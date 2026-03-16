Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Match Prediction
GUJ
17%
Chance of Winning
MUM
83%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
PCA New Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Simran Patel is the leading run scorer for Gujarat Women this season with 97 runs in three innings so far.
- Sayali Satghare leads Mumbai Women’s bowling attack with six wickets in three innings.
- Mumbai Women lead their head-to-head tally against Gujarat Women with a 2-0 scoreline in the last three seasons.
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Chances of Winning
Gujarat Women are on the road to recovery after a defeat in the first game of the tournament, and they beat Jammu & Kashmir Women in the previous encounter. The former batted first and scored 124 runs; opener Simran Patel was in a league of her own with an unbeaten 63 while Sanchita S Changlani was next in line with 38 runs. The bowlers were absolutely on the money as they bundled out the opposition to 116 by the end of 20 overs. Jamsibhai Krutikaben and Renuka Chaudhari are largely credited with the team’s success considering they picked three wickets apiece, helping Gujarat Women take victory by eight runs.
Mumbai Women, on the contrary, faced an unseemly defeat at the hands of Vidarbha Women last time out where the former posted 123 runs on the board while batting first. Sayali Satghare top-scored with 30 runs while Ira Jadhav was a close second, having notched up 20 runs. However, the bowlers were unable to defend this target which allowed their rivals to make it over the line with six wickets in hand.
- Gujarat Women chance of winning - 17%
- Mumbai Women chance of winning - 83%
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Tips
Gujarat Women to score low before first dismissal
Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal are the mainstay openers for Gujarat Women this season but their collaboration has not yielded the desired results just yet. The teams have played three games so far where the pair added 23, 2 and 3 runs to the first wicket. They are unable to hit the ground running together which puts them on the backfoot against Mumbai Women’s bowlers in the next match.
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Toss Prediction
PCA New Cricket Stadium has hosted four matches so far this season where the teams chasing have the upper hand, having won three games. Moreover, the average first innings score of 134 is rather low which will make fielding first the top choice for the upcoming encounter as well.
Weather Report
The weather at New Chandigarh will be sunny and conducive on match day with absolutely no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to go up to 29 degrees Celsius.
Gujarat Women Player List
Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Bhoomi Dave, Muskan Vasava, Pushti Nadkarni, Simran Patel, Jamsibhai Krutikaben, Jayaben R Ramu, Nidhiben N Desai, Sanchita S Changlani, Kanal Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Chaxu Patel, Krishna Patel, Zeel Mithaiwala.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Simran Patel
|
Batter
|
Arshia Dhariwal
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sanchita S Changlani
|
All-rounder
|
Renuka Chaudhari (C)
|
Batter
|
Nidhiben N Desai
|
All-rounder
|
Chaxu Patel
|
Bowler
|
Zeel Mithaiwala
|
Bowler
|
Jamsibhai Krutikaben
|
All-rounder
|
Pushti Nadkarni
|
Batter
|
Muskan Vasava
|
Batter
|
Krishna Patel
|
Bowler
Gujarat Women Team Form
Gujarat Women’s bowling attack was phenomenal in the last game but they do not have the firepower to challenge Mumbai Women in the next match.
Mumbai Women Player List
Humairaa Kaazi (c), Mansi Bodke, Mansi Patil, Sanika Chalke, Simran Shaikh, Vrushali Bhagat, Fatima Jaffer, Ira Jadhav, Manali Dakshini, Sayali Satghare, Zeal Dmello, Khushi Bhatia, Mahek Pokar, Riya Chaudhari, Ashwini Nishad, Jagravi Pawar, Janhvi Kate, Nirmiti Rane, Prakashika Naik, Saima Thakor, Saumya Singh.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Humairaa Kaazi (C)
|
Batter
|
Simran Shaikh
|
Batter
|
Sanika Chalke
|
Batter
|
Ira Jadhav
|
All-rounder
|
Sayali Satghare
|
All-rounder
|
Manali Dakshini
|
All-rounder
|
Khushi Bhatia
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Saima Thakor
|
Bowler
|
Fatima Jaffer
|
All-rounder
|
Jagravi Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Prakashika Naik
|
Bowler
Mumbai Women Team Form
Mumbai Women are a powerful side and their previous result was an anomaly. They are a dominant side to look out for, and they certainly have the batting prowess to overcome Gujarat Women in the upcoming game.
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Head-to-Head
Mumbai Women have a solid 2-0 record against Gujarat Women in the last three seasons of the tournament.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons
Total - 2
Gujarat Women - 0
Mumbai Women - 2
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Betting Odds
Mumbai Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Women
Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal improved a tad but their partnership for Gujarat Women’s first wicket has been substandard so far. In the last three games, they secured totals of 23, 2 and 3 runs. On the other hand, Mumbai Women’s Humairaa Kaazi and Simran Shaikh have had their ups and downs as well considering they set up stands of 10, 64 and 0 runs together in the previous three outings. Despite their erratic form, the latter are endorsed to come good and outperform Gujarat Women’s first partnership in the next encounter.
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women
T20
PCA New Cricket Stadium, null
Gujarat CA
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Mumbai
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Best Batters
Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter
In the last outing against Jammu & Kashmir Women, opener Simran Patel top-scored as she remained unbeaten on 63. She is currently Gujarat Women’s leading run scorer with a whopping 97 runs in three innings. Moreover, she has a career T20 average of 20.82 which makes her the top choice against Mumbai Women.
Humairaa Kaazi to be Mumbai Women’s Best Batter
Humairaa Kaazi was among the top scorers for Mumbai Women in the previous outing against Vidarbha Women where she scored 17 runs before her dismissal. However, she was a powerhouse for the team last season with 381 runs in 11 innings. She is expected to bounce back and come good in the next clash.
Gujarat Women vs Mumbai Women Best Bowlers
Jamsibhai Krutikaben to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler
Jamsibhai Krutikaben was the joint leading bowler for Gujarat Women in the previous encounter, having claimed a three-wicket haul in three overs with an impressive economy rate of 6.66. She has a total of four wickets in three T20 innings so far along with a remarkable average of 10.75. She is the leading contender for the upcoming fixture.
Sayali Satghare to be Mumbai Women’s Best Bowler
Sayali Satghare stands as the leading bowler for Mumbai Women this season, having captured six wickets in three innings thus far. She was their top wicket-taker last time out where she bagged two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 4.50. With a career average of 21.00, she remains the top choice against Gujarat Women as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Mumbai Women
- Gujarat Women to win @ 5.77 (Parimatch)
- Mumbai Women to win @ 1.09 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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