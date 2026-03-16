Facts: Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing tournament, having taken 11 wickets at an average of just 10.63 and an economy rate of 4.94

Vrinda Dinesh is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60 with a strike rate of 133.51

They have scored 53 runs on an average in the first six overs, which is the third-highest in the tournament

Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Chance of Winning

Barring their lone win against Odisha in the first-round clash, things have gone downhill for Hyderabad. They’ve suffered five consecutive losses, including one to Tripura. They are watching things slip away rather quickly which is a serious cause for concern. With no standout performance yet, they are looking to avoid the wooden spoon finish.

On the other hand, Karnataka, who have won five out of six games so far, are at the opposite end of the spectrum. With Shreyanka Patil and Vrinda Dinesh doing what they do best, and then with Rajeswari Gayakwad delivering beauties with the ball, one can be confident that they can extend their winning streak.

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 29%

KAR-W’s chance of winning is 71%

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Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Tips

Bet on Vrinda Dinesh. She’s as consistent as it gets and you know she can deliver on the promise. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is unmatched with the ball, raising hopes of an India comeback. So, betting on her will be a good decision. What about the brilliance of Shreyanka Patil? You really need to take a bet on her as well.

Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 154 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in seven out of nine occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Hyderabad Women and Karnataka Women in Gwalior.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi Batter Kunchala Niteesha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-Keeper Vanka Pooja Batter Kranthi Reddy Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Prathiksha Venkatesh All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Drithi Kesari Bowler M Sakshi Rao Bowler Srujana Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women beat Odisha Women in the first match of the tournament, Hyderabad lost the next five games of the season on a trot to find themselves in the bottom of the table.

Karnataka Women-W Player List

Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Shubha Satheesh Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Nikki Prasad Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-Keeper Mithila Vinod Batter Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Monica Patel All-rounder Rajeshwari Gayakwad All-Rounder BG Tejashwini Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Bowler

Karnataka-W Team Form

Karnataka Women have also won five games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, sitting comfortably at the second spot of the Elite Group C points table.

Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Head-To-Head

Chhattisgarh Women and Karnataka Women have faced each other four times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the latter winning all four games.

Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Karnataka have showcased brilliant batting depth in the ongoing tournament, but their powerplay batting has been the best and most impactful narrative. They have scored 53 runs on an average in the first six overs, which is the third-highest in the tournament. So back them to do well.

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Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Best Batters

K Nidhi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

While Trisha Gongadi has failed to notch up big scores for Hyderabad in the ongoing season of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, you can definitely bet big on K Nidhi. In four games, she has amassed 81 runs at an average of 20.25 and she seemed like someone who could bat for a longer duration. Betting on her will raise the level of our bets higher.

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vrinda Dinesh is the third-highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 243 runs in five matches at an average of 48.60 with a strike rate of 133.51. She already has a century and a fifty to her name. For you to make money, there has to be a solid stake on her.

Hyderabad-W vs Karnataka-W Best Bowlers

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha and one wicket against Tripura, conceding just 18 and 12 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the third-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 11 wickets at an average of just 10.63 and an economy rate of 4.94. So betting on her to do well again seems like a very good idea.