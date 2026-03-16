Facts: Devyani Prasad has taken 42 wickets in 43 WT20 matches.

Durga Murmu has scored 348 runs and picked up 20 wickets in 49 Wt20 matches.

Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Chance of Winning

Chandigarh Women are coming off a 7-wicket loss to Goa Women in a rain-shortened, 6-over per side encounter. Batting first, Chandigarh posted a total of 62/3. The innings was propelled by openers M Pandey (30 off 16) and P Prabhakar (16 off 6), who provided a rapid start with aggressive hitting.

However, the loss of three quick wickets, including both openers to Sunanda Yetrekar, stalled their momentum towards the end. A Bisht (13 off 10)* provided late stability. Unfortunately, their total proved insufficient as Goa Women chased it down with an over to spare.

Jharkhand Women's last match was abandoned due to rain against Uttarakhand Women, before that they secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Goa Women. Their bowling attack, led by the Player of the Match Arti Kumari (3/15) and Divya Prasad (2/14), delivered an outstanding performance to dismiss Goa for a mere 78 runs in 19.2 overs.

The bowlers were consistently economical, with Durga Murmu also chipping in with a wicket while conceding just 3 runs. In the chase, opener S Mathur (46 off 40)* played a composed anchor role, guiding the team expertly with a crucial unbeaten knock. Durga Murmu (24 off 21)* provided the finishing touches, helping Jharkhand reach the target of 82 with over six overs to spare.

Based on our analysis of both teams performance and form in the tournament so far, Jharkhand Women has a better chance of winning this contest.

Chandigarh Women Chance of Winning: 37%

Jharkhand Women Chance of Winning: 63%

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Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The opening batter for Jharkhand Women, Shashi Mathur, scored a match-winning knock of 46 runs off 40 balls, smashing five fours and one six with a strike rate of 115. In her short WT20 career, Mathur has scored 298 runs in nine matches and boasts a career strike rate of close to 130. She is the key player to watch out for Jharkhand Women in this fixture against Chandigarh Women, and we predict her score to be over 18 runs in this match against Chandigarh Women.

Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 103 runs and teams bowling first won four of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Conditions

The weather in Raipur on Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high temperature of 32 degree celsius. Humidity is forecasted to be around 65%, and precipitation chances are nil. A light breeze will be present, with wind speeds of 8 km/h.

Chandigarh Women News & Players List

Chandigarh Women players list

Aaradhana D Bisht, Arshbaani, Eknoor Kaur, Gulnaaz, Ishana Chadha, Jyotikumari, Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Monika Jangu Bishnoi, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, P Guleria, Palak Rana, Parushi Prabhakar, Pushpa Bishnoi, Rajni Devi, Rakhi, Rameza Begum, Sarah, Shivali, Shivangi, Shivani Thakur, Suman, Tanishqa, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Tanya G Verma, Urvashi Saini, Yashika.

Probable Playing XI

Monika Pandey Batsman Parushi Prabhakar Batsman Taniyaa Bhatia Wicket-Keeper (WK) Aaradhana Bisht Batsman Nandani Sharma Batsman (C) Monika Bishnoi Bowler Palak Rana Batsman Shivangi Yadav All-rounder Rajni Devi All-rounder Kumari Shibi Bowler Jyoti Kumari Bowler

Chandigarh Women Recent Form

Chandigarh Women currently stand at fifth place in the Elite Group D, where they lost one and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Jharkhand Women News & Players List

Jharkhand Women Players List

Anamika Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti, Ashwani, Devyani, Durga Murmu, Ila Khan, Israni, Jaya, Mamta Paswan, Megha, Monika, Priti Sharma, Priya Kumari, Priyanka, Priyanka Luthra, Rashmi, Rini Burman, Ritu, Sandhya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shashi Mathur, Shikha, Sonia.

Probable Playing XI

Ashwani Kumari All-Rounder (C) Durga Murmu All-Rounder Megha Kumari Wicket-Keeper (WK) Shashi Mathur Batsman Sonia Shyam Batsman Priyanka Luthra Batsman Monika Murmu All-Rounder Devyani Prasad Bowler Shikha Batsman Arti Kumari All-Rounder Shanti Kumari Bowler

Jharkhand Women Recent Form

Jharkhand Women currently stand at 3rd place in Elite Group D with one win and two no results in three matches.

Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Head to Head Record

This is the first time Chandigarh Women and Jharkhand Women face off in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Betting Odds

Jharkhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh Women

Jharkhand Women’s openers Meghna Kumari and Shashi Mathur had a poor start in the last game, scoring just one run, while Chandigarh’s Monika Pandey and Parushi Prabhakar added 22 for the first wicket. However, Jharkhand’s new-ball bowlers are expected to strike early, unlike Chandigarh’s attack, which tends to leak runs. We back Jharkhand’s openers for a better start this time.

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Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Top Batters

Monika Pandey to be the top batter for Chandigarh Women

Monika Pandey scored 30 runs in 16 balls against Goa Women in a rain shortened contest and was the top batter for Chandigarh Women. She is one of the experienced batters for Chandigarh and has scored 607 runs in 31 matches, averaging 21. Given her current run of form, we back Monika to be the top batter for Chandigarh Women.

Shashi Mathur to be the top batter for Jharkhand Women

Jharkhand Women’s opener Shashi Mathur played a brilliant match-winning knock of 46 runs from 40 balls, hitting five fours and a six at a strike rate of 115. With 298 runs in nine WT20 matches and a career strike rate near 130, she looks in great touch and is expected to lead Jharkhand’s batting again against Chandigarh Women.

Chandigarh Women vs Jharkhand Women Top Bowlers

Jyoti Kumari to be the top bowler for Chandigarh Women

Jyoti Kumari bowled a superb spell of 2/21 against Goa Women on a losing cause in her only outing this season. In her short WT20 career, Kumari has picked up 9 wickets in 8 matches at an economy of 6.84. She bowls most of the key overs for Chandigarh and we back her to be the top bowler in this fixture against Jharkhand Women.

Arti Kumari to be the top bowler for Jharkhand Women

Arti Kumari registered her career best figures of 3/15 in the last match against Goa Women and was the top bowler for Jharkhand Women. The conditions at Raipur favours the spinners and she will look to continue her good run of form with the ball and take more wickets than other bowlers.