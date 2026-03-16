Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Prediction
HAR
70%
Chance of Winning
HYD
30%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.77 and an economy rate of 5.70
- Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 247 runs at an average of 49.40
- M Sakshi Rao picked up 11 wickets in just six games last season
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Chance of Winning
Haryana have been outstanding this season. Bolstered by the presence of India opener Shafali Verma, who has already scored a century in the tournament, along with the batting brilliance of Deeya Yadav and Reema Sisodia and the bowling success of Amandeep Kaur, they have secured four wins in five matches.
On the other hand, barring their lone win against Odisha in the first-round clash, things have gone downhill for Hyderabad. They’ve suffered four consecutive losses, watching things slip away rather quickly -a serious cause for concern. With no standout performance yet, the situation is beginning to look awkward for them.
- HAR-W’s chance of winning is 70%
- HYD-W’s chance of winning is 30%
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Tips
You should definitely bet on Shafali Verma and I don’t think there is any explanation needed for that. Deeya Yadav has already made sure things are more pronounced with the bat for her than her teammate Reema Sisodia- so betting on her makes a lot of logical sense. You can also bet on K Nidhi to do well with the bat for Hyderabad to increase your chances.
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Toss Prediction
The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Haryana Women and Hyderabad Women in Gwalior.
Haryana-W Player List
Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini
Predicted Playing XI
|
Reema Sisodia
|
Batter
|
Shafali Verma
|
Batter
|
Deeya Yadav
|
Batter
|
Tanisha Ohlan
|
Batter
|
Soniya Mendhiya
|
Batter
|
Amandeep Kaur
|
All-rounder
|
Deepika Kumari
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Triveni Vasistha
|
All-Rounder
|
Sakshi Jangu
|
Bowler
|
Sheetal Rana
|
Bowler
|
Suman Gulia
|
Bowler
Haryana-W Team Form
Haryana Women are currently third-placed team in the Elite Group C, having won four out of five games so far.
Himachal Pradesh-W Player List
Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nikita S Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Sushma Verma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Shivani Singh
|
Batter
|
Neena Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Sonal Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Monika Devi
|
Batter
|
Sushmita Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Vasuvi Fishta
|
Batter
|
Jyoti Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Yamuna Rana
|
Bowler
|
Prachi Chauhan
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form
Himachal Pradesh Women have won three and lost a couple of games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Head-To-Head
Haryana and Hyderabad have faced each other five times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning three games as compared to a couple of wins by the latter.
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Odds
Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
With Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia opening the batting for Haryana, there is always hope that they can turn up the volume and help raise the standard for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. With Deeya Yadav to follow them in the batting order, batting becomes even stronger and they have averaged 56 runs in the first six overs of the innings, effectively making them the best powerplay side in the whole tournament. So back them to do an encore.
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Haryana
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Hyderabad
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Batters
Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Shafali Verma is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, scoring a total of 247 runs at an average of 49.40 with a scarcely-believable strike rate of 164.66. One of the most accomplished batters of the generation, Verma can make sure she rises to the occasion once again.
K Nidhi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
While Trisha Gongadi has failed to notch up big scores for Hyderabad in the ongoing season of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, you can definitely bet big on K Nidhi. In two games, she has amassed 63 runs for Hyderabad and that gives us hope.
Haryana-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Bowlers
Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Amandeep Kaur has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.77 and an economy rate of 5.70, which made her the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the tournament overall. While Shafali Verma has taken care of the batting department, Kaur has held her own with the ball.
M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
M Sakshi Rao picked up 11 wickets in just six games last season, underlining her importance in the set-up. This season, she is one of the few bright spots for Hyderabad and has made sure backing her is a good idea as far as delivering on the promise is concerned.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
HAR-W
- HAR-W to Win - 1.42 (Parimatch)
- HYD-W to Win - 2.58 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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