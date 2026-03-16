Facts: Tanishka Sharma was the leading batter for Haryana Women in the previous season with 185 runs in six innings.

Tamanna Nigam led Tripura Women’s run charts last season with 195 runs in six innings.

Haryana Women have a 4-0 scoreline against Tripura Women in the last four head-to-head games.

Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Chances of Winning

Haryana Women’s campaign was not out of the ordinary by any means in the previous season but they saw some respite in the last group stage encounter against Tripura Women. The latter were restricted to 132 by the end of 20 overs where opener Tamanna Nigam led from the front with a massive score of 80 runs. Rizu Saha was next in line with a 37-run knock but ultimately the team did not have a defensible score.

During Haryana Women’s chase, the batters made light work of it as Tanishka Sharma led the onslaught with a well-crafted 76-run stand. The opener remained not out and had support from Deeya Yadav who scored 38 runs while Sheetal Rana’s unbeaten 21 helped take the team over the line with eight wickets to spare.

Haryana Women chance of winning - 79%

Tripura Women chance of winning - 21%

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Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Betting Tips

Tripura Women to score high before first dismissal

Tamanna Nigam and Ambesha Das were quite a competitive pair of openers for Tripura Women in the previous season. In the last five matches of the tournament, they added 22, 31, 4, 26 and 3 runs to the first wicket. Given that they were successful more often than not, and the fact that Nigam is an absolute powerhitter, they have the potential to put on a big score in the upcoming match.

Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Toss Prediction

Captain Roop Singh Stadium has never hosted a T20I but a total of 12 One Day Internationals were held at the venue where the teams batting first have a massive edge with eight victories. The surface is batting friendly which will make batting first the preferred strategy in the next encounter as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast suggests absolutely no possibility of precipitation at Gwalior on the day of the game. The skies will remain sunny with the temperature reaching 31 degrees Celsius.

Haryana Women Player List

Suman Gulia (c), Manjeet Siwach, Poonam Saini, Priyanka Sharma, Reema Sisodia, Sheetal Rana, Soniya Mendhiya, Tanisha Ohlan, Amandeep Kaur, Bhawna Ohlan, Deeya Yadav, Kareena Jangra, Ragini Lathwal, Tanishka Sharma, Bharti Kashyap, Nitika Karhana, Shalu Parashar, Tannu Joshi, Jyoti Yadav, Pooja Phogat, Triveni Vasistha, Vandana Saini, Varsha Verma.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanishka Sharma All-rounder Reema Sisodia Batter Deeya Yadav All-rounder Sheetal Rana Batter Bhawna Ohlan All-rounder Nitika Karhana Batter Suman Gulia (C) Bowler Shalu Parashar Wicket-keeper Priyanka Sharma Batter Kareena Jangra All-rounder Poonam Saini Batter

Haryana Women Team Form

Haryana Women’s batting prowess was brilliant last season and they have the bowling strength to match the batters. Overall, they have a balanced unit and that gives the upper hand in the next game.

Tripura Women Player List

Annapurna Das (c), Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Nikita Debnath, Puja Das, Puja Paul, Shiuli Chakroborty, Tamanna Nigam, Ambesha Das, Maman Rabidas, Priyanka Acharjee, Reshma Nayak, Anamika Das, Mouchaity Debnath, Supriya Das, Indra Jamatia, Priyanka Saha, Rizu Saha, Sulakshana Roy, Suravi Roy.

Predicted Playing XI

Tamanna Nigam Batter Ambesha Das All-rounder Puja Paul Batter Rizu Saha Bowler Shiuli Chakroborty Batter Reshma Nayak All-rounder Annapurna Das (C) Batter Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-keeper Priyanka Acharjee All-rounder Suravi Roy Bowler Puja Das Batter

Tripura Women Team Form

Tripura Women struggled in the 2024 season as they took a single victory in their entire campaign. Needless to say, they do not have the firepower to challenge Haryana Women in the upcoming match.

Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Head-to-Head

In the previous three seasons, Haryana Women and Tripura Women met four times where the former won on all occasions.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 4

Haryana Women - 4

Tripura Women - 0

Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Betting Odds

Tripura Women to have a better opening partnership than Haryana Women

Tanishka Sharma and Reema Sisodia’s partnership was not a major success last season as they opened for Haryana Women. In the last three games of the season, the duo secured totals of 4, 24 and 25 runs but they were not on par with Tripura Women’s first wicket. Tamanna Nigam and Ambesha Das were a tad better in this regard as they set up stands of 22, 31 and 4 runs in the last three encounters. Based on the latter’s performances, they are backed to achieve a superior first partnership in the upcoming game.

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Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Best Batters

Tanishka Sharma to be Haryana Women’s Best Batter

Tanishka Sharma emerged as the leading batter for Haryana Women in the previous season, having amassed 185 runs in six innings. She scored two half-centuries over the course of the season with top scores of 76* and 55 runs. Averaging at 37.00 in her T20 career thus far, she is expected to be their standout batter against Tripura Women.

Tamanna Nigam to be Tripura Women’s Best Batter

Tamanna Nigam was Tripura Women’s top scorer in the final encounter of the last season against Haryana Women where she scored a whopping 80-run half-century. She has a total of 623 runs in 44 innings which includes three half-centuries. With a T20 career average of 18.32, she is the top pick for the next match against Haryana Women.

Haryana Women vs Tripura Women Best Bowlers

Kareena Jangra to be Haryana Women’s Best Bowler

Kareena Jangra was among the top bowlers for Haryana Women in the previous season as she claimed four wickets in four innings. The tournament marked her debut in T20 cricket and she has a career average of 13.00 and a stellar overall economy rate of 3.25. She is anticipated to lead the charge in the next encounter.

Reshma Nayak to be Tripura Women’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 season, Reshma Nayak led Tripura Women’s bowling attack with a total of six wickets in six innings. She has 11 wickets in her T20 career which spans 13 innings and an outstanding average of 17.36, making her the favorite once more for the next fixture.