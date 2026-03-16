Facts: Nuzhat Parween scored 103 runs in the last 3 matches for Railways Women.

Sunanda Yetrekar picked up 6 wickets in the last 4 matches for Goa Women.

Goa Women vs Railways Women Chance of Winning

Goa Women are coming off a heavy 30-run defeat against Delhi Women in a rain-affected five-over match. Chasing a demanding target of 65, set by Delhi's explosive 64/2, Goa's chase never got going.

Despite a promising start from openers P Verlekar (14) and S Naik (15), the team faltered quickly. Goa lost their way in the middle overs, collapsing to 34/6 in their five overs. The wickets fell rapidly with only those two batters reaching double figures. The low run rate of 6.80 highlights the difficulties faced against the Delhi bowlers, resulting in a comprehensive loss.

Railways Women keep their unbeaten run intact with a 16-run victory over Uttarakhand Women in the last match. Batting first, Railways were restricted to a modest total of 110/9 in their 20 overs. Despite four batters reaching scores in the 20s (B Goplani 22, A Goel 22, D Hemalatha 16, T Kanwer 18), the team struggled for acceleration, reflected in a low run rate of 5.50.

However, the Railways' bowling attack successfully defended the low total. Captain Ekta Bisht led the charge, delivering a phenomenal spell of 5 wickets for just 11 runs from her 4 overs, earning her the Player of the Match award. Supported by economical bowling from T Kanwer (1/11) and P Yadav (1/15), Railways Women bowled out Uttarakhand for 94 runs on the final ball to secure a hard-fought win.

Goa Women’s Chance of Winning - 33%

Railways Women’s Chance of Winning - 67%

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Goa Women vs Railways Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween scored 8 runs in the last match against Uttarakhand Women, which is a rare failure for her this season. So far in this tournament, Parween has scored a total of 103 runs in 3 matches, averaging 34.33. Given her current run of form, we predict her score will be over 18 runs in this fixture against Goa Women.

Goa Women vs Railways Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 121 runs and teams bowling first won three of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

Raipur is set for a sunny day on Friday, October 17th. The temperature is expected to reach a high of 32°C, with virtually no chance of rain (0% precipitation). Conditions will be moderately humid at 59%, accompanied by a light breeze blowing at 8 km/h.

Goa Women News & Players List

Goa Women Players List

Amonkar Diksha, Angel Dcosta, Athashree Shivarkar, Harshada Kadam, Harshita Yadav, Kimaya R Pathak, Krupa Patel, Metali Ramesh Gawandar, Naik Divya, Palak, Pooja Yadav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Purvaja P Verlekar, Rakshanda P, Rakshandha K, Sanikadhuri, Sanjula Sudhakar Naik, Savali S Kolambkar, Sayani, Sejal Naik, Sejal Satardekar, Shrey, Siddhi Savase, Sunanda, Tanaya Naik, Tanisha, Urvashi, Usma, Vidhi Bhandare, Vinavi Gurav.

Probable Playing XI

Vinavi Gurav Wicket-Keeper (C) Sunanda Yetrekar All-Rounder Purvaja P Verlekar Batsman Harshita Yadav All-Rounder Sanjula Naik Batsman Poorva Bhaidkar Bowler Shreya Parab Batsman Tanaya Naik All-Rounder Usma Khan Bowler Metali Gawandar Bowler Vidhi Bhandare Bowler

Goa Women Recent Form

Goa Women are having a mixed tournament so far, where they won and lost two matches in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at 4th place on the Elite Group D with 8 point in 4 matches.

Railways Women News & Players List

Railways Women Players List

Nuzhat Parween, Bhavana Goplani, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arushi Goel, Shipra Giri, Ekta Bisht, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Soni, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Shrayosi Aich.

Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Bhavana Goplani Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Arushi Goel Batter Nuzhat Parween Wicket-Keeper Shipra Giri Batter Minnu Mani All-Rounder Ekta Bisht Bowler (C) Poonam Yadav Bowler Tanuja Kanwer Bowler Simran Bahadur Bowler Poonam Soni Bowler

Railways Women Recent Form

Railways Women won three of the last four matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at second place on the points table in Elite Group D with 14 points in 4 matches.

Goa Women vs Railways Women Head to Head Record

Goa Women and Railways Women squared off two times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy and on both occasions, Railways Women emerged victorious.

Matches Played: 2

Goa Women: 0

Railways Women: 2

Goa Women vs Railways Women Betting Odds

Goa Women to have a better opening partnership than Railways Women

Harshita Yadav and Purvaja P have, on average, scored 22 runs per match for the first wicket in the last four matches. Railways Women's opening pair of Nuzhat Parween and Bhavana Gopalni have, on average, scored 20 runs per match this season.

Goa Women's openers have performed really well in the four matches, providing good, quickfire starts, while Railways Women's openers haven't quite been able to stitch big partnerships so far. We are backing Goa Women's openers to have a better opening partnership than Railways Women.

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Goa Women vs Railways Women Top Batters

Purvaja P Verleker to be the Top Batter for Goa Women

Purvaja scored 15 runs in the last match in a rain shortened game and was the top scorer for Goa Women. Overall this season she has scored 60 runs in 4 matches and has been the top batter for Goa in two of those matches. Given her recent run of form, we back Purvaja to be the top batter for Goa.

Nuzhat Parween to be the Top Batter for Railways Women

The wicketkeeper-batter for Railways Women, Nuzhat Parween, scored a total of 103 runs in three matches, averaging 34.33 this season, and has been the top batter once. She is in excellent form, scoring over 40 runs in each of the last two innings. Given her current run of form, we back Parween to score more runs than other batters for Railways Women.

Goa Women vs Railways Women Top Bowlers

Sunanda Yetrekar to be the Top Bowler for Goa Women

Sunanda Yetrekar picked up two wickets in the last match against Delhi Women and was the top bowler for her team. She has taken 6 wickets in four matches this tournament and has been the top bowler in three of those matches. She bowls the crucial overs, especially in the backend of the innings, and therefore has a better chance of getting more wickets.

Poonam Yadav to be the Top Bowler for Railways Women

Poonam Yadav has taken a total of five wickets in three matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy this season and has been the top bowler in one of those matches. She is a highly experienced bowler, and on a track that favors spinners, we back Yadav to have a good outing with the ball and be the top bowler for her team.