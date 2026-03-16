Facts: Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 16.00

Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken six wickets at an average of 11.16

Kriti Gupta has scored 134 runs in four innings so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at an average of 44.67

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Chhattisgarh Women are quietly brilliant this season and with the effervescent batting from Kriti Gupta, they have ensured that things look more promising for them this year. Even Srishti Sharma has come to the fore this season, making it very interesting for them. In this cauldron, betting big on Kriti Gupta’s side wouldn’t be a bad idea.

On the other hand, results have gone in a predictable path for Tripura. Barring the shocking win against Hyderabad, Tripura have failed to muster any sort of momentum to deliver the goods. Skipper Rizu Saha is good with the bat, but that’s about it. Unless they find more match-winners, who can turn the game around, it’s futile to expect much.

CGH-W’s chance of winning is 55%

TRI-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet big on Kriti Gupta. She has been quite good for Chhattisgarh Women in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20s and shown quite good promise so far. You can also bet on Tripura skipper Rizu Saha for she knows how to deliver on tough situations. Priyanka Acharjee continues to be their best performer and there is a good possibility that she will turn up the volume big-time.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 153 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in six out of eight occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilspot in the match between Chhattisgarh Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior.

Chhattisgarh-W Player List

Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, Kriti Gupta (C), Pratigya Singh, Aishwarya Singh, Mahak Narwase, Aditi Panwar, Tarannum Pathan, Shivani Krishna (WK), Urmila Harina, Priti Yadav, Aanshi Agrawal, Anam Khan, Srishti Sharma, Kalpana Pandey, Yeesha Dewangan (WK)

Predicted Playing XI

Shivi Pandey Batter Neha Badwaik Batter Kriti Gupta Batter Aishwarya Singh Batter Tarannum Pathan All-rounder Priti Yadav All-rounder Shivani Krishna Wicket-Keeper Mahak Narwase All-rounder Pratigya Singh Bowler Aditi Panwar Bowler Urmila Harina Bowler

Chhattisgarh-W Team Form

Chhattisgarh Women have won three and lost only one game so far in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee, Rizu Saha (C), Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-Keeper Nikita Debnath Batter Tamanna Nigam Batter Rizu Saha Batter Indra Jamatia Batter Annapurna Das All-rounder Ambesha Das All-rounder Supriya Das All-Rounder Reshma Nayak Bowler Priyanka Acharjee Bowler Rohini Mane Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining three games to back to their median level.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women and Tripura Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all four games.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Chhattisgarh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Shivi Pandey, Neha Badwaik, and Kriti Gupta, Chhattisgarh have a pretty strong top-order at their disposal. As a result, Chhattisgarh have managed to score 46 runs on an average in the first six overs of the innings, and are poised to do the same once again in the match against Tripura.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Kriti Gupta to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kriit Gupta is the single point of difference for the Chhattisgarh side this season, having scored 134 runs in four innings so far in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at an average of 44.67. She is the highest run-scorer for Chhattisgarh and the eighth-highest overall in the ongoing tournament. So what are you waiting for?

Rizu Saha to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rizu Saha has taken over the mantle of Tripura’s captaincy and it has shown in her batting prowess. In the ongoing tournament, she has already amassed 101 runs at an average of 33.67. The highest-run-scorer for Tripura in the ongoing tournament, Saha has made herself indispensable to the set-up.

Chhattisgarh-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

Tarannum Pathan to be Chhattisgarh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tarannum Pathan is the highest wicket-taker for Chhattisgarh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken six wickets at an average of 11.16 and a terrific economy rate of 4.18. She is one of the best bowlers in the country at the moment, having her moment both with bat and ball. So what are you waiting for?

Rohini Mane to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rohini Mane is the highest wicket-taker for Tripura in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken five wickets at an average of 16.00. Despite the presence of more accomplished bowlers like Reshma Nayak and Priyanka Acharjee, Mane’s success stood out for its simplicity. So why don’t you expect a big one?