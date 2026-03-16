Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Match Prediction
CHH
55%
Chance of Winning
ODI
45%
Parimatch
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, Sushree Dibyadarshini has taken 25 wickets in total
- Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming two wickets in each
- After scoring just 20 runs against Andhra, Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta bounced back with a solid 47 against Haryana
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning
After beating Andhra quite comprehensively, Chhattisgarh were outplayed by a strong Haryana side in the second round but still left plenty to be encouraged about. Kriti Gupta showed fine game awareness, while Tarannum Pathan made sure her batting was noticed by one and all. They’ll, however, need to reduce their dependence on Aditi Panwar when it comes to bowling - though that also presents an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion.
On the other hand, after losing to Hyderabad in their opening game, Odisha were no match for Himachal Pradesh in the second round. Sushree Dibyadarshini continued to be the showstopper with the bat, scoring 31 off 28 balls, but more was expected from Madhuri Mehta and Tanmayee Behera. The team will be hoping Sangeeta Khadia can carry forward her good form - after her 33 against Himachal Pradesh - to give Odisha a fighting chance against Chhattisgarh on Saturday.
- CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%
- ODI-W’s chance of winning is 45%
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips
Go and bet on Kriti Gupta. The Chhattisgarh skipper scored 47 against Haryana, and the way she paced her innings was an education in itself. If you’re looking for more lucrative options, look no further than Sushree Dibyadarshini, who can deliver with both bat and ball. Former India opener Madhuri Mehta also offers a solid chance to anchor through tough situations and deliver great returns for us.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction
After two rounds of matches at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the average first-innings score stands at 128.
Weather Report
Rain is unlikely to be a threat in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Odisha Women in Gwalior on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 16% chance of precipitation, and most of that is predicted for the evening.
Chhattisgarh-W Player List
Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shivi Pandey
|
Batter
|
Neha Badwaik
|
Batter
|
Kriti Gupta
|
Batter
|
Aishwarya Singh
|
Batter
|
Tarannum Pathan
|
All-rounder
|
Priti Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Shivani Krishna
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mahak Narwase
|
All-rounder
|
Pratigya Singh
|
Bowler
|
Aditi Panwar
|
Bowler
|
Urmila Harina
|
Bowler
Chhattisgarh-W Team Form
Chhattisgarh Women secured just one win out of seven matches to finish sixth on the Group B points table last year, and in the ongoing season, they have one win and one loss to their name.
Odisha-W Player List
Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhuri Meheta
|
Batter
|
Tanmayee Behera
|
Batter
|
Sushree Dibyadarshini
|
All-rounder
|
Pragyan Paramita Mohanty
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sangeeta Khadia
|
All-rounder
|
Sarita Meher
|
Batter
|
Janaki Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Subhra Nirjharini Swain
|
Bowler
|
Bijayalaxmi Behera
|
Bowler
|
Jyoti Kumari Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Reemalaxmi Ekka
|
Bowler
Odisha-W Team Form
Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing both their group games so far. The loss to Himachal Pradesh would particularly sting, especially given the way they failed to chase down the total.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head
Chhattisgarh Women and Odisha Women have faced each other seven times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Odisha winning four games compared to three victories for Chhattisgarh.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds
Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Despite their lackadaisical performance overall, Odisha have a pretty solid top order in the form of Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, and Tanushree Behera. All three are high-intent batters capable of delivering in crunch situations. In fact, they’ve averaged 45 in the first six overs of the innings over the last three years so backing them is a good idea.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Chhattisgarh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters
Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
After scoring just 20 runs against Andhra, Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta bounced back with a solid 47 against Haryana, showcasing her versatility as a batter. In situations that challenge her, she tends to rise to the occasion and she might just do that once again against a loose bowling attack like Odisha’s. Brace for another good knock that could spearhead them in the right direction.
Madhuri Mehta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Madhuri Mehta managed just 18 runs against Himachal Pradesh, but she certainly has the ability to deliver. Long removed from the international circuit, Mehta still holds a T20 average of 34.12 good enough to tame Chhattisgarh. Betting on her could deliver magnificent returns.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers
Aditi Panwar to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming two wickets in each. She was also Chhattisgarh’s highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 season, so you can safely bet on her once again.
Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini has been the most impactful player for the side over the last six years. Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, she has taken 25 wickets in total - among the highest in the country. Even though a national call-up has eluded her, don’t be surprised if Dibyadarshini produces something magnificent against Himachal Pradesh.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
CGH-W
- CGH-W to Win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
- ODI-W to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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