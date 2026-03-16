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Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction

HYD

83%

Chance of Winning

TRI

17%

Parimatch

1.21
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium

Hyderabad Women and Tripura Women will lock horns in the second-round clash of the Senior Women’s Trophy 2025 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on October 9, 2025 (Thursday), at 1:30 PM IST. Both teams were very disappointing last year - while Hyderabad finished at the fourth spot in the Group C points table, Tripura Women finished at the second-last position.
Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Tripura skipper Priyanka Acharjee picked nine wickets last season at an average of 27
  • M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha in the first round clash of the 2025 season, conceding just 18 runs in the process
  • In the first game of the season, Trisha Gongadi scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility

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Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Hyderabad may not be the best side in the country, but they have a certain structure around them that speaks louder. The likes of Madiwala Mamatha, Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, and Soppadhandi Yashasri have done pretty well for themselves in the recent past and Hyderabad need them to deliver to their best.

On the other hand, Tripura have the likes of Mouchaity Debnath and Tamanna Nigam to do the bulk of the heavy lifting for them. Their bowling unit, however, might be too slow to acclimatise to the challenges Hyderabad are likely to pose in the upcoming game. They can try to upset the dynamics, but that might be asking for a bit too much.

  • HYD-W’s chance of winning is 83%
  • TRI-W’s chance of winning is 17%

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Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on Madiwala Mamatha and Trisha Gongadi to do well. They’ve been the backbone of the Hyderabad side over the years and can deliver massive returns once again. Soppadhandi Yashasri is another key cog in the wheel- someone you can trust to make us good money in the market. And what about Mouchaity Debnath? She’s one of the few Tripura players you can count on to deliver the goods.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any women’s T20 matches lately, but judging by the recent Madhya Pradesh League, conditions have looked pretty solid. The average first-innings score at the venue was around 155, so batters will have plenty to look forward to.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Hyderabad Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior on Thursday.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi

Batter

Kunchala Niteesha

Batter

Madiwala Mamatha

Wicket-Keeper

Vanka Pooja

Batter

Kranthi Reddy

Batter

Mahesh Kavya

All-rounder

Prathiksha Venkatesh

All-rounder

Soppadhandi Yashasri

All-rounder

Drithi Kesari

Bowler

M Sakshi Rao

Bowler

Srujana

Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women secured three wins and lost as many games last year to finish fourth on the points table.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee (C), Rizu Saha, Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath

Wicket-Keeper

Nikita Debnath

Batter

Tamanna Nigam

Batter

Rizu Saha

Batter

Indra Jamatia

Batter

Annapurna Das

All-rounder

Ambesha Das

All-rounder

Supriya Das

All-Rounder

Reshma Nayak

Bowler

Priyanka Acharjee

Bowler

Rohini Mane

Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. They lost the opening game of the 2025 season to Haryana Women by a massive margin of 76 runs.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Hyderabad Women and Tripura Women have faced each other twice in the Senior Women’s T20 and Hyderabad have come out victorious.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In Trisha Gongadi and Kunchala Niteesha, Hyderabad have a solid opening pair, with the effervescent Madiwala Mamatha to follow. All three are high-intent batters capable of playing big innings for their side. In the first game, Hyderabad scored 52 runs for the opening partnership, making it quite clear that they can do it again.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W

T20

Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null

Icon

Hyderabad

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.21
Icon

Tripura

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

3.75

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Trisha Gongadi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in the country at the moment, Trisha Gongadi, has been the mainstay for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit. In the first game of the season, she scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility, and she’ll be eager to deliver the same once again against another eastern Indian outfit.

Tamanna Nigam to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tamanna Nigam top-scored for Tripura in the previous game with 23 runs and honestly, she is one of the players who can make a difference to the process quite comfortably. She was their top run-scorer last year and someone who knows how to make a difference. So what are you waiting for?

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha in the first round clash of the 2025 season, conceding just 18 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.

Priyanka Acharjee to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Skipper Priyanka Acharjee is the most important bowler for Tripura - a side not known for explosive bowling performances anyway. She picked nine wickets last season at an average of 27 which tells us the value she brings to the table. So why don’t you take a decent stake on her?

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

HYD-W

This one’s pretty straightforward - bet on Hyderabad to win the upcoming game against Tripura. There’s a clear performance mismatch between the two sides, and their recent form gives it away. Led by Madiwala Mamatha, Hyderabad boast a strong unit with the likes of Soppadhandi Yashasri, Mahesh Kavya, Kranthi Reddy, and M. Sakshi Rao doing everything to keep the opposition in check. Tripura don’t have the same luxury - so you know the drill.
  • HYD-W to Win - 1.21 (Parimatch)
  • TRI-W to Win - 3.75 (Parimatch)
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