Chandigarh's first match was abandoned due to rain, and they are behind Goa at fifth.

Chandigarh will have a good chance of beating Goa on Saturday. Goa were bundled out for 78 in their last match against Jharkhand. They defeated Uttarakhand but 121 runs was all they could manage to put on the board. Even their bowling unit allowed Jharkhand to chase down the target inside 14 overs. Chandigarh Women will take the field with fresh legs, and having noticed the previous performances of Goa, they would be aiming to topple them in terms of experience and talent in the team.

Chandigarh Women chances of winning: 60%

Goa Women chances of winning: 40%

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Goa all-rounder Shrey walked in to bat at number eight when her team was reeling at 44/6 and scored 15 runs off 22 balls. The unbeaten knock was a gritty one and had no boundary in it. She opened the bowling for Goa, and picked one wicket for 14 runs in 2.4 overs. Shrey picked three wickets against Uttarakhand, and scored seven unbeaten runs against Uttarakhand. Her all-round abilities can help you gain big in the Goa vs Chandigarh match.

Chandigarh opener Monika Pandey could emerge as one of the leading batters for her team in their match against Goa. Monika was the second-highest run-scorer for her team in the previous edition of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025, She scored 99 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 85.34. Betting on Monika can help you reap rich dividends.

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

With chances of rain in Raipur, there is a good chance that the team winning the toss could opt to field first to be aware about the exact target in case the overs are reduced and the targets are revised. In the last match at the venue, Goa won the toss and elected to bat first, but they lost to Jharkhand by seven wickets.

Weather Report

It's expected to rain a bit in Raipur on Saturday, October 11. Chances of rain are thirty percent from 11 AM to 3 PM. The match is scheduled to start at 4:30 PM. With a humidity level of 80 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

Chandigarh Women News & Player List

Chandigarh Women Player List

Aaradhana D Bisht, Arshbaani, Eknoor Kaur, Gulnaaz, Ishana Chadha, Jyotikumari, Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Monika Jangu Bishnoi, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, P Guleria, Palak Rana (Wk), Parushi Prabhakar, Pushpa Bishnoi, Rajni Devi, Rakhi, Rameza Begum, Sarah (Wk), Shivali, Shivangi (Wk), Shivani Thakur, Suman, Tanishqa, Taniya Sapna Bhatia (Wk), Tanya G Verma (Wk), Urvashi Saini, Yashika

Predicted Playing XI

Suman Batter Monika Pandey Wicketkeeper-batter Aaradhana Bisht Batter Shivangi (WK) Batter Kashvee Gautam All-rounder P Guleria Batter Eknoor Kaur Batter Urvashi Saini Bowler Kumari Shibi Bowler Monika Bishnoi Bowler Rajni Devi Bowler

Chandigarh Women Team Form

Chandigarh Women's first match of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025 against Railways was abandoned due to rain. Overall, they have lost three of their last matches. Their last win in the format came four matches ago.

Goa Women News & Player List

Goa Player List

Amonkar Diksha, Angel Dcosta, Athashree Shivarkar, Harshada Kadam, Harshita Yadav, Kimaya R Pathak, Krupa Patel, Metali Ramesh Gawandar, Naik Divya (Wk), Palak, Pooja Yadav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Purvaja P Verlekar, Rakshanda P, Rakshandha K, Sanikadhuri, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Savali S Kolambkar, Sayani, Sejal Naik, Sejal Satardekar, Shrey, Siddhi Savase, Sunanda, Tanaya Naik, Tanisha (Wk), Urvashi, Usma, Vidhi Bhandare, Vinavi Gurav (Wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Harshita Yadav Batter Purvaja P Verlekar Wicketkeeper-batter Tanisha Batter Poorva Batter Tanya Naik All-rounder Sunanda All-rounder Vinavi Gurav (C and WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Usma Bowler Shrey Bowler Metali Bowler Vidhi Bowler

Goa Women Women Form

Goa Women lost their last match against Jharkhand by seven wickets. They kicked off their campaign with a 13-run win over Uttarakhand. Goa have won only one of their last five games.

Chandigarh Women vs Goa Women Head to Head

Chandigarh Women and Goa Women would be facing each other for the first time in the format.

Chandigarh Women vs Goa Women Betting Odds

Goa Women to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Goa Women openers Harshita Yadav and Purvaja P Verlekar could partner for only six runs in their last match against Jharkhand. In their first outing as Goa openers in the ongoing Senior Women's T20 Trophy against Uttarakhand, they partnered for 36 runs together. Yadav scored 12 runs, while Verlekar chipped in with 24 off 11. Both the batters are looking to convert their starts in big scores, and therefore would be watchful against Chandigarh. The duo are also used to the conditions in Raipur, and should put pressure on Chandigarh, who will be plying their trade for the first time in the ongoing tournament. Harshita and Verlekar should manage to score 19 runs together.

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Chandigarh Women vs Goa Women Top Batters

Sanjula Sudhakar Naik to be Goa Women's top Batter

Sanjula Sudhakar Naik was the leading run-scorer for Goa in the last year's Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024. She scored 170 runs in seven matches at an average of 24.29 and a strike rate of 97.14. She hasn't featured in the Goa playing eleven this season so far, but we can expect her to take the field on Saturday.

Aaradhana D Bisht to be Chandigarh Women's top batter

Aaradhana was the leading run-scorer for Chandigarh in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024. She scored 130 runs in six matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 97.01. Eyes will be on her this season as well.

Chandigarh Women vs Goa Women Top Bowlers

Tanya Naik to be Goa Women's top bowler

Tanya Naik, who picked four wickets for 19 runs against Uttarakhand, was impressive once again against Jharkhand in her last outing. She could not manage to pick any wicket but gave away just 13 runs in three overs. Eyes will be on her once again.

Jyotikumari to be Chandigarh Women's top bowler

Jyotikumari emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Chandigarh in the last edition of Senior Women's T20 Trophy. She picked seven wickets in five matches at an average of 12.57 and a strike rate of 6.28.