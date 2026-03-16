Facts: Tripura skipper Priyanka Acharjee picked nine wickets last season at an average of 27

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha in the first round clash of the 2025 season, conceding just 18 runs in the process

In the first game of the season, Trisha Gongadi scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning

Hyderabad may not be the best side in the country, but they have a certain structure around them that speaks louder. The likes of Madiwala Mamatha, Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, and Soppadhandi Yashasri have done pretty well for themselves in the recent past and Hyderabad need them to deliver to their best.

On the other hand, Tripura have the likes of Mouchaity Debnath and Tamanna Nigam to do the bulk of the heavy lifting for them. Their bowling unit, however, might be too slow to acclimatise to the challenges Hyderabad are likely to pose in the upcoming game. They can try to upset the dynamics, but that might be asking for a bit too much.

HYD-W’s chance of winning is 83%

TRI-W’s chance of winning is 17%

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Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips

Bet on Madiwala Mamatha and Trisha Gongadi to do well. They’ve been the backbone of the Hyderabad side over the years and can deliver massive returns once again. Soppadhandi Yashasri is another key cog in the wheel- someone you can trust to make us good money in the market. And what about Mouchaity Debnath? She’s one of the few Tripura players you can count on to deliver the goods.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted any women’s T20 matches lately, but judging by the recent Madhya Pradesh League, conditions have looked pretty solid. The average first-innings score at the venue was around 155, so batters will have plenty to look forward to.

Weather Report

There is no threat of rain for the match between Hyderabad Women and Tripura Women in Gwalior on Thursday.

Hyderabad-W Player List

Madiwala Mamatha (WK)(C), Trisha Gongadi, Kranthi Reddy, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Vanka Pooja, Drithi Kesari, M Sakshi Rao, Prathiksha Venkatesh, Srujana, Kunchala Niteesha, K Tejaswini, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, Dodla Pranjal, K Nidhi (WK), Jazmine Gill, Katta Srivalli, Parvathi Palthya, Vaishnavi Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Trisha Gongadi Batter Kunchala Niteesha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-Keeper Vanka Pooja Batter Kranthi Reddy Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Prathiksha Venkatesh All-rounder Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Drithi Kesari Bowler M Sakshi Rao Bowler Srujana Bowler

Hyderabad-W Team Form

Hyderabad Women secured three wins and lost as many games last year to finish fourth on the points table.

Tripura-W Player List

Priyanka Acharjee (C), Rizu Saha, Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy

Predicted Playing XI

Mouchaity Debnath Wicket-Keeper Nikita Debnath Batter Tamanna Nigam Batter Rizu Saha Batter Indra Jamatia Batter Annapurna Das All-rounder Ambesha Das All-rounder Supriya Das All-Rounder Reshma Nayak Bowler Priyanka Acharjee Bowler Rohini Mane Bowler

Tripura-W Team Form

Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. They lost the opening game of the 2025 season to Haryana Women by a massive margin of 76 runs.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head

Hyderabad Women and Tripura Women have faced each other twice in the Senior Women’s T20 and Hyderabad have come out victorious.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds

Hyderabad to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In Trisha Gongadi and Kunchala Niteesha, Hyderabad have a solid opening pair, with the effervescent Madiwala Mamatha to follow. All three are high-intent batters capable of playing big innings for their side. In the first game, Hyderabad scored 52 runs for the opening partnership, making it quite clear that they can do it again.

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W T20 Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null Hyderabad Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.21 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.75 Bet Now!

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters

Trisha Gongadi to be Hyderabad-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

One of the most promising batters in the country at the moment, Trisha Gongadi, has been the mainstay for Hyderabad in the domestic circuit. In the first game of the season, she scored 35 runs off 24 balls against Odisha Women to showcase her versatility, and she’ll be eager to deliver the same once again against another eastern Indian outfit.

Tamanna Nigam to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tamanna Nigam top-scored for Tripura in the previous game with 23 runs and honestly, she is one of the players who can make a difference to the process quite comfortably. She was their top run-scorer last year and someone who knows how to make a difference. So what are you waiting for?

Hyderabad-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers

M Sakshi Rao to be Hyderabad-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

M Sakshi Rao picked up two wickets against Odisha in the first round clash of the 2025 season, conceding just 18 runs in the process. In the last season, she took 11 wickets in just six games, underlining her importance in the set-up. So backing her to do well won’t be a bad idea.

Priyanka Acharjee to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Skipper Priyanka Acharjee is the most important bowler for Tripura - a side not known for explosive bowling performances anyway. She picked nine wickets last season at an average of 27 which tells us the value she brings to the table. So why don’t you take a decent stake on her?