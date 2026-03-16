Facts: Priya Punia has scored 106 runs in the last 3 matches for Delhi Women

Nazma Khan took five wickets in the last 3 matches for Delhi Women.

Delhi Women vs Goa Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Women clinched a dominant 8-wicket victory against Assam Women in their last match. Their bowlers set up the win by dismissing the opposition for a low total of 88 runs in 19.5 overs. Player of the Match, Nazma Khan, was the star performer with the ball, registering superb figures of 4 wickets for 16 runs in her four overs. She was well-supported by Soniya Yadav (2/16) and Babita Rawal (2/14), who maintained tight lines.

In response, Delhi Women comfortably chased the target, reaching 89/2 in just 13.2 overs. Opener Shweta Sehrawat played an aggressive, match-winning knock of 47 runs off only 27 balls, which included six fours and three sixes. Her quick innings ensured a swift and decisive victory for Delhi.

Goa Women secured a 7-wicket victory over Chandigarh Women in a thrilling rain-curtailed, 6-over fixture. Goa's win was largely orchestrated by the Player of the Match, Sunanda Yetrekar. Her performance started with the ball, where she was the most effective bowler, taking 2 key wickets for 15 runs to restrict Chandigarh to 62/3.

In their chase of 63, Goa's batters started aggressively to keep up with the required run rate of over 10. Opener Purvaja Verlekar (14 off 8) and Harshita Yadav (11 off 5) provided a quick foundation. Yetrekar then capped off her all-round display with a rapid, unbeaten 15 runs off just 7 balls, ensuring Goa successfully reached the target with one ball to spare.

Based on the analysis, form and team combination of both Delhi Women and Goa Women, Delhi Women has a better chance of winning this contest.

Delhi Women’s Chance of Winning: 70%

Goa Women’s Chance of Winning: 30%

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Delhi Women vs Goa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Priya Punia is in really good form in the Women's Senior T20 Trophy 2025, with scores of 19, 25* and 62 runs in the three matches played so far. She has amassed a total of 106 runs in three matches, maintaining an impressive tournament average of 35.33. Overall in her WT20 career, Punia has scored 2081 runs in 87 matches, averaging 27. Given her excellent run of form in this tournament, we predict Priya Punia will score over 17 runs against Goa Women.

Delhi Women vs Goa Women Toss Prediction

The pitch RDCA ground in Raipur offers a balanced track that favours both the batters and bowlers. Generally at this venue in T20 matches, teams bowling first have had the upperhand and we predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather in Raipur on Monday is expected to be sunny, with a high temperature of 32 degree celsius. Humidity is forecasted to be around 65%, and precipitation chances are nil. A light breeze will be present, with wind speeds of 8 km/h.

Delhi Women News & Players List

Delhi Women Players List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Mallika, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Riya Shokeen, Shivani, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, and Vanshika Lila.

Probable Playing XI

Soni Yadav Bowler (C) Shweta Sehrawat Batsman Riya Shokeen Wicket-Keeper Priya Punia Batsman Deeksha Sharma All-Rounder Tanisha Singh All-Rounder Ayushi Soni All-Rounder Nazma Khan All-Rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal All-Rounder

Delhi Women Recent Form

Delhi Women won two of the last three matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. They currently stand at the top of Elite Group D with 4 points in three matches.

Goa Women News & Players List

Goa Women Players List

Amonkar Diksha, Angel Dcosta, Athashree Shivarkar, Harshada Kadam, Harshita Yadav, Kimaya R Pathak, Krupa Patel, Metali Ramesh Gawandar, Naik Divya, Palak, Pooja Yadav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Purvaja P Verlekar, Rakshanda P, Rakshandha K, Sanikadhuri, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Savali S Kolambkar, Sayani, Sejal Naik, Sejal Satardekar, Shrey, Siddhi Savase, Sunanda, Tanaya Naik, Tanisha, Urvashi, Usma, Vidhi Bhandare, Vinavi Gurav.

Probable Playing XI

Vinavi Gurav Wicket-Keeper (C) Sunanda Yetrekar All-Rounder Purvaja P Verlekar Batsman Harshita Yadav All-Rounder Sanjula Naik Batsman Poorva Bhaidkar Bowler Shreya Parab Batsman Tanaya Naik All-Rounder Usma Khan Bowler Metali Gawandar Bowler Vidhi Bhandare Bowler

Goa Women Recent Form

Goa Women are in the best of forms of this tournament, where they won two of the three matches played and currently stand at second place in Elite Group D.

Delhi Women vs Goa Women Head to Head Record

Delhi Women won the only contest played against Goa Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Matches Played: 1

Delhi Women: 1

Goa Women: 0

Delhi Women vs Goa Women Betting Odds

Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Goa Women

Delhi Women’s opening pair of Deeksha Sharma and Priya Punia has averaged 21 runs per match in this tournament, while Goa Women’s openers, Harshita Yadav and Purvaja P Verlekar, have averaged 23 runs per match. However, Delhi’s bowlers have conceded fewer runs for the first wicket than Goa’s in the last two matches, so we back Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership.

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Delhi Women vs Goa Women Top Batter

Priya Punia to be the Top Batter for Delhi Women

Priya Punia has scored 106 runs in three matches this tournament and was the top scorer for Delhi Women in two of them. An experienced batter with over 2,000 T20 runs, she is in great form, and we expect her to deliver another match-winning innings at the top of the order.

Purvaja P Verlekar to be Top Batter for Goa Women

Purvaja P Verlekar has scores of 7, 24, and 14 runs in her last three matches. She has top-scored in one of the matches this season for Goa Women. In her T20 career, she has scored 430 runs in 28 matches and is a quality batter that Goa relies on at the top to provide good starts. We are backing Purvaja to come good in this fixture and score the most runs for Goa.

Delhi Women vs Goa Women Top Bowler

Nazma Khan to be the Top Bowler for Delhi Women

Nazma Khan bowled a match-winning spell of 4/16 in the last match against Assam Women. She has taken five wickets in three matches this tournament and has been the top bowler in two matches. Expect her to continue her good run of form with the ball in this fixture.

Sunanda Yetrekar to be the Top Bowler for Goa Women

Sunanda Yetrekar has taken four wickets in three matches this tournament and has been the top bowler in two of those matches. She usually bowls in the Powerplay and death overs, giving her a better chance of taking wickets. Therefore, we are backing Sunanda to continue her good run of form in this fixture against Delhi and take more wickets than other bowlers.