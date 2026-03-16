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Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Prediction

CHA

42%

Chance of Winning

UTRH

58%

Parimatch

1.57
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.48
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Chandigarh Women and Uttarakhand Women square off in the Elite Group D fixture of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025 on Sunday, 19th October. The match is slated to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and the scheduled start time is 4:30 PM IST.
Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Aaradhana Bisht has scored 81 runs in 4 matches for Chandigarh Women.
  • Amisha Bahukhandi is the leading wicket taker for Uttarakhand Women this season with 9 wickets in 4 matches.

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Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Chance of Winning

Chandigarh Women are coming off a 43-run defeat against Delhi Women in their last match against Delhi Women. Chasing Delhi Women's challenging total of 139/6, Chandigarh Women's batting lineup struggled immensely, finishing their 20 overs at 96/9.

Aaradhana Bisht was the top scorer with 22 runs off 25 balls, with a few other batters getting starts but failing to convert them into substantial scores. On the bowling front, Kumari Shibi was the most effective bowler, taking 2 wickets for just 16 runs in her 4 overs, but the lack of batting firepower meant the team couldn't get close to the target.

Uttarakhand Women secured a comfortable 7-wicket victory over Assam Women, marking their first win of the season after three consecutive losses. Their bowlers delivered an exceptional performance, bowling Assam out for a paltry 78 runs in 19.5 overs.

Safina Aziz and Prema Rawat led the charge, each claiming 2 wickets with superb economy. Chasing a modest total, Uttarakhand reached 82/3 in 15.3 overs. Opener Neelam Bhardwaj anchored the chase with a commanding, unbeaten knock of 52 runs off 44 balls to guide the team to a well-deserved win.

  • Chandigarh Women’s Chance of Winning - 42%
  • Uttarakhand Women’s Chance of Winning - 58%

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Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Taniya Bhatia scored 16 runs in the match against Delhi Women and was best batter for Chandigarh. Taniya has scored a total of 82 runs in 4 matches, averaging 20.5 this season and has been the top batter once. In this must win fixture for Chandigarh Women, we back her to come good and predict her total score to be over 20 runs.

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 110 runs and teams bowling first won four of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Raipur on Sunday, October 19, indicates a sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31°C, with a low of 22°C. The chance of precipitation is 0%, suggesting ideal conditions for outdoor events. Humidity will be around 69%, and light winds of approximately 5 mph are anticipated.

Chandigarh Women News & Players List

Chandigarh Women players list

Aaradhana D Bisht, Arshbaani, Eknoor Kaur, Gulnaaz, Ishana Chadha, Jyotikumari, Kashvee Gautam, Kumari Shibi, Monika Jangu Bishnoi, Monika Pandey, Nandani Sharma, P Guleria, Palak Rana, Parushi Prabhakar, Pushpa Bishnoi, Rajni Devi, Rakhi, Rameza Begum, Sarah, Shivali, Shivangi, Shivani Thakur, Suman, Tanishqa, Taniya Sapna Bhatia, Tanya G Verma, Urvashi Saini, Yashika.

Probable Playing XI

Monika Pandey

Batsman

Parushi Prabhakar

Batsman

Taniyaa Bhatia

Wicket-Keeper (WK)

Aaradhana Bisht

Batsman

Nandani Sharma

Batsman (C)

Monika Bishnoi

Bowler

Palak Rana

Batsman

Shivangi Yadav

All-rounder

Rajni Devi

All-rounder

Kumari Shibi

Bowler

Jyoti Kumari

Bowler

Chandigarh Women Recent Form

Chandigarh Women currently stand at fifth place in the Elite Group D with 6 points in 5 matches, where they won one, lost two and one match was abandoned due to rain.

Uttarakhand Women News & Players List

Uttarakhand Women Players List

Amisha B, Ankita Bisht, Dimpal Kandari, Dipika, Divya Bohra, Garima, Indrani Roy, Jyoti Giri, Kalpana Verma, Kanchan Parihar, Kanika, Mansi Joshi, Megha Saini, Minakshi, Muskan, Nandhini Kaushik, Nandini Kashyap, Neelam, Neelam Bisht, Nisha Mishra, Pramila Rawat, Preeti Bhandari, Prema, Raghvi, Ritika, Safina, Sakshi, Shagun, Sweta, Tara.

Probable Playing XI

Raghvi Bist ©

All-Rounder

Nandini Kashyap

Wicket-Keeper

Ankita Bisht

Bowler

Jyoti Giri

All-Rounder

Neelam Bhardwaj

Bowler

Kanchan Parihar

Wicket-Keeper

Amisha Bahukhandi

Bowler

Prema Rawat

Bowler

Minakshi Chand

Bowler

Safina Aziz

Batsman

Kanika

All-Rounder

Uttarakhand Women Recent Form

Uttarakhand Women lost three of their last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 trophy and currently stand at 6th place on the table in Elite Group D with just 6 points in 5 matches.

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Head to Head Record

In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Chandigarh Women and Uttarakhand Women met once and the match was won by Chandigarh Women.

  • Matches Played: 1
  • Chandigarh Women: 1
  • Uttarakhand Women: 0

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Betting Odds

Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh Women

Chandigarh Women's opening pair of Parushi Prabhakar and Monika Pandey have, on average, scored 8 runs per match for the first wicket in their last four matches. On the flip side, Uttarakhand Women's opening pair of Nadini Kashyap and Megha Saini have, on average, scored 26 runs per match in their last four matches this season. Based on their current form and the consistency with which they have scored runs, we are backing Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Chandigarh Women.

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women

T20

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null

Icon

Chandigarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.57
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Uttarakhand

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.65

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Batters

Aaradhana Bisht to be the Top Batter for Chandigarh Women

Aradhana Bisht has scores of 22, 41*, 5 & 13 runs this season and has been the top batter for Chandigarh in the last two matches. Overall she has scored 81 runs in 4 matches, averaging 20.25. Considering her recent form and the consistency with which she has scored runs in the last two matches, we back Aaradhana Bisht to be the top batter for Chandigarh Women.

Kanchan Parihar to be the Top Batter for Uttarakhand Women

After a quiet start to her season, where she scored 12 runs in the first two matches, Kanchan Parihar bounced with scores of 22* and 48 runs in the last two matches and top scored in one of them. She is in really good form ahead of this contest and we are expecting Kanchan to keep her good run of form going and outscore all the other batters in her team.

Chandigarh Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Bowlers

Kumari Shibi to be the Top Bowler for Chandigarh Women

Kumari Shibi picked up two wickets conceding 16 runs in the last match against Delhi Women. She has been amongst the wickets in every game and so far has picked up seven wickets in four matches and has been the top bowler in three matches. We back Shibi to continue her good run of form with the ball and be the top batter for Chandigarh Women.

Amisha Bahukhandi to be the Top Bowler for Uttarakhand Women

The slow left-arm spinner has been impeccable with her line and lengths this season and has reaped rewards, taking 9 wickets in four matches for her team. In three of the four matches, Bahukhandi finished as the top bowler for Uttarakhand Women. On a track that favors the bowlers, we expect Bahukhandi to once again weave her magic with the ball and be amongst the wickets.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Uttarakhand Women

The odds are heavily in favour of Uttarakhand Women to win this match. In this clash of the two bottom-placed teams in Group D, who are out of contention for a top-two spot, both sides will look to end their season on a high. We are going with the bookmakers and back Uttarakhand Women to win this match.
  • Chandigarh Women to Win - 2.19 (Parimatch)
  • Uttarakhand Women to Win - 1.57 (Parimatch)
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