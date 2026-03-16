Facts: Tripura skipper Priyanka Acharjee picked nine wickets last season at an average of 27

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha in the first round clash of the 2025 season, conceding just 18 runs in the process

In the first game of the season, Trisha Gongadi scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh Women aren’t a fancied team in domestic cricket, but the way they dominated Andhra was a lesson in team spirit. Led by Kriti Gupta, Chhattisgarh have the likes of Pratigya Singh, Shivi Pandey, Aishwarya Singh, and Mahak Narwase contributing to the team’s cause. They may well pose a challenge for Haryana in the upcoming clash.

But for Haryana, the story is even more formidable. There’s Shafali Verma. There’s Reema Sisodia. There’s Tanisha Ohlan. There’s Soniya Mendhiya - all of whom are good enough to put the fear of God into any opposition. With the kind of form Verma and Sisodia are in, there’s no reason to believe Haryana Women won’t display the same kind of defiance their men’s team has shown in recent years.

CGH-W’s chance of winning is 45%

HAR-W’s chance of winning is 55%

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Betting Tips

Bet on Shafali Verma. The Indian opener is simply too good not to score runs in domestic cricket, and we’ll ensure our base remains strong by backing her. Reema Sisodia is an impactful performer who can deliver the goods with ease, so there’s no reason to look past her either. And you can’t ignore Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta, who’s operating on a completely different level from everyone else in her side.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any women’s T20 matches lately, but judging by the recent Madhya Pradesh League, conditions have looked pretty solid. The average first-innings score at the venue was around 155, so batters will have plenty to look forward to.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Haryana Women in Gwalior on Thursday.

Chhattisgarh-W Player List

Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Shivi Pandey Batter Neha Badwaik Batter Kriti Gupta Batter Aishwarya Singh Batter Tarannum Pathan Batter Mahak Narwase All-rounder Shivani Krishna Wicket-Keeper Priti Yadav All-rounder Pratigya Singh Bowler Aditi Panwar Bowler Urmila Harina Bowler

Chhattisgarh-W Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women secured just one win out of seven matches to finish at the sixth position on the Group B points table last year but started the 2025 season on a good note, winning the first game comfortably against Andhra.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia Batter Shafali Verma Batter Deeya Yadav Batter Tanisha Ohlan Batter Soniya Mendhiya Batter Amandeep Kaur All-rounder Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Triveni Vasistha All-Rounder Sakshi Jangu Bowler Sheetal Rana Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana secured three wins and as many losses last year to finish at the fourth position on the Group D points table, but started the 2025 season with a bang beating Tripura by a massive margin of 76 runs.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women and Haryana Women have faced each other twice in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Haryana winning both games.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Haryana perhaps have the most devastating batting pairs in the country at the moment, in the form of Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia. In the opening round match, the duo forged a partnership of 116 runs in 12.3 overs to showcase the batting prowess they have. Bank on them to deliver once again for their side.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Best Batters

Aishwarya Singh to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Aishwarya Singh scored an unbeaten 36 runs off 21 balls in the game against Andhra and that turned out to be the difference eventually. Aishwarya Singh, in the recent years, has carved a niche for herself in terms of delivering impactful innings one by one and knowing that she is in good form now and replicate the impact quickly, betting on her seems like a good idea.

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma may have lost her position to Pratika Rawal in the ODI set-up, but to assume she is still not one of the best in the business would be a gross understatement. She showed that impact with a valiant 70-run knock against Tripura in the previous game. She has amassed 2221 runs in WT20Is to go with another 865 runs in the Women’s Premier League. You don’t need more reasons to bet on her, do you?

Chhattisgarh-W vs Haryana-W Best Bowlers

Aditi Panwar to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aditi Panwar was the pick of the bowler for Chhattisgarh in the match against Andhra, picking a couple of wickets, and that is a sign of things to come. Panwar was also the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the 2024-25 seasonand hence, you can safely bet on her.

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur has already started the season with a bang, picking three wickets in the first game of the season and is poised to do more with the ball for Haryana. Kaur, who turned up for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, has it in her to deliver consistently for her state side.