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Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Match Prediction

HAR

39%

Chance of Winning

KAR

61%

Parimatch

1.65
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Batery

1.75
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Captain Roop Singh Stadium

Haryana Women and Karnataka Women will lock horns with each other at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior on October 13, 2025 (Monday), at 09:00 AM IST. Both teams have remained undefeated in the tournament so far, winning three games each, and hence, expect a tight contest from both sides in the upcoming game.
Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Shafali Verma is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 190 runs in three matches, including a century
  • Amandeep Kaur is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets in three games
  • With seven wickets from three ganes, Rajeshwari Gayakwad is second on the list of highest wicket-takers list this season

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Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Chance of Winning

Led by Shafali Verma, Haryana have a solid squad at their disposal - and the very reason why they sit pretty at the top, winning all three games without any issues. While Verma is topping the run-scoring chart in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the likes of Reema Sisodia and Amandeep Kaur have ensured they can compete even on her off days. So Karnataka Women are definitely not going to have it easy against Haryana.

On the other hand, Karnataka can impose as big a challenge as they wish. While Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, BG Tejashwini is also in the top-10, making their bowling pretty strong. Not to add they also have the effervescent Shreyanka Patil to boost the cause. With the bat, Vrinda Dinesh has already shone through, making them an all-encompassing side.

  • HAR-W’s chance of winning is - 39%
  • KAR-W’s chance of winning is - 61%

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Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Tips

This one’s pretty straightforward - you have to bet on Shafali Verma. She’s one of the best there’s ever been, and her current form is nothing short of extraordinary. Shreyanka Patil has been one of the most consistent players in India, and betting on her makes things simple. You also can’t ignore Amandeep Kaur for what she’s been able to do in recent times her performances are too solid not to have a strong stake on her. So, what are you waiting for?

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Match Toss Prediction

Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted a lot of Women’s T20 matches, and in six games this season, the venue has an average first innings score of 156 runs.

Weather Report

There isno threat of rain for the match between Haryana Women and Karnataka Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia

Batter

Shafali Verma

Batter

Deeya Yadav

Batter

Tanisha Ohlan

Batter

Soniya Mendhiya

Batter

Amandeep Kaur

All-rounder

Deepika Kumari

Wicket-Keeper

Triveni Vasistha

All-Rounder

Sakshi Jangu

Bowler

Sheetal Rana

Bowler

Suman Gulia

Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana Women are currently the table-toppers in the Elite Group C, having won all three games comfortably.

Karnataka Women-W Player List

Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Shubha Satheesh

Batter

Vrinda Dinesh

Batter

Nikki Prasad

Batter

Prathyoosha Kumar

Wicket-Keeper

Mithila Vinod

Batter

Shreyanka Patil

All-rounder

Monica Patel

All-rounder

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

All-Rounder

BG Tejashwini

Bowler

Sahana Pawar

Bowler

Pooja Kumari

Bowler

Karnataka-W Team Form

Karnataka Women have also won all three gamesin the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, but they are placed second on the points table thanks to Haryana’s superior net run-rate.

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Head-To-Head

Haryana Women and Karnataka Women have faced each other three times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Karnataka Women winning all three games.

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Haryana perhaps have the most devastating batting pair in the country at the moment, in the form of Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia. In the opening-round match, the duo forged a 116-run partnership in just 12.3 overs to showcase their batting prowess. In the third round, Shafali Verma went a step further, scoring the first century of the tournament to make her intent clear. With that kind of form to back them up, you really can’t look beyond them to make the bet come true.

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W

T20

Captain Roop Singh Stadium, null

Icon

Haryana

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.65
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Karnataka

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.08

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma is currently the highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having scored 190 runs in three matches, including a century. One of the most devastating T20 batters in the world, Verma brings an enviable amount of gaiety to the Haryana side and will be on the spotlight to deliver.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vrinda Dinesh is the highest run-scorer for Karnataka Women in the ongoing tournament, having amassed 94 runs in three innings so far. She has been one of the best there ever been and knows how to deliver in crunch situations.

Haryana-W vs Karnataka-W Best Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur is the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken eight wickets in three games without breaking a sweat. The Mumbai Indians player knows how to deliver and her wicket-taking ability is right there on the hotspot. So what are you waiting for?

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Despite the presence of Shreyanka Patil, Rajeshwari Gayakwad has emerged as Karnataka’s most important force with the ball, having taken seven wickets in three matches, which put him second on the list of highest wicket-takers list. Gayakwad, who has taken 99 wickets in ODIs and 61 wickets in T20Is, knows her worth and will be a threat for Haryana in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

KAR-W

Bet on Karnataka to win the upcoming match comfortably. Even though Haryana are in splendid form, partly because of skipper Shafali Verma’s aggressive batting form at the top, Karnataka are too good a side to be crippled. The likes of Shreyanka Patil, Nikki Prasad, Vrinda Dinesh, and Rajeshwari Gaykwad have a lot of valid experience to tame Haryana, who are overtly reliant on the opening duo of Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia to give them stability.
  • HAR-W to Win - 2.06 (Parimatch)
  • KAR-W to Win - 1.65 (Parimatch)
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