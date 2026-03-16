Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction
HIM
85%
Chance of Winning
TRI
15%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games
- Shivani Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 40.33
- Nikita Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura so far in the tournament
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning
On paper, Himachal Pradesh have a pretty strong squad that can challenge some of the best teams in the country. The semi-finalists from the previous edition, Himachal have the likes of Sushma Verma, Sonal Thakur, Shivani Singh, and Nikita S Chauhan to lead the batting efforts and honestly, that’s going to be heavily impactful.
On the other hand, despite registering a win against Hyderabad in a pretty shocking fashion, Tripura are still one of the weakest teams in the entire country. Tamanna Nigam is the only saving grace, but they would expect the duo of Mouchaity Debnath and Nikita Debnath to come good in the future clashes.
- HP-W’s chance of winning is 85%
- TRI-W’s chance of winning is 15%
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips
Bet on Shivani Singh to come good. She is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy so far and is definitely poised to deliver in future matches. You also need to bet heavily on Sushma Verma to do well in the upcoming game. Mouchaity Debnath offers a great chance to make money if you place a stake on her.
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction
After two rounds of matches at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, the average first-innings score stands at 128.
Weather Report
There is no threat of rain for the match between Himachal Pradesh Women and Tripura Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025.
Himachal Pradesh-W Player List
Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma (WK)(C), Neena Choudhary, Shivani Singh (WK), Sonal Thakur, Monika Devi, Sushmita Kumari, Vasuvi Fishta (WK), Jyoti Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Prachi Chauhan, Devanshi Verma, Manisha D, Nikita M Chauhan, Preeti Kahlon
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nikita S Chauhan
|
Batter
|
Sushma Verma
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Shivani Singh
|
Batter
|
Neena Choudhary
|
Batter
|
Sonal Thakur
|
All-rounder
|
Monika Devi
|
Batter
|
Sushmita Kumari
|
All-rounder
|
Vasuvi Fishta
|
Batter
|
Jyoti Thakur
|
Bowler
|
Yamuna Rana
|
Bowler
|
Prachi Chauhan
|
Bowler
Himachal Pradesh-W Team Form
After losing to Karnataka in the first round clash, Himachal Pradesh beat Odisha quite comprehensively in the next match to be back on level once again. But Haryana got the better of them quite comprehensively in the next match to deliver a knockout blow.
Tripura-W Player List
Priyanka Acharjee (C), Rizu Saha, Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mouchaity Debnath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nikita Debnath
|
Batter
|
Tamanna Nigam
|
Batter
|
Rizu Saha
|
Batter
|
Indra Jamatia
|
Batter
|
Annapurna Das
|
All-rounder
|
Ambesha Das
|
All-rounder
|
Supriya Das
|
All-Rounder
|
Reshma Nayak
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Acharjee
|
Bowler
|
Rohini Mane
|
Bowler
Tripura-W Team Form
Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, they have beaten Hyderabad out of nowhere but lost the remaining two games to draw level.
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head
Himachal Pradesh Women vs Tripura Women have faced each other three times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Himachal Pradesh winning all three games.
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds
Himachal Pradesh to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
In the form of Nikita S Chauhan, Sushma Verma, and Shivani Singh, Himachal Pradesh have a squad, poised to deliver the goods. In three games so far, they have averaged 47 runs in the first six overs of the innings, making it pretty clear why they may succeed once again. Shivani Singh is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, so backing her do well is not too much to ask.
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Himachal Pradesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters
Shivani Singh to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Shivani Singh is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, scoring 121 runs in three innings at an average of 40.33. One of the most poised batters in the country, Shivani Singh knows how to bat long in conditions that matter only to her. So bet big on her to make a good amount of money.
Nikita Debnath to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Nikita Debnath is the highest run-scorer for Tripura so far in the tournament and that has been a clear pattern over the years. Debnath knows how to bat long and score big - one of the few differentiators for Tripura lately. So what are you afraid of? Go ahead and have a good stake on her.
Himachal Pradesh-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers
Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Yamuna Rana was the second-highest wicket-taker in last year’s Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken 16 wickets in just nine games. Only Mumbai’s Jagravi Pawar bettered her in terms of wickets. In the ongoing season, she has taken only five wickets in three matches but trust her to level up the game pretty fast.
Priyanka Acharjee to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Skipper Priyanka Acharjee is the most important bowler for Tripura - a side not particularly known for explosive bowling performances. She picked up nine wickets last season at an average of 27,which speaks volumes about the value she brings to the table. So why not take a decent stake on her?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
HP-W
- HP-W to Win - 1.17 (Parimatch)
- TRI-W to Win - 4.19 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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