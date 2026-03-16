Facts: Shafali Verma currently leads the charts in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing 341 runs at an impressive average of 56.83

Ekta Bisht is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Amandeep Kaur has taken 12 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.75 and an economy rate of 5.16

Haryana-W vs Railways-W Chance of Winning

Haryana have been outstanding this season. Bolstered by the presence of India opener Shafali Verma, who has already scored a century in the tournament, along with the batting brilliance of Deeya Yadav and Reema Sisodia and the bowling success of Amandeep Kaur, they have secured six wins in seven matches to sit comfortably at the top of the points table.

On the other hand, Railways have performed well, thanks to Nuzhat Parween and Arushi Goel, who have delivered with the bat, and former India internationals Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav, who have led the charge with the ball. Their contributions have ensured that Railways haven’t been hamstrung by the absence of several India regulars.

HAR-W’s chance of winning is 55%

RAIL-W’s chance of winning is 45%

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Haryana-W vs Railways-W Betting Tips

Bet on Shafali Verma. She is the most consistent batter in the tournament and I don’t think there needs an explanation for that. You can also count on Amandeep Kaur to deliver with the ball as well. If you’re not betting on Nuzhat Parween and Arushi Goel, there is a great chance missed. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and make the bet.

Haryana-W vs Railways-W Match Toss Prediction

The C K Pithawala Ground in Surat has hosted 10 Women’s T20 matches overall, with the chasing side coming out victorious on seven occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Haryana Women and Railways Women in Surat.

Haryana-W Player List

Reema Sisodia, Shafali Verma (C), Deeya Yadav, Tanisha Ohlan, Soniya Mendhiya, Sheetal Rana, Triveni Vasistha, Suman Gulia, Deepika Kumari (WK), Amandeep Kaur, Sakshi Jangu, Kareena Jangra, Shalu Parashar (WK), Jyoti Yadav, Vandana Saini

Predicted Playing XI

Reema Sisodia Batter Shafali Verma Batter Deeya Yadav Batter Tanisha Ohlan Batter Soniya Mendhiya Batter Amandeep Kaur All-rounder Deepika Kumari Wicket-Keeper Triveni Vasistha All-Rounder Sakshi Jangu Bowler Sheetal Rana Bowler Suman Gulia Bowler

Haryana-W Team Form

Haryana Women topped the Elite Group C points table, with six wins from seven games.

Railways-W Player List

Ekta Bisht (C), Dayalan Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Bhavana Goplani, Shipra Giri, Minnu Mani, Arushi Goel, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Kshama Singh, Jhansi Lakshmi, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Poonam Soni, Shrayosi Aich

Predicted Playing XI

Nuzhat Parween Wicket-Keeper Minnu Mani Batter Dayalan Hemalatha Batter Arushi Goel Batter Shipra Giri Batter Ekta Bisht (c) All-rounder Poonam Yadav All-rounder Tanuja P Kanwer Bowler Kshama Singh Bowler Bhavana Goplani Bowler Simran Dil Bahadur Bowler

Railways-W Team Form

Railways Women topped the Elite Group D points table, having won five out of six matches.

Haryana-W vs Railways-W Head-To-Head

Haryana Women and Railways Women have faced each other 8 times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning four games each.

Haryana-W vs Railways-W Betting Odds

Haryana to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

With Shafali Verma and Reema Sisodia opening the batting for Haryana, they can raise the standard for Haryana in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. With Deeya Yadav to follow them in the batting order, their powerplay batting becomes even stronger. As a matter of fact, they have averaged 56 runs in the first six overs of the innings in the ongoing tournament. So back them to do the same job once again.

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Haryana-W vs Railways-W Best Batters

Shafali Verma to be Haryana-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shafali Verma currently leads the charts in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, amassing 341 runs at an impressive average of 56.83 and a staggering strike rate of 182.35. Her ability to dominate bowling attacks regardless of conditions sets her apart as one of the most dynamic batters in the tournament - a player whose consistency and aggression can truly turn the game in your favor.

Nuzhat Parween to be Railways-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nuzhat Parween is the highest run-scorer for Railways Women in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having scored 189 runs at an average of 37.80. With one half century already, she is 13th on the list of highest run-scorers in the entire tournament. So you know why backing her to shine again wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Haryana-W vs Railways-W Best Bowlers

Amandeep Kaur to be Haryana-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Amandeep Kaur has taken 12 wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 10.75 and an economy rate of 5.16. She is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and highest for Railways in the tournament. So bet on her to repeat the same story once again.

Ekta Bisht to be Railways-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ekta Bisht is the highest wicket-taker for Railways in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken nine wickets at an average of 13.00 at a strike rate of 6.15. Poonam Yadav comes close to her success in the tournament, with eight wickets of her own, but bet on Bisht to deliver the goods.