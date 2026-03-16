Facts: Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games

Shivani Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 40.33

Nikita Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura so far in the tournament

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Chance of Winning

On paper, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful.

On the other hand, barring the only win against Odisha in the first round clash, things have gone downhill for Hyderabad. They have suffered three consecutive losses on a trot to see things slip away pretty fast and that must be concerning for them. There is no standout performance yet, which may make things awkward.

HP-W’s chance of winning is 60%

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 40%

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Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Tips

Bet on Sonal Thakur. She scored a half-century in the previous clash against Tripura and she can be the difference in the upcoming match as well. You can have a decent stake on Nikita S Chauhan and Shivani Singh and hope that things work out in favour of you. From the Hyderabad side, you can bet on K Nidhi to do the same for you.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Match Toss Prediction

The Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings score of 148 runs in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophhy 2025.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Hyderabad Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-Keeper Shivani Singh Batter Neena Choudhary Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Sushmita Kumari All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta Batter Jyoti Thakur Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Prachi Chauhan Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Women have won two and lost as many games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi Batter Kunchala Niteesha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-Keeper Vanka Pooja Batter Kranthi Reddy Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Prathiksha Venkatesh All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Drithi Kesari Bowler M Sakshi Rao Bowler Srujana Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women beat Odisha Women in the first match of the tournament, Hyderabad lost the next three games of the season on a trot to find themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Head-To-Head

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Hyderabad Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with both sides winning two games each.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma, and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In three games so far, they have averaged 47 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, so backing her do well is not too much to ask.

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Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Batters

Shivani Singh to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shivani Singh is the highest run-scorer for Himachal Pradesh in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 123 runs in four innings at an average of 30.66. One of the most poised batters in the country, Shivani Singh knows how to bat long in conditions that matter only to her. So bet big on her to make a good amount of money.

K Nidhi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

While Trisha Gongadi has failed to notch up big scores for Hyderabad in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, you can definitely bet big on K Nidhi. In two games, she has amassed 63 runs for Hyderabad and seemed like someone who could bat for a longer duration. Betting on her will raise the level of our bets higher.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Hyderabad-W Best Bowlers

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only six wickets in four matches but trust her to level up the game pretty fast.

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha and one wicket against Tripura, conceding just 18 and 12 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.