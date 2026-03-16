Facts: Simran Patel is the top run scorer for Gujarat Women with 180 runs in six innings so far.

Sampada Dixit, Uttar Pradesh Women’s opener, is the leading batter for the team with 203 runs in six innings in the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh Women lead their head-to-head tally against Gujarat Women with a 1-0 scoreline in the last three seasons.

Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Women’s campaign has been far from ideal and their previous game against Kerala Women ended in a defeat once again. The former, having batted first, scored precisely 100 runs with the help of openers Arshia Dhariwal and Simran Patel who scored 46 and 30 runs, respectively. The other batters did not make worthwhile contributions which did not give the bowlers enough room to defend the score. They did the best they could but succumbed by a margin of four wickets in the end.

Uttar Pradesh Women, too, have had their ups and downs this season but they lost to a superior Vidarbha Women in the last encounter. The former posted a competitive stand of 146 runs on the board; the top order went hammer and tongs as Varnika Singh top-scored with 69 runs, followed by Anjali Singh’s 33 and Sampada Dixit’s 29. Although they had a strong score to defend, the bowlers failed to curtail the opposition which resulted in a seven-wicket defeat.

Gujarat Women chance of winning - 30%

Uttar Pradesh Women chance of winning - 70%

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Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Tips

Uttar Pradesh Women to score high before first dismissal

Sampada Dixit and Varnika Singh have been a stable, reliable opening pair for Uttar Pradesh Women this season. Despite their ups and downs, they are a strong duo with scores of 99, 9, 42, 81 and 5 runs in the five matches leading up to this fixture. They are expected to keep the momentum going into the upcoming game as well.

Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first have enjoyed a significant edge at the PCA New Cricket Stadium, winning eight of the 11 matches played there this season. Additionally, the average first innings score of 105 is not defensible, making chasing the favored strategy in the upcoming fixture, too.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no chance of rain at New Chandigarh on the day of the game with sunny skies prevailing, and the temperature will soar to 31 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Women Player List

Renuka Chaudhari (c), Anjali Patel, Bhoomi Dave, Muskan Vasava, Pushti Nadkarni, Simran Patel, Jamsibhai Krutikaben, Jayaben R Ramu, Nidhiben N Desai, Sanchita S Changlani, Kanal Patel, Arshia Dhariwal, Chaxu Patel, Krishna Patel, Zeel Mithaiwala.

Predicted Playing XI

Simran Patel Batter Arshia Dhariwal Wicket-keeper Sanchita S Changlani All-rounder Renuka Chaudhari (C) Batter Nidhiben N Desai All-rounder Chaxu Patel Bowler Zeel Mithaiwala Bowler Jamsibhai Krutikaben All-rounder Pushti Nadkarni Batter Muskan Vasava Batter Krishna Patel Bowler

Gujarat Women Team Form

Gujarat Women were off the mark in terms of batting in the previous game, and it is unlikely that they will improve significantly in the next match.

Uttar Pradesh Women Player List

Sonali Singh (c), Almas Bharadwaj, Muskan Malik, Nishu Choudhary, Amisha, Anjali Singh, Arju Singh, Garima Yadav, Nishi Kashyap, Sampada Dixit, Archana Devi, Babita Yadav, Shilpi Yadav, Sonam Yadav, Varnika Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Sampada Dixit Batter Varnika Singh Batter Sonali Singh (C) Bowler Nishi Kashyap Wicket-keeper Nishu Choudhary Batter Anjali Singh All-rounder Garima Yadav All-rounder Sonam Yadav Bowler Shilpi Yadav Bowler Archana Devi Bowler Almas Bharadwaj Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Women Team Form

Uttar Pradesh Women have the batting prowess to overcome Gujarat Women but their bowlers have got their work cut out, considering they conceded too many runs in the last match.

Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Head-to-Head

Uttar Pradesh Women won their solitary head-to-head game against Gujarat Women in the previous three seasons.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 1

Gujarat Women - 0

Uttar Pradesh Women - 1

Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Women

Both sides have got strong opening wickets in the competition so far, and Gujarat Women have been rather consistent in this regard. Simran Patel and Arshia Dhariwal secured stands of 56, 23 and 53 runs in the last three matches while their counterparts at Uttar Pradesh Women are in a league of their own. Sampada Dixit and Varnika Singh added 99, 9 and 42 runs to the first wicket in the previous three games, and the latter are expected to outgun Gujarat Women’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Batters

Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter

Simran Patel was the second highest run scorer for Gujarat Women in the last game against Kerala Women, having scored 30 runs. Nonetheless, she has extended her lead as their top batter overall with 180 runs in six innings. Her consistency makes her the top choice for the next encounter as well.

Sampada Dixit to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Sampada Dixit was not Uttar Pradesh Women’s top scorer in the last game against Vidarbha Women, having scored 29 runs before her dismissal. Despite that, she has a massive lead over the others with a whopping 203 runs in six innings, and she is expected to be their standout batter against Gujarat Women.

Gujarat Women vs Uttar Pradesh Women Best Bowlers

Pushti Nadkarni to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler

In the last outing versus Kerala Women, Pushti Nadkarni was the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Women with an impressive four-wicket haul in four overs and a brilliant economy rate of 5.25. She has made her way to the top of the team’s bowling unit with a total of nine wickets in six innings, making her the top contender against Uttar Pradesh Women.

Sonam Yadav to be Uttar Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

Sonam Yadav was the joint leading bowler for Uttar Pradesh Women against Vidarbha Women in the previous match, having taken one wicket in three overs with an impressive economy rate of 6.66. She continues to be their top wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings and she is anticipated to be their premier bowler once again.