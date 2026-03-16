Facts: Thayyil Shani, Kerala Women’s opener, is their top batter so far in the tournament with 111 runs in five innings.

Simran Patel leads Gujarat Women’s run charts with 150 runs in five innings thus far.

The only head-to-head game between Gujarat Women and Kerala Women in the last three seasons was tied.

Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Women have had their ups and downs so far but their last match against Baroda Women did not quite go favorably. The former were kept down to 97 runs in the first innings where skipper Renuka Chaudhari top-scored with 28* runs, followed by opener Simran Patel’s 20. The target was not adequate and the bowlers found it rather difficult to defend it. They did the best they could but in the end, the opposition overhauled the total with two wickets left in hand.

Kerala Women, on the other hand, are on an uphill climb as they overcame Jammu & Kashmir Women in the previous encounter. The latter batted first and found themselves restricted to 101 runs which was a piece of cake for Kerala Women. Openers Pranavi Chandra and Thayyil Shani nearly finished the game on their own as they scored 51 and 37* runs, respectively, and the team ended up taking a dominant nine-wicket victory.

Gujarat Women chance of winning - 42%

Kerala Women chance of winning - 58%

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Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Betting Tips

Kerala Women to score high before first dismissal

Kerala Women’s opening scores have consistently improved over the course of the season. While Thayyil Shani has been their linchpin all season long, she has partnered up with Pranavi Chandra, Najla Noushad and Akshaya Sadanandan in the last five matches. They added 93, 29, 33, 2 and 12 runs to the first wicket so far, and their progress puts them in a great position to set up another strong partnership.

Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Toss Prediction

IS Bindra Cricket Stadium has hosted ten matches in the tournament so far where those batting and fielding first have a 5-5 record. The average first innings score of 117 is quite low but in the three matches leading up to this fixture, the teams batting first were successful. This will make batting first the safe option for the next game as well.

Weather Report

Sunny conditions are forecast at Mohali and there is absolutely no threat of rain whatsoever with the temperature reaching 30 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Women Player List

Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Bhoomi Dave, Muskan Vasava, Pushti Nadkarni, Simran Patel, Jamsibhai Krutikaben, Jayaben R Ramu, Nidhiben N Desai, Sanchita S Changlani, Kanal Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Chaxu Patel, Krishna Patel, Zeel Mithaiwala.

Predicted Playing XI

Simran Patel Batter Arshia Dhariwal Wicket-keeper Sanchita S Changlani All-rounder Renuka Chaudhari (C) Batter Nidhiben N Desai All-rounder Chaxu Patel Bowler Zeel Mithaiwala Bowler Jamsibhai Krutikaben All-rounder Pushti Nadkarni Batter Muskan Vasava Batter Krishna Patel Bowler

Gujarat Women Team Form

Gujarat Women’s batters were rather feeble in their approach last time out which puts them at a disadvantage for the upcoming game.

Kerala Women Player List

Sajana Sajeevan (c), Thayyil Shani, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Akshaya Sadanandan, Drisya I V, Aleena Surendran, Najla Noushad, Nithya Loordh, Ananya K Pradeep, Vaishna Shibu, Darsana Mohanan, Isabel Joseph, Joshitha V J, Keerthi James, Mrudula V S, Vinaya Surendran, Salonee Dangore, Pranavi Chandra, Asha S.

Predicted Playing XI

Thayyil Shani Batter Pranavi Chandra All-rounder Drisya I V Batter Asha S Batter Sajana Sajeevan (C) All-rounder Akshaya Sadanandan Batter Darsana Mohanan Bowler Salonee Dangore Bowler Vaishna Shibu Wicket-keeper Pranavi Chandra Bowler Isabel Joseph Bowler

Kerala Women Team Form

Kerala Women are particularly strong with the bat but their bowlers were also brilliant at curtailing runs in the last game. They are a balanced unit overall which makes them the match favorites.

Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Head-to-Head

The sole match between Gujarat Women and Kerala Women in the last three seasons of the tournament ended in a tie.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Gujarat Women - 0

Kerala Women - 0

Tie - 1

Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Betting Odds

Kerala Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Women

In Gujarat Women’s last three games, Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal have been rather consistent together considering the pair set up totals of 23, 53 and 23 runs before the first dismissal. However, Kerala Women kicked it up a notch in this regard as Thayyil Shani and Pranavi Chandra, their mainstay openers, secured stands of 93, 29 and 33 runs in the previous three outings. Given the latter’s upswing in momentum during the last encounter, they are backed by the bookmakers to achieve a better first partnership than Gujarat Women’s openers.

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Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Best Batters

Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter

Simran Patel emerged as the second leading batter for Gujarat Women during the last outing against Baroda Women, having scored 20 runs before her dismissal. Nevertheless, she stands as the team’s leading run scorer overall with 150 runs in five innings so far, making her the top contender against Kerala Women.

Sajana Sajeevan to be Kerala Women’s Best Batter

Sajana Sajeevan did not get a chance to bat in the previous game against Jammu & Kashmir Women but she remains one of the top run scorers for Kerala Women with 82 runs in four innings. She also has a 57-run half-century under her belt and continues to be the leading pick for the next encounter.

Gujarat Women vs Kerala Women Best Bowlers

Jamsibhai Krutikaben to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler

Jamsibhai Krutikaben picked a single wicket in 3.4 overs and although she was not the top bowler against Baroda Women, she has six wickets in five T20 innings so far. Moreover, she has been a consistent wicket-taker for the team which makes her the top choice to be Gujarat Women’s leading bowler in the upcoming game.

Salonee Dangore to be Kerala Women’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Jammu & Kashmir Women, Salonee Dangore was the second leading wicket-taker for Kerala Women as she claimed two wickets in four overs with an excellent economy rate of 6.50. She has seven wickets in five innings thus far and remains the favorite for the upcoming fixture as well.