Facts: Sanjula Naik was Goa Women’s leading run scorer in the 2024 season with 171 runs in seven innings.

Uttarakhand Women’s Nandini Kashyap was the third leading batter of the previous season with 247 runs in seven innings.

Goa Women have a 3-0 scoreline against Uttarakhand Women in the last three head-to-head games.

Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Chances of Winning

There was certainly room for improvement in Goa Women’s campaign in the 2024 season of the tournament, given that they were a mediocre team all season round. In their last game against Gujarat Women, the former posted a meager 95-run stand where Tarannum Pathan’s 39* and Divya Naik’s 31 were the only noteworthy contributions. The bowlers, naturally, were unable to defend this scant target and wound up conceding defeat by six wickets.

Uttarakhand Women were a strong team in the previous season but they faced a defeat at the hands of Mumbai Women in the semi-final. After the latter posted 131 runs on the board, Uttarakhand Women were unable to chase it down. Most of the top order failed to make worthwhile contributions while Mansi Joshi and Neelam Bhardwaj were the top scorers with 27* and 22 runs, respectively. In the end, though, they were kept down to 100/5 which resulted in a five-wicket defeat for the Ekta Bisht-led side.

Goa Women chance of winning - 20%

Uttarakhand Women chance of winning - 80%

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Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Betting Tips

Goa Women to score low before first dismissal

Sanjula Naik and Shreya Parab were the mainstay opening pair for Goa Women during the previous season, considering they opened all of the last five games together. The duo secured scores of 3, 42, 1, 34 and 17 runs before the fall of the first wicket, and their instability puts them on the backfoot for the next game as well.

Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

Two T20I games have been held at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium so far where the teams batting and fielding first took one victory apiece. The average first innings score of 157 is quite competitive, and that will make batting first a safe choice in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A slight 5% chance of rain is forecast at Raipur and the conditions will primarily remain sunny with the temperature soaring to 32 degrees Celsius on match day.

Goa Women Player List

Sanjula Naik (c), Diksha Amonkar, Purvaja Prashant Verlekar, Sayani Raut Dessai, Shreya Parab, Harshada Kadam, Metali Gawandar, Priti Yadav, Tarannum Pathan, Tejashwini Duragad, Divya Naik, Vinavi Gurav, Poorva Bhaidkar, Savali Kolambkar, Sejal Satardekar, Shikha Pandey, Sunanda Yetrekar, Tanaya Naik.

Predicted Playing XI

Sanjula Naik (C) Batter Shreya Parab Batter Purvaja Prashant Verlekar Batter Tarannum Pathan All-rounder Priti Yadav All-rounder Poorva Bhaidkar Bowler Tejashwini Duragad All-rounder Divya Naik Wicket-keeper Tanaya Naik Bowler Sunanda Yetrekar Bowler Sayani Raut Dessai Batter

Goa Women Team Form

Goa Women were not among the strong teams last season and they have a lot of ground to make up in terms of both batting and bowling.

Uttarakhand Women Player List

Ekta Bisht (c), Divya Bohra, Manisha Pradhan, Neelam Bhardwaj, Raghvi Bist, Mansi Joshi, Muskan, Neelam Bisht, Safina Aziz, Kanchan Parihar, Nandini Kashyap, Sweta Verma, Amisha Bahukhandi, Anjali Kathait, Gunjan Bhandari, Prema Rawat.

Predicted Playing XI

Nandini Kashyap Batter Sweta Verma Wicket-keeper Raghvi Bist Batter Neelam Bhardwaj Batter Mansi Joshi All-rounder Ekta Bisht (C) Bowler Prema Rawat Bowler Kanchan Parihar Batter Safina Aziz All-rounder Anjali Kathait Bowler Amisha Bahukhandi Bowler

Uttarakhand Women Team Form

Uttarakhand Women were the table toppers of their division in the previous season and they were a powerhouse with the bat and ball.

Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Head-to-Head

Goa Women have a 3-0 lead over Uttarakhand Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Goa Women - 3

Uttarakhand Women - 0

Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Betting Odds

Uttarakhand Women to have a better opening partnership than Goa Women

Sanjula Naik and Shreya Parab led the innings for Goa Women during the previous season but their lack of consistency was a major detriment to the team’s opening wicket. In the last three matches, the pair secured totals of 3, 42 and 1 before the first dismissal. Uttarakhand Women’s Nandini Kashyap and Sweta Verma, on the other hand, were not quite as erratic considering they set up stands of 7, 21 and 28 runs together in the last three encounters of the season. Based on the latter’s form, they are expected to outgun Goa Women’s first wicket partnership in the upcoming fixture.

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Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Best Batters

Sanjula Naik to be Goa Women’s Best Batter

Sanjula Naik emerged as the leading run scorer for Goa Women during the previous season where she notched up a total of 171 runs in seven innings, including a 68-run half-century. She also has 814 runs across 56 T20 innings so far along with an average of 16.28, making her the top choice for the upcoming encounter.

Nandini Kashyap to be Uttarakhand Women’s Best Batter

Nandini Kashyap led Uttarakhand Women’s run charts in the 2024 season of the competition where she amassed 247 runs in seven innings. In her T20 career spanning 12 innings, she has a whopping 579 runs which includes one century and four half-centuries. Moreover, she has a stellar average of 57.90 and will be expected to lead the charge in the next match as well.

Goa Women vs Uttarakhand Women Best Bowlers

Sunanda Yetrekar to be Goa Women’s Best Bowler

In the previous season of the tournament, Sunanda Yetrekar was Goa Women’s leading wicket-taker with ten wickets under her belt in seven innings. Further, she has 77 wickets in 76 innings in her T20 career, and her average of 17.26 is rather favorable which makes her the favorite against Uttarakhand Women.

Ekta Bisht to be Uttarakhand Women’s Best Bowler

Ekta Bisht was the leading bowler for Uttarakhand Women last season, having captured 26 wickets in 15 innings. She has a stunning record of 172 wickets in 138 T20 innings along with an exceptional bowling average of 17.25, and she is anticipated to come out on top against Goa Women.