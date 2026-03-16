Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Prediction
CHH
55%
Chance of Winning
HIM
45%
Parimatch
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- In the ongoing season, Yamuna Rana has taken only seven wickets in six matches at an average of 18.57
- Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh, having taken eight wickets at an average of 11.87 and a terrific economy rate of 4.21
- Shivani Singh is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh this season, having scored 193 runs at an average of 32.17 at a strike rate of 116.96
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh Women are quietly brilliant this season and with the effervescent batting from Kriti Gupta and Neha Badwaik, alongside the bowling brilliance of Mahak Narwase and Tarannum Pathan, they have ensured that things look more promising for them this year.
On the other hand, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful. But Chhattisgarh seem a tad better.
- CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%
- HP-W’s chance of winning is 45%
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Tips
Bet on Kriti Gupta. She has been good with the bat to lead the charge from the front for Chhattisgarh.You can also have a solid stake on Neha Badwaik to deliver for them consistently. Mahak Narwase’s bowling brilliance can’t be subjugated either. Then, there comes Nikita S Chauhan, who has been one of the most consistent batters in the HP set-up.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Toss Prediction
The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Himachal Pradesh Women in Gwalior.
Chhattisgarh-W Player List
Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivi Pandey
|
Batter
|
Neha Badwaik
|
Batter
|
Kriti Gupta
|
Batter
|
Aishwarya Singh
|
Batter
|
Tarannum Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Priti Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Krishna
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mahak Narwase
|
All-rounder
|
Pratigya Singh
|
Bowler
|
Aditi Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Urmila Harina
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh-W Team Form
Chhattisgarh Women have won five and lost only one game so far in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Himachal Pradesh-W Player List
Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nikita S Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Sushma Verma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Shivani Singh
|
Batter
|
Neena Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Sonal Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Monika Devi
|
Batter
|
Sushmita Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Vasuvi Fishta
|
Batter
|
Jyoti Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Yamuna Rana
|
Bowler
|
Prachi Chauhan
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form
Himachal Pradesh Women have won four and lost a couple of games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Head-To-Head
Chhattisgarh Women and Himachal Pradesh Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning two games each.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Odds
Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In five games so far, they have averaged 43 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the one of the top run-scorers in the tournament, so backing her to do well is not too much to ask.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh
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Himachal Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Batters
Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kriti Gupta is the single point of difference for the Chhattisgarh side this season, having scored 162 runs in five innings so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at an average of 40.50. She is the highest run-scorer for Chhattisgarh. So what are you waiting for?
Shivani Singh to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Shivani Singh is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh this season, having scored 193 runs at an average of 32.17 at a strike rate of 116.96. She is the seventh-highest run-scorer in the season, and that gives them a sense of belongingness. So you can safely bet on her to do well.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Bowlers
Tarannum Pathan to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets at an average of 11.87 and a terrific economy rate of 4.21. She is one of the best bowlers in the country at the moment, having her moment both with bat and ball. So what are you waiting for?
Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only seven wickets in six matches at an average of18.57.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
CGH-W
- CGH-W to Win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
- HP-W to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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