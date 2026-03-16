Facts: Shwetha Sehrawat has scored 108 runs in the last 3 matches for Delhi Women.

Priyanka Luthra has scored 67 runs in the last 2 matches for Jharkhand Women.

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Chance of Winning

Delhi Women registered their consecutive win of the season, with their latest being a 30-run victory over Goa Women in a rain-shortened five-over-a-side match. Electing to bat, Delhi posted a commanding 64/2. Player of the Match Shweta Sehrawat was explosive, smashing 44 off just 16 balls, including six fours and three sixes.

In the chase, Goa Women struggled to keep up with the required rate, finishing at a mere 34/6. Delhi's spinners were clinical, with Parunika Sisodia leading the charge with 3/15, supported by Nazma Khan who claimed 2/4.

Jharkhand Women are coming off a 13-run victory against Chandigarh Women. Batting first, Jharkhand posted a strong total of 152/8 in 20 overs, powered by Priyanaka Luthra's brilliant 58 off 42 balls, which included nine boundaries. Captain A Kumari also provided a crucial late surge with 35 off just 14 balls.

In response, Chandigarh Women were restricted to 139/8. Jharkhand's bowling attack was disciplined, with Devyani Prasad leading the way with an economical spell of 2/22. S Kumari, Shikha, and A Kumari also chipped in with two wickets each, ensuring a well-deserved win for Jharkhand Women.

Delhi Women Chance of Winning - 71%

Jharkhand Women Chance of Winning - 29%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shweta Sehrawat scored a match-winning knock of 44 runs in 16 balls in the last match against Goa Women in a rain-shortened game. So far this season, Sehrawat has accumulated 108 runs in three matches and has two scores of 40 plus. In her WT20 career, she has scored 1,130 runs in 60 matches, averaging 21. The way she has batted in the tournament so far, we predict Sehrawat's score to be over 20 runs against Jharkhand Women.

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 103 runs and teams bowling first won three of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

On Wednesday, October 15, Raipur is forecast to experience a sunny day with a high temperature of 32 °C (89.6 °F). Light winds of around 8 km/h are expected, with no chance of precipitation. The humidity will be approximately 64%.

Delhi Women News & Players List

Delhi Women Players List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Mallika, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Riya Shokeen, Shivani, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, and Vanshika Lila.

Probable Playing XI

Soni Yadav Bowler (C) Shweta Sehrawat Batsman Riya Shokeen Wicket-Keeper Priya Punia Batsman Deeksha Sharma All-Rounder Tanisha Singh All-Rounder Ayushi Soni All-Rounder Nazma Khan All-Rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal All-Rounder

Delhi Women Recent Form

Delhi Women won their last three matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at the top of Elite Group D with 12 points in four matches.

Jharkhand Women News & Players List

Jharkhand Women Players List

Anamika Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti, Ashwani, Devyani, Durga Murmu, Ila Khan, Israni, Jaya, Mamta Paswan, Megha, Monika, Priti Sharma, Priya Kumari, Priyanka, Priyanka Luthra, Rashmi, Rini Burman, Ritu, Sandhya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shashi Mathur, Shikha, Sonia.

Probable Playing XI

Ashwani Kumari All-Rounder (C) Durga Murmu All-Rounder Megha Kumari Wicket-Keeper (WK) Shashi Mathur Batsman Sonia Shyam Batsman Priyanka Luthra Batsman Monika Murmu All-Rounder Devyani Prasad Bowler Shikha Batsman Arti Kumari All-Rounder Shanti Kumari Bowler

Jharkhand Women Recent Form

Jharkhand Women won two of the four matches played in this year’s edition of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. They currently stand at 2nd place on the points table with 12 points in 4 matches.

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Head to Head Record

Delhi Women and Jharkhand Women met only once in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, which Delhi Women won.

Matches Played: 1

Delhi Women: 1

Jharkhand Women: 0

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Betting Odds

Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand Women

Delhi Women’s opening pair of Deeksha Sharma and Priya Punia averaged 35 runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. While Jharkhand Women’s opening pair of Megha Kumari and Shashi Mathur on average scored 8 runs per match this season. Based on the current form, consistency of both teams' openers, we are backing Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand Women.

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women T20 Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null Delhi Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.29 Bet Now! Jharkhand Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.95 Bet Now!

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Top Batters

Shwetha Sherawat to be the Top Batter for Delhi Women

Shweta Sehrawat scored a match-winning knock of 44 runs in 16 balls in the last match against Goa Women in a rain-shortened game. So far this season, Sehrawat has accumulated 108 runs in three matches and has been the top batter in two of those. Given her current run of form, we back Sehrawat to be the top batter for Delhi Women.

Priyanka Luthra to be the Top Batter for Jharkhand Women

Priyanaka Luthra scored a match-winning knock of 58 runs in 42 balls, smashing nine fours against Chandigarh Women. Overall, in the two matches she has played this season, Luthra has amassed 67 runs and has been the top scorer for Jharkhand Women's team in one of the matches. We are backing her to continue her good run of form and dominate against the Delhi bowlers.

Delhi Women vs Jharkhand Women Top Bowlers

Parunika Sisodia to be the Top Bowler for Delhi Women

Parunika Sisodia picked up three wickets in the last match against Goa Women, where she finished with figures of 3/15 in two overs. The left-arm spinner has taken six wickets in two matches and has been the top bowler for Delhi twice. On a track that favors bowlers, we expect another top spell from Parunika.

Devyani Prasad to be the Top Bowler for Jharkhand Women

Devyani Prasad bowled a match-winning spell of 2/22, including a maiden over, against Chandigarh Women. She has been amongst the wickets this season and so far has picked up four wickets in two matches, out of which she has been the top bowler in one match. Considering her good form with the ball, we back Prasad to be the top bowler for Jharkhand Women.