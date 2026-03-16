Facts: Krutikaben Chaudhari was Gujarat Women’s leading wicket-taker in the 2024 season with 12 wickets in seven innings.

Disha Kasat, Vidarbha Women’s skipper, was their top batter last season with 153 runs in five innings.

Vidarbha Women have a 3-0 scoreline against Gujarat Women in the last three seasons.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Chances of Winning

Gujarat Women were a mediocre team during the previous season of the tournament but they concluded their campaign on a high note as they beat Goa Women in the final group stage outing. The latter posted a subpar 95-run stand while batting first and the chase was a breeze for Gujarat Women; captain Bhavana Goplani top-scored with 39* runs while S K Raut and Renuka Chaudhari were next in line with 21 and 19 runs, respectively. They made it over the line comfortably by a margin of six wickets.

Vidarbha Women, too, were a middling team last season but their performance against Pondicherry Women in their final encounter of the tournament was impressive. The bowlers restricted the latter to 95/5 by the end of 20 overs which made life easy for the batters. Skipper and opener Disha Kasat led the onslaught with an unbeaten 40 while the rest did just enough to take the team to victory. In the end, they won by a seven-wicket margin.

Gujarat Women chance of winning - 45%

Vidarbha Women chance of winning - 55%

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Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Tips

Vidarbha Women score high before first dismissal

Vidarbha Women were able to play five games to fruition last season where Latika Inamdar opened all five matches. She opened three innings with Sayali Shinde before the latter was replaced by skipper Disha Kasat in the last two games. After posting a scant eight-run partnership in the first game, the openers went hammer and tongs to set up stands of 31, 30, 39 and 31 runs in the following five encounters. Given their stability, they are expected to put on a competitive score in the next match as well.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Toss Prediction

PCA New Cricket Stadium has never hosted T20Is before but two ODI games have been played at the venue to date. The teams batting and fielding first took one victory apiece but the average first innings score of 286 is rather competitive, making batting first the top choice in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

There is absolutely no forecast for the rain at New Chandigarh and the conditions will remain sunny with a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Women Player List

Bhavana Goplani (c), Hrutu Patel, S K Raut, Simran Patel, Aatena M Shekh, Muskan Vasava, Renuka Chaudhari, Zeel Mithaiwala, Gopi Mendpara, Manali Vaghela, Hiralben Solanki, Janviben Patel, Jayaben R Ramu, Krutikaben Chaudhari, Stuti Jani.

Predicted Playing XI

S K Raut Batter Simran Patel Batter Bhavana Goplani (C) Batter Renuka Chaudhari All-rounder Hrutu Patel Batter Zeel Mithaiwala All-rounder Gopi Mendpara Wicket-keeper Krutikaben Chaudhari Bowler Jayaben R Ramu Bowler Aatena M Shekh All-rounder Hiralben Solanki Bowler

Gujarat Women Team Form

Gujarat Women’s batting could use improvement coming into the tournament and their bowling attack was much more competitive.

Vidarbha Women Player List

Disha Kasat (c), Bharti Fulmali, Mansi Pande, Riddhi Naik, Sai Bhoyar, Saloni Rajput, Arti Behenwal, Kanchan Nagwani, Sanya Chaurasiya, Sayali Shinde, Trupti Lodhe, Vedanti Salodkar, Latika Inamdar, Rupali Sahare, Shivani Dharne, Arya Gohane, Gargi Wankar, Komal Zanzad, Nupur Kohale, Srashti Ramkumar Nagpure, Yashshri Soley.

Predicted Playing XI

Disha Kasat (C) Batter Latika Inamdar Wicket-keeper Shivani Dharne Batter Bharti Fulmali Batter Sai Bhoyar Batter Kanchan Nagwani All-rounder Trupti Lodhe All-rounder Vedanti Salodkar All-rounder Nupur Kohale Bowler Komal Zanzad Bowler Gargi Wankar Bowler

Vidarbha Women Team Form

Vidarbha Women were a balanced unit last season and with more luck on their side, they have the potential to be a top team.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Head-to-Head

Vidarbha Women have a dominant 3-0 record against Gujarat Women in the previous three years of the tournament.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Gujarat Women - 0

Vidarbha Women - 3

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Betting Odds

Vidarbha Women to have a better opening partnership than Gujarat Women

Simran Patel was the mainstay opener for Gujarat Women in the 2024 season of the tournament where she led from the front alongside Bhavana Goplani and S K Raut in the last three games. Together, they secured totals of 14, 36 and 7 runs before the first dismissal. However, Vidarbha Women’s Disha Kasat and Latika Inamdar were significantly more consistent as the pair added 31, 39 and 30 runs to the first wicket in the last three outings. Based on the latter’s performances, they are poised to outgun Gujarat Women’s opening partnership in the next game.

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Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Batters

Simran Patel to be Gujarat Women’s Best Batter

Simran Patel emerged as the leading run scorer for Gujarat Women in the previous season of the tournament, having amassed 197 runs in seven innings. Further, she has a total of 708 runs in 40 T20 innings in her career so far along with an average of 20.82. Based on her form in the last season, she is expected to come out on top in the upcoming game.

Disha Kasat to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Batter

Disha Kasat led Vidarbha Women’s run charts last season as she notched up a remarkable 153 runs in five innings, including a 61-run half-century in the first game versus Chhattisgarh Women. She also has a grand total of 1513 runs in 57 innings and an average of 32.89 which makes her the favorite for the next encounter.

Gujarat Women vs Vidarbha Women Best Bowlers

Krutikaben Chaudhari to be Gujarat Women’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 season, Krutikaben Chaudhari was Gujarat Women’s top wicket-taker overall as she bagged 12 wickets in seven innings. She was also their leading bowler in the last outing versus Goa Women where her four-over spell yielded one maiden, three wickets and an impressive economy rate of 3.25. She remains the top choice to be their premier bowler against Vidarbha Women.

Komal Zanzad to be Vidarbha Women’s Best Bowler

Komal Zanzad led Vidarbha Women’s bowling attack in the previous tournament where she claimed six wickets in five innings. Further, she has 44 wickets in her T20 career spanning 69 innings. With an excellent average of 23.61, she is the top pick to lead the charge against Gujarat Women.