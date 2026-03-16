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Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Match Prediction

CHH

55%

Chance of Winning

ODI

45%

Parimatch

1.79
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Chhattisgarh Women vs Odisha Women will lock horns in the third-round of the Elite Group C encounter in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 11, 2025 (Saturday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Odisha suffered two losses in two games already, Chhattisgarh have one win and one loss in their kitty.
Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, Sushree Dibyadarshini has taken 25 wickets in total
  • Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming two wickets in each
  • After scoring just 20 runs against Andhra, Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta bounced back with a solid 47 against Haryana

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning

After beating Andhra quite comprehensively, Chhattisgarh were outplayed by a strong Haryana side in the second round but still left plenty to be encouraged about. Kriti Gupta showed fine game awareness, while Tarannum Pathan made sure her batting was noticed by one and all. They’ll, however, need to reduce their dependence on Aditi Panwar when it comes to bowling - though that also presents an opportunity for others to rise to the occasion.

On the other hand, after losing to Hyderabad in their opening game, Odisha were no match for Himachal Pradesh in the second round. Sushree Dibyadarshini continued to be the showstopper with the bat, scoring 31 off 28 balls, but more was expected from Madhuri Mehta and Tanmayee Behera. The team will be hoping Sangeeta Khadia can carry forward her good form - after her 33 against Himachal Pradesh - to give Odisha a fighting chance against Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

  • CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%
  • ODI-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips

Go and bet on Kriti Gupta. The Chhattisgarh skipper scored 47 against Haryana, and the way she paced her innings was an education in itself. If you’re looking for more lucrative options, look no further than Sushree Dibyadarshini, who can deliver with both bat and ball. Former India opener Madhuri Mehta also offers a solid chance to anchor through tough situations and deliver great returns for us.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction

After two rounds of matches at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the average first-innings score stands at 128.

Weather Report

Rain is unlikely to be a threat in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Odisha Women in Gwalior on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 16% chance of precipitation, and most of that is predicted for the evening.

Chhattisgarh-W Player List

Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Shivi Pandey

Batter

Neha Badwaik

Batter

Kriti Gupta

Batter

Aishwarya Singh

Batter

Tarannum Pathan

All-rounder

Priti Yadav

All-rounder

Shivani Krishna

Wicket-Keeper

Mahak Narwase

All-rounder

Pratigya Singh

Bowler

Aditi Panwar

Bowler

Urmila Harina

Bowler

Chhattisgarh-W Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women secured just one win out of seven matches to finish sixth on the Group B points table last year, and in the ongoing season, they have one win and one loss to their name.

Odisha-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta

Batter

Tanmayee Behera

Batter

Sushree Dibyadarshini

All-rounder

Pragyan Paramita Mohanty

Wicket-Keeper

Sangeeta Khadia

All-rounder

Sarita Meher

Batter

Janaki Reddy

All-rounder

Subhra Nirjharini Swain

Bowler

Bijayalaxmi Behera

Bowler

Jyoti Kumari Prasad

Bowler

Reemalaxmi Ekka

Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing both their group games so far. The loss to Himachal Pradesh would particularly sting, especially given the way they failed to chase down the total.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women and Odisha Women have faced each other seven times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Odisha winning four games compared to three victories for Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds

Odisha to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Despite their lackadaisical performance overall, Odisha have a pretty solid top order in the form of Madhuri Mehta, Sushree Dibyadarshini, and Tanushree Behera. All three are high-intent batters capable of delivering in crunch situations. In fact, they’ve averaged 45 in the first six overs of the innings over the last three years so backing them is a good idea.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Chhattisgarh

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.79
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Odisha

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.88

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters

Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

After scoring just 20 runs against Andhra, Chhattisgarh skipper Kriti Gupta bounced back with a solid 47 against Haryana, showcasing her versatility as a batter. In situations that challenge her, she tends to rise to the occasion and she might just do that once again against a loose bowling attack like Odisha’s. Brace for another good knock that could spearhead them in the right direction.

Madhuri Mehta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Madhuri Mehta managed just 18 runs against Himachal Pradesh, but she certainly has the ability to deliver. Long removed from the international circuit, Mehta still holds a T20 average of 34.12 good enough to tame Chhattisgarh. Betting on her could deliver magnificent returns.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers

Aditi Panwar to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Aditi Panwar has been the pick of the bowlers for Chhattisgarh in both their matches so far, claiming two wickets in each. She was also Chhattisgarh’s highest wicket-taker in the 2024-25 season, so you can safely bet on her once again.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Odisha’s Sushree Dibyadarshini has been the most impactful player for the side over the last six years. Across the last two editions of the Women’s T20 Trophy, she has taken 25 wickets in total - among the highest in the country. Even though a national call-up has eluded her, don’t be surprised if Dibyadarshini produces something magnificent against Himachal Pradesh.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

CGH-W

Bet on Chhattisgarh to win against Odisha. Despite having the likes of Madhuri Mehta and Sushree Dibyadarshini - both forces to be reckoned with in the format - Odisha have struggled big-time to translate their quality into results, often finding themselves at the doldrums. On the other hand, Kriti Gupta has led Chhattisgarh with real spunk and topped their batting charts. They have the firepower to get the better of Odisha without much difficulty.
  • CGH-W to Win - 1.88 (Parimatch)
  • ODI-W to Win - 1.79 (Parimatch)
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