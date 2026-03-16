Facts: Sushma Verma was Himachal Pradesh Women’s top batter last season with 237 runs in nine innings.

Vrinda Dinesh topped Karnataka Women’s batting charts with 99 runs in three innings in the 2024 season.

Himachal Pradesh Women and Karnataka Women have a 1-1 record in the previous three seasons.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Chances of Winning

Himachal Pradesh Women were a strong contender for the title last season but their aspirations halted to a stop as they lost to Bengal Women in the semi-final. Even though the latter’s 134-run stand was not a massive challenge, Himachal Pradesh Women struggled during their chase as Shivani Singh’s 32, Harleen Deol’s 28 and Sonal Thakur’s 23 were the top scores of the innings. However, they were unable to overhaul the target and ultimately fell short of the mark of 21 runs.

Karnataka Women had the potential to be a dominant force last season but they were thwarted by circumstances outside their control. They played three games in the tournament, and they beat Maharashtra Women in the last encounter. The former scored 112 runs while batting first where wicket-keeper batter Prathyoosha Kumar and skipper Veda Krishnamurthy anchored the innings with 67* and 31 runs, respectively. Although the total was not daunting by any means, the bowlers made light work of the opposition by keeping them down to 48/3 by the end of 20 overs, giving Karnataka Women a solid 69-run triumph.

Himachal Pradesh Women chance of winning - 43%

Karnataka Women chance of winning - 57%

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Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Tips

Karnataka Women to score high before first dismissal

Karnataka Women did not get much of a chance to prove themselves last season considering they only played three games but their opening wicket managed to make their mark regardless. Roshni Kiran and Vrinda Dinesh opened two of the three matches together while Shubha Satheesh opened in place of the former during the first game. The pairs added 1, 84 and 23 runs to the first wicket which puts them in an advantageous position against Himachal Pradesh Women’s bowlers.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Toss Prediction

There have been no T20Is at Captain Roop Singh Stadium but the venue has held 12 One Day Internationals so far. The teams batting first have the edge with an 8-4 record with those fielding first. The surface supports the batters which will prompt the toss winning side to set the target in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

A slight 15% chance of precipitation is forecast at Gwalior with sunny skies, and the temperature is predicted to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Himachal Pradesh Women Player List

Sushma Verma (c), Harleen Deol, Kashish Verma, Monika Devi, Neena Choudhary, Pooja Negi, Shivani Singh, Jyoti Thakur, Nikita S Chauhan, Prachi Chauhan, Sonal Thakur, Nikita M Chauhan, Sushmita Kumari, Sushmita Negi, Vasuvi Fishta, Yamuna Rana.

Predicted Playing XI

Nikita S Chauhan Bowler Sushma Verma (C) Wicket-keeper Harleen Deol Batter Sonal Thakur All-rounder Monika Devi Batter Jyoti Thakur All-rounder Shivani Singh Batter Vasuvi Fishta Bowler Sushmita Kumari Bowler Nikita M Chauhan Bowler Yamuna Rana Bowler

Himachal Pradesh Women Team Form

Himachal Pradesh Women are a powerful unit, especially with the bat. They have the firepower to put on a big score.

Karnataka Women Player List

Veda Krishnamurthy (c), Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, BG Tejashwini, Mithila Vinod, Nikki Prasad, Shishira Gowda, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Ananya Hegde, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Divya Gnanananda, Aditi Rajesh, Pushpa Kiresur.

Predicted Playing XI

Roshni Kiran Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Shubha Satheesh Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-keeper Veda Krishnamurthy (C) Batter Divya Gnanananda All-rounder Aditi Rajesh All-rounder Monica Patel Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Batter Pushpa Kiresur Bowler

Karnataka Women Team Form

Karnataka Women are an absolute powerhouse with the bat and ball, and they will certainly put up a tough fight against Himachal Pradesh Women.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Head-to-Head

In the last three matches between the sides,Himachal Pradesh Women and Karnataka Women have a 1-1 record while the remaining game was tied.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Himachal Pradesh Women - 1

Karnataka Women - 1

Tie - 1

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Betting Odds

Karnataka Women to have a better opening partnership than Himachal Pradesh Women

Both sides were quite similar in terms of first partnerships last season, and Himachal Pradesh Women had Nikita S Chauhan and Sushma Verma as their mainstay openers. In the last three matches, they secured totals of 12, 45 and 29 runs before the fall of the first wicket. Karnataka Women’s Roshni Kiran and Vrinda Dinesh were quite competent with scores of 1, 84 and 23 runs in the last three games of the tournament, and they are anticipated to set up a better opening stand than their rivals.

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Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Best Batters

Sushma Verma to be Himachal Pradesh Women’s Best Batter

Sushma Verma was the leading batter for Himachal Pradesh Women with 237 runs in nine innings in the previous season. She has played 94 T20 innings and notched up a remarkable 2151 runs which includes 11 half-centuries and a ton. Further, she has an impressive average of 36.46, making her the top choice against Karnataka Women.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka Women’s Best Batter

Vrinda Dinesh led Karnataka Women’s batting charts in the last season where she notched up 99 runs in three innings. She has 647 runs in 33 T20 innings and an exceptional average of 20.22. Moreover, she has four half-centuries thus far and will be expected to lead the charge in the next encounter.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Karnataka Women Best Bowlers

Yamuna Rana to be Himachal Pradesh Women’s Best Bowler

In the 2024 season of the tournament, Yamuna Rana emerged as Himachal Pradesh Women’s top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in nine innings. In 24 T20 innings, she has 30 wickets under her belt so far with an excellent economy rate of 14.33 which makes her the leading contender in the upcoming fixture.

Pooja Kumari to be Karnataka Women’s Best Bowler

Pooja Kumari took a whopping seven wickets in three innings last season, making her Karnataka Women’s leading wicket-taker. She has a total of eight wickets in five innings and a brilliant bowling average of 9.63 in her T20 career, and she is anticipated to come out on top in the next clash against Himachal Pradesh Women.