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Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Prediction

CHH

55%

Chance of Winning

HIM

45%

Parimatch

1.79
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Chhattisgarh Women and Himachal Pradesh Women will lock horns with each other in the sixth round match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 19, 2025 (Sunday), at 11:00 AM IST. While Chhattisgarh have won five games to stay in contention for a place in the knockouts, Himachal Pradesh are out of the race, with one less win.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • In the ongoing season, Yamuna Rana has taken only seven wickets in six matches at an average of 18.57
  • Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh, having taken eight wickets at an average of 11.87 and a terrific economy rate of 4.21
  • Shivani Singh is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh this season, having scored 193 runs at an average of 32.17 at a strike rate of 116.96

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh Women are quietly brilliant this season and with the effervescent batting from Kriti Gupta and Neha Badwaik, alongside the bowling brilliance of Mahak Narwase and Tarannum Pathan, they have ensured that things look more promising for them this year.

On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful. But Chhattisgarh seem a tad better.

  • CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%
  • HP-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Tips

Bet on Kriti Gupta. She has been good with the bat to lead the charge from the front for Chhattisgarh.You can also have a solid stake on Neha Badwaik to deliver for them consistently. Mahak Narwase’s bowling brilliance can’t be subjugated either. Then, there comes Nikita S Chauhan, who has been one of the most consistent batters in the HP set-up.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Himachal Pradesh Women in Gwalior.

Chhattisgarh-W Player List

Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Shivi Pandey

Batter

Neha Badwaik

Batter

Kriti Gupta

Batter

Aishwarya Singh

Batter

Tarannum Pathan

All-rounder

Priti Yadav

All-rounder

Shivani Krishna

Wicket-Keeper

Mahak Narwase

All-rounder

Pratigya Singh

Bowler

Aditi Panwar

Bowler

Urmila Harina

Bowler

Chhattisgarh-W Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women have won five and lost only one game so far in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan

Batter

Sushma Verma

Wicket-Keeper

Shivani Singh

Batter

Neena Choudhary

Batter

Sonal Thakur

All-rounder

Monika Devi

Batter

Sushmita Kumari

All-rounder

Vasuvi Fishta

Batter

Jyoti Thakur

Bowler

Yamuna Rana

Bowler

Prachi Chauhan

Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Women have won four and lost a couple of games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women and Himachal Pradesh Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning two games each.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In five games so far, they have averaged 43 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the one of the top run-scorers in the tournament, so backing her to do well is not too much to ask.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Chhattisgarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.78
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Himachal Pradesh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.88

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Batters

Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kriti Gupta is the single point of difference for the Chhattisgarh side this season, having scored 162 runs in five innings so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at an average of 40.50. She is the highest run-scorer for Chhattisgarh. So what are you waiting for?

Shivani Singh to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shivani Singh is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh this season, having scored 193 runs at an average of 32.17 at a strike rate of 116.96. She is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the season, and that gives them a sense of belongingness. So you can safely bet on her to do well.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Bowlers

Tarannum Pathan to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 11.87 and a terrific economy rate of 4.21. She is one of the best bowlers in the country at the moment, having her moment both with bat and ball. So what are you waiting for?

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only seven wickets in six matches at an average of18.57.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

CGH-W

Back Chhattisgarh to win the upcoming game. Even though Himachal Pradesh seem like a good team on paper, Kriti Gupta-led Chhattisgarh have gelled well to secure five wins in six matches. The likes of Kriti Gupta, Neha Badwaik, Mahak Narwase, and Tarannum Pathan have delivered the goods for them and you can expect the same to continue in yet another game.
  • CGH-W to Win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
  • HP-W to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)

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