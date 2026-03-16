Facts: Shweta Sehrawat was Delhi Women’s top batter in the 2024 season, having amassed 118 runs in six innings.

Railways Women’s Mona Meshram was the leading run scorer for the team with 191 runs in six innings last season.

Railways Women have a 4-1 scoreline against Delhi Women in the last three seasons.

Delhi Women vs Railways Women Chances of Winning

Delhi Women were a competitive team in the 2024 season of the tournament and they had a successful run in the group stage, having ended it with a victory over Assam Women where the latter scored 128 runs. The chase was a piece of cake for Delhi Women as Tanisha Singh led the onslaught with an unbeaten 94, followed by Monika’s 29. Their scores were enough to get the team over the line, taking victory by a margin of seven wickets.

Railways Women were also a rather daunting team last season as they remained unbeaten throughout the group stage. However, they faced their first and only defeat of the season in the quarter final against Mumbai Women where the latter scored a mere 109 runs. Although the score was not difficult to attain, Railways Women were bundled out for a measly 48 runs in the most unseemly fashion. This led to a massive 61-run defeat.

Delhi Women chance of winning - 48%

Railways Women chance of winning - 52%

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Delhi Women vs Railways Women Betting Tips

Delhi Women to score low before first dismissal

Delhi Women’s first wicket stands gradually declined over the course of the season. A major reason for this downtrend could be attributed to the fact that they had four different opening pairs in the last five games where Shweta Sehrawat was the only mainstay. She led the innings alongside Shivi Sharma, Upasana Yadav, Laxmi Yadav and Priya Punia where the openers added 5, 10, 0, 31 and 49 runs to the first wicket. Their first wicket is expected to struggle in the next outing as well.

Delhi Women vs Railways Women Toss Prediction

In the two T20Is held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, the teams batting and fielding first have a 1-1 record. Nevertheless, the surface is batting friendly with a competitive average first innings stand of 157. This makes batting first the preferred option for the upcoming encounter.

Weather Report

A 25% likelihood of a washout is predicted at Raipur on match day, accompanied by a light shower. The temperature is expected to go up to 32 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Women Player List

Laxmi Yadav (c), Mallika Khatri, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Vanshika Lila, Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha Sharma, Nazma Khan, Tanisha Singh, Pragya Rawat, Riya Shokeen, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Priya Mishra, Shivani Jangid, Soni Yadav, Shivi Sharma, Ria Sharma.

Predicted Playing XI

Shweta Sehrawat Batter Shivi Sharma Batter Monika Batter Tanisha Singh All-rounder Laxmi Yadav (C) Wicket-keeper Ayushi Soni All-rounder Nazma Khan All-rounder Soni Yadav Bowler Ekta Bhadana Bowler Ria Sharma Bowler Bharti Rawal All-rounder

Delhi Women Team Form

Delhi Women were a powerhouse with the bat last season but their lack of consistency at the front puts them on the backfoot.

Railways Women Player List

Sneh Rana (c), Mona Meshram, Neha Badwaik, Nishu Choudhary, Pratika Rawal, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwer, Aparna Mondal, Indrani Roy, Nuzhat Parween, Anjali Sarvani, Bareddy Anusha, Poonam Soni, Preeti Bose, Renuka Singh Thakur, Simran Bahadur.

Predicted Playing XI

Nuzhat Parween Wicket-keeper Pratika Rawal Batter Mona Meshram Batter Neha Badwaik Batter Minnu Mani All-rounder Simran Bahadur Bowler Sneh Rana (C) All-rounder Tanuja Kanwer All-rounder Anjali Sarvani Bowler Preeti Bose Bowler Renuka Singh Thakur Bowler

Railways Women Team Form

Railways Women were invincible but they faced an uncharacteristic defeat in the quarter final. They have the potential to bounce back and return stronger in the next game.

Delhi Women vs Railways Women Head-to-Head

In the last three years, Railways Women have a 4-1 record against Delhi Women in the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 5

Delhi Women - 1

Railways Women - 4

Delhi Women vs Railways Women Betting Odds

Railways Women to have a better opening partnership than Delhi Women

Shweta Sehrawat was the only recurring opener for Delhi Women in the previous season, and she opened the last three games with three different partners. Together, the pairs added 5, 1 and 0 runs to the first wicket. Railways Women were on a similar trajectory as Nuzhat Parween was their mainstay opener last season, and she secured totals of 0, 70 and 1 with three different openers. Needless to say, both opening pairs have got their work cut out but the latter are expected to establish a superior first partnership in the next match.

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Delhi Women vs Railways Women Best Batters

Shweta Sehrawat to be Delhi Women’s Best Batter

Shweta Sehrawat emerged as Delhi Women’s top batter in the last season with 118 runs in six innings. She has an impressive 983 runs in 52 innings in her T20 career thus far, and despite a substandard average of 19.66, she is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Mona Meshram to be Railways Women’s Best Batter

Mona Meshram led Railways Women’s run charts in the last season, having accumulated 191 runs in six innings. She has 1261 runs in 61 T20 innings so far, including four half-centuries in her career. Averaging at 28.02, she is expected to lead the charge in the next encounter versus Delhi Women.

Delhi Women vs Railways Women Best Bowlers

Soni Yadav to be Delhi Women’s Best Bowler

Soni Yadav was Delhi Women’s joint leading bowler in the previous season with six wickets under her belt in six innings. She has 53 wickets in her T20 career of 58 innings, and her average of 16.60 is formidable. She has the potential to be their leading wicket-taker in the upcoming fixture against Railways Women.

Preeti Bose to be Railways Women’s Best Bowler

Preeti Bose was the leading wicket-taker for Railways Women in the 2024 season, having claimed seven wickets in five innings. She has a whopping 82 wickets in 74 T20 innings, and her average of 14.45 is absolutely stellar. Based on her form, she is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next fixture.