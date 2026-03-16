Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Prediction

HAR 70 % Chance of Winning HYD 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Batery 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Haryana Women and Hyderabad Women will lock horns with each other in the sixth round match of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 17, 2025 (Friday), at 11:00 AM IST. While have secured four wins in five matches, Hyderabad Women are pretty disappointing this season, registering just one win in five matches.

Facts: Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.77 and an economy rate of 5.70

Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 247 runs at an average of 49.40

M Sakshi Rao picked up 11 wickets in just six games last season

Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Chance of Winning

Haryana have been outstanding this season. Bolstered by the presence of India opener Shafali Verma, who has already scored a century in the tournament, along with the batting brilliance of Deeya Yadav and Reema Sisodia and the bowling success of Amandeep Kaur, they have secured four wins in five matches.

On the other hand, barring their lone win against Odisha in the first-round clash, things have gone downhill for Hyderabad. They’ve suffered four consecutive losses, watching things slip away rather quickly -a serious cause for concern. With no standout performance yet, the situation is beginning to look awkward for them.

HAR-W’s chance of winning is 70%

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 30%

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Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Tips

You should definitely bet on Shafali Verma and I don’t think there is any explanation needed for that. Deeya Yadav has already made sure things are more pronounced with the bat for her than her teammate Reema Sisodia- so betting on her makes a lot of logical sense. You can also bet on K Nidhi to do well with the bat for Hyderabad to increase your chances.

Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Haryana Women and Hyderabad Women in Gwalior.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia Batter Shafali Verma Batter Deeya Yadav Batter Tanisha Ohlan Batter Soniya Mendhiya Batter Amandeep Kaur All-rounder Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Triveni Vasistha All-Rounder Sakshi Jangu Bowler Sheetal Rana Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana Women are currently third-placed team in the Elite Group C, having won four out of five games so far.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-Keeper Shivani Singh Batter Neena Choudhary Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Sushmita Kumari All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta Batter Jyoti Thakur Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Prachi Chauhan Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Women have won three and lost a couple of games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Head-To-Head

Haryana and Hyderabad have faced each other five times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning three games as compared to a couple of wins by the latter.

Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

With Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia opening the batting for Haryana, there is always hope that they can turn up the volume and help raise the standard for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. With Deeya Yadav to follow them in the batting order, batting becomes even stronger and they have averaged 56 runs in the first six overs of the innings, effectively making them the best powerplay side in the whole tournament. So back them to do an encore.

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Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 247 runs at an average of 49.40 with a scarcely-believable strike rate of 164.66. One of the most accomplished batters of the generation, Verma can make sure she rises to the occasion once again.

K Nidhi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

While Trisha Gongadi has failed to notch up big scores for Hyderabad in the ongoing season of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, you can definitely bet big on K Nidhi. In two games, she has amassed 63 runs for Hyderabad and that gives us hope.

Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.77 and an economy rate of 5.70, which made her the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the tournament overall. While Shafali Verma has taken care of the batting department, Kaur has held her own with the ball.

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up 11 wickets in just six games last season, underlining her importance in the set-up. This season, she is one of the few bright spots for Hyderabad and has made sure backing her is a good idea as far as delivering on the promise is concerned.