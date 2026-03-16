Facts: Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games

Shivani Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 40.33

Nikita Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura so far in the tournament

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

On paper, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful.

On the other hand, despite registering a win against Hyderabad in a pretty shocking fashion, Tripura are still one of the weakest teams in the entire country. Tamanna Nigam is the only saving grace, but they would expect the duo of Mouchaity Debnath and Nikita Debnath to come good in the future clashes.

HP-W’s chance of winning is 85%

TRI-W’s chance of winning is 15%

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Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on Shivani Singh to come good. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy so far and is definitely poised to deliver in future matches. You also need to bet heavily on Sushma Verma to do well in the upcoming game. Mouchaity Debnath offers a great chance to make money if you place a stake on her.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

After two rounds of matches at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the average first-innings score stands at 128.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Tripura Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.

Himachal Pradesh-W Player List

Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Batter Sushma Verma Wicket-Keeper Shivani Singh Batter Neena Choudhary Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Sushmita Kumari All-rounder Vasuvi Fishta Batter Jyoti Thakur Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler Prachi Chauhan Bowler

Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form

After losing to Karnataka in the first round clash, Himachal Pradesh beat Odisha quite comprehensively in the next match to be back on level once again. But Haryana got the better of them quite comprehensively in the next match to deliver a knockout blow.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee (C), Rizu Saha, Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-Keeper Nikita Debnath Batter Tamanna Nigam Batter Rizu Saha Batter Indra Jamatia Batter Annapurna Das All-rounder Ambesha Das All-rounder Supriya Das All-Rounder Reshma Nayak Bowler Priyanka Acharjee Bowler Rohini Mane Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining two games to draw level.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Tripura Women have faced each other three times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Himachal Pradesh winning all three games.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma, and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In three games so far, they have averaged 47 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, so backing her do well is not too much to ask.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Himachal Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.17 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 4.30 Bet Now!

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Shivani Singh to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Shivani Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 40.33. One of the most poised batters in the country, Shivani Singh knows how to bat long in conditions that matter only to her. So bet big on her to make a good amount of money.

Nikita Debnath to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Nikita Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura so far in the tournament and that has been a clear pattern over the years. Debnath knows how to bat long and score big - one of the few differentiators for Tripura lately. So what are you afraid of? Go ahead and have a good stake on her.

Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only five wickets in three matches but trust her to level up the game pretty fast.

Priyanka Acharjee to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Skipper Priyanka Acharjee is the most important bowler for Tripura - a side not particularly known for explosive bowling performances. She picked up nine wickets last season at an average of 27,which speaks volumes about the value she brings to the table. So why not take a decent stake on her?