Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Match Prediction
CHH
27%
Chance of Winning
KAR
73%
Parimatch
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium
Facts:
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, having taken 11 wickets at an average of just 8.27
- Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy
- Vrinda Dinesh is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 217 runs in five matches at an average of 54.25 with a strike rate of 134.78
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Chance of Winning
Chhattisgarh Women are quietly brilliant this season and with the effervescent batting from Kriti Gupta, they have ensured that things look more promising for them this year. Srishti Sharma has also come to the fore this season, making it very interesting for them.
But despite that, they are still behind Karnataka, who have won all five games so far. With Shreyanka Patil and Vrinda Dinesh doing what they do best, and then with Rajeswari Gayakwad delivering beauties with the ball, one can be confident that they can extend their winning streak.
- CGH-W’s chance of winning is 27%
- KAR-W’s chance of winning is 73%
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Tips
Bet on Vrinda Dinesh. She’s as consistent as it gets and you know she can deliver on the promise. Kriti Gupta has been solid with the bat, giving Chhattisgarh a dependable leader up front. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is unmatched with the ball, raising hopes of an India comeback. So, a bet on her is a prudent decision. What are you waiting for?
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Match Toss Prediction
The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior is batting-friendly this season, with the average first innings score being 159.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Karnataka Women in Gwalior.
Chhattisgarh-W Player List
Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivi Pandey
|
Batter
|
Neha Badwaik
|
Batter
|
Kriti Gupta
|
Batter
|
Aishwarya Singh
|
Batter
|
Tarannum Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Priti Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Krishna
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mahak Narwase
|
All-rounder
|
Pratigya Singh
|
Bowler
|
Aditi Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Urmila Harina
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh-W Team Form
Chhattisgarh Women have won four and lost only one game so far in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Karnataka Women-W Player List
Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubha Satheesh
|
Batter
|
Vrinda Dinesh
|
Batter
|
Nikki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Prathyoosha Kumar
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mithila Vinod
|
Batter
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Monica Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
All-Rounder
|
BG Tejashwini
|
Bowler
|
Sahana Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Pooja Kumari
|
Bowler
Karnataka-W Team Form
Karnataka Women have also won all five games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, sitting comfortably at the top of the Elite Group C points table.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Head-To-Head
Chhattisgarh Women and Karnataka Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the latter winning all four games.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Odds
Karnataka to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Karnataka have showcased brilliant batting depth in the ongoing tournament, but their powerplay batting has been the best and most impactful narrative. They have scored 53 runs on an average in the first six overs, which is the third-highest in the tournament. So back them to do well.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W
T20
Captain Roop Singh Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Best Batters
Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Kriit Gupta is the single point of difference for the Chhattisgarh side this season, having scored 154 runs in five innings so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at an average of 51.33. She is the highest run-scorer for Chhattisgarh and the tenth-highest overall in the ongoing tournament. So what are you waiting for?
Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Vrinda Dinesh is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 217 runs in five matches at an average of 54.25 with a strike rate of 134.78. She already has a century and a fifty to her name. If you’re serious about making money, go and have a massive stake on her.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Karnataka-W Best Bowlers
Tarannum Pathan to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken seven wickets at an average of 11.42 and a terrific economy rate of 4.21. She is one of the best bowlers in the country at the moment, having her moment both with bat and ball. So what are you waiting for?
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 11 wickets at an average of just 8.27 and an economy rate of 4.37. So betting on her to do well again seems like a very good idea.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KAR-W
- CGH-W to Win - 2.75 (Parimatch)
- KAR-W to Win - 1.37 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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