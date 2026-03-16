Facts: Trisha Gongadi is the highest run-scorer for Hyderabad in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

In three matches so far, Kriti Gupta has amassed a total of 92 runs to emerge as their highest run-scorer

Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming five wickets in three games

Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Chance of Winning

After beating Andhra quite comprehensively, Chhattisgarh were outplayed by a strong Haryana side in the second round but bounced back to defeat Odisha in even more convincing fashion. Kriti Gupta showed excellent game awareness, while Tarannum Pathan ensured her batting was noticed by one and all. They’ll, however, need to reduce their dependence on Aditi Panwar when it comes to bowling - though that also presents an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion.

On the other hand, after demolishing Odisha in their first game, Hyderabad suffered shock defeats to Tripura and Haryana in back-to-back matches. That would have been a major setback to their plans, and a revival from here is a must. Trisha Gongadi will have a huge role to play in that, while Kunchala Niteesha needs to step up with the bat- something that could help them rediscover their mojo.

CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Tips

Bet on Kriti Gupta. She has kept Chhattisgarh’s batting department steady in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025 and will be responsible for doing it once again against Hyderabad. Have a solid stake on Tarannum Pathan - her spin bowling has proven handy throughout the tournament, and you simply can’t ignore that heading into the next match. Hyderabad, meanwhile, will be hoping their skipper Madiwala Mamatha delivers a big knock this time around.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Toss Prediction

Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted a lot of Women’s T20 matches, and in six games this season, the venue has an average first innings score of 156 runs.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Hyderabad Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Chhattisgarh-W Player List

Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Shivi Pandey Batter Neha Badwaik Batter Kriti Gupta Batter Aishwarya Singh Batter Tarannum Pathan All-rounder Priti Yadav All-rounder Shivani Krishna Wicket-Keeper Mahak Narwase All-rounder Pratigya Singh Bowler Aditi Panwar Bowler Urmila Harina Bowler

Chhattisgarh-W Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women secured just one win out of seven matches to finish sixth on the Group B points table last year, and in the ongoing season, they have two wins and one loss to their name.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi Batter Kunchala Niteesha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-Keeper Vanka Pooja Batter Kranthi Reddy Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Prathiksha Venkatesh All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Drithi Kesari Bowler M Sakshi Rao Bowler Srujana Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women secured three wins and lost as many games last year to finish fourth on the points table. In the 2025-25 season, they have won one and lost two games so far, including a shocking loss to Tripura.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women vs Hyderabad Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both teams winning two games each.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In Trisha Gongadi and Kunchala Niteesha, Hyderabad have a solid opening pair, with the effervescent Madiwala Mamatha to follow. All three are high-intent batters capable of playing big innings for their side. In the first game, Hyderabad scored 52 runs for the opening partnership and even though they couldn’t deliver much in the second game, they definitely have the ability to deliver once again in the next match against Chhattisgarh.

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Batters

Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

After scoring just 20 runs against Andhra, Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta bounced back with a solid 47 against Haryana, showcasing her versatility as a batter. In three matches so far, she has amassed a total of 92 runs to emerge as their highest run-scorer. Expect her to repeat the same once again in the Hyderabad clash.

Trisha Gongadi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in the country at the moment, Trisha Gongadi, has been the mainstay for Hyderabad on the domestic circuit. In the first game of the season, she scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility and has been Hyderabad’s most important batter since then. Trust her to deliver once again.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Bowlers

Aditi Panwar to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming five wickets in three games. She was also Chhattisgarh’s highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 season, so you can safely bet on her once again.

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha and one wicket against Tripura, conceding just 18 and 12 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.