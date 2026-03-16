Facts: Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games

Amandeep Kaur has already started the season with a bang, picking six wickets in the first two games of the season

Shafali Verma has amassed 2221 runs in WT20Is to go with another 865 runs in the Women’s Premier League

Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Chance of Winning

Even though Shafali Verma failed to shine against Chhattisgarh, the duo of Reema Sisodia and Amandeep Kaur, who impressed for Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, shared the spotlight to help Haryana secure a win. The northern side will be counting on that trio, along with Tanisha Ohlan, to ensure they stay ahead of the curve.

On the other hand, after a comprehensive loss to Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh made a strong comeback against Odisha, winning their second-round clash comfortably. Nikita S. Chauhan’s 87 was the difference, and Himachal will once again look to her to step up and ensure the absence of Harleen Deol isn’t felt too deeply.

HAR-W’s chance of winning is 55%

HP-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Tips

Bet on Shafali Verma. One of the finest T20 batters in the country at the moment, there’s plenty to expect from her. In her current form, you really can’t look past Nikita S. Chauhan, whose batting is in a zone of its own. And how can you not have a solid stake on Reema Sisodia? Her performances speak for themselves, and there’s plenty of money to be made through her.

Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Match Toss Prediction

After two rounds of matches at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the average first-innings score stands at 128.

Weather Report

Rain is unlikely to be a threat in the match between Haryana Women and Himachal Pradesh Women in Gwalior on Saturday. According to AccuWeather, there’s only a 16% chance of precipitation, and most of that is predicted for the evening.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia Batter Shafali Verma Batter Deeya Yadav Batter Tanisha Ohlan Batter Soniya Mendhiya Batter Amandeep Kaur All-rounder Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Triveni Vasistha All-Rounder Sakshi Jangu Bowler Sheetal Rana Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana Women have started the 2025 season on a good note, winning both their matches comfortably.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-Keeper Shivani Singh Batter Neena Choudhary Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Sushmita Kumari All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta Batter Jyoti Thakur Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Prachi Chauhan Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

After losing to Karnataka in the first round clash, Himachal Pradesh beat Odisha quite comprehensively in the next match to back on level once again.

Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Head-To-Head

Haryana Women and Himachal Pradesh Women have faced each other six times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning four games as against two by Himachal Pradesh.

Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Haryana perhaps have the most devastating batting pairs in the country at the moment, in the form of Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia. In the opening round match, the duo forged a partnership of 116 runs in 12.3 overs in the first game to showcase the batting prowess they have. Bank on them to deliver once again for their side.

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Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma may have lost her position to Pratika Rawal in the ODI set-up, but to assume she is still not one of the best in the business would be a gross understatement. She showed that impact with a valiant 70-run knock against Tripura in the previous game. She has amassed 2221 runs in WT20Is to go with another 865 runs in the Women’s Premier League. You don’t need more reasons to bet on her, do you?

Nikita Chauhan to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nikita Chauhan was the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the 2024 season of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, and this year, she has already topped the charts. Her 87 against Odisha was the showstopper, and one will wish that she continues the same batting form in yet another match.

Haryana-W vs Himachal Pradesh-W Best Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur has already started the season with a bang, picking six wickets in the first two games of the season and is poised to do more with the ball for Haryana. Kaur, who turned up for the Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League, has it in her to deliver consistently for her state side.

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets and the performance once again will be the talk of the town when she takes the ball against Odisha.