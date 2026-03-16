Facts: Gouher Sultana was Hyderabad Women’s top bowler in the 2024 season with seven wickets in six innings.

Madhuri Mehta led Odisha Women’s run charts with 237 runs in seven innings in the previous season.

Hyderabad Women have a 2-1 scoreline against Odisha Women in the last three seasons.

Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Chances of Winning

In their 2024 campaign, Hyderabad Women were a middling team in the tournament but they managed to salvage their season as they overhauled Manipur Women by a massive margin in the last game. The former posted 122 runs on the board where opener Thigulla Chandana top-scored with a 45-run knock. The rest of the batters did just enough to help but the subpar total was enough against a struggling Manipur Women. The latter were limited to a meager score of 68/3 by the end of the innings which handed the Doli Ramya-led side a solid 54-run triumph.

Odisha Women’s form was quite similar during the previous season and their last game of the tournament, too, went swimmingly. As the former set out to post a target, opener and skipper Madhuri Mehta notched up a 76-run half-century, followed by Sushree Dibyadarshini’s 34. The team had 143 runs on the board and the bowlers defended it with ease. Subhra Swain led their bowling attack with a three-wicket haul while Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sushree Dibyadarshini and D Janaki Reddy took two wickets apiece. They bundled out Andhra Women for 113 runs in the end and won by 30 runs.

Hyderabad Women chance of winning - 55%

Odisha Women chance of winning - 45%

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Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Betting Tips

Odisha Women to score high before first dismissal

Madhuri Mehta and Sarita Meher were Odisha Women’s linchpins in their last four games of the season and the pair absolutely went hammer and tongs. They secured remarkable first wicket stands of 29, 18, 111* and 56 runs. Based on their success together in the previous season, they are poised to set up another competitive total in the upcoming fixture.

Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Toss Prediction

A single T20I has been hosted at Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium so far where the chasing side took victory after chasing down a scant 127-run target. Further, the toss winning skipper elected to bowl first which will make it the top choice once again.

Weather Report

Partially sunny conditions are predicted at Gwalior on match day with a negligible 20% possibility of rainfall. The temperature will go up to 28 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Women Player List

Doli Ramya (c), Akanksha Semwa, Chintala Sadhvi, Gongadi Trisha, Kavya Sree, Mamatha Kanojia, Thigulla Chandana, Trisha Poojitha, C S Sadvi, Kavya BR, M Sakshi Rao, Mahesh Kavya, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Varsha Rajak, Anuradha Nayak, Madiwala Mamatha, Sravya, Bhogi Shravani, Gouher Sultana, Ishitha Koduri, Kranthi Reddy, Parvathi Palthya, Puja Sree, Saileha Pendiyala, Srujana.

Predicted Playing XI

Doli Ramya (C) Batter Thigulla Chandana Batter Anuradha Nayak Batter Mahesh Kavya All-rounder Kranthi Reddy Bowler Trisha Poojitha Batter Madiwala Mamatha Wicket-keeper Gouher Sultana Bowler Soppadhandi Yashasri All-rounder Parvathi Palthya Bowler C S Sadvi All-rounder

Hyderabad Women Team Form

Hyderabad Women won three of their last five matches in the last season, and they have the firepower in the batting department to overcome Odisha Women in the next game as well.

Odisha Women Player List

Madhuri Mehta (c), Kajal Jena, Sangeeta Khadia, Sarita Meher, Silpa Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Rasanara Parwin, Subhra Swain, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Pragyan Mohanty, Rasmita Chinhara, Bhabani Dhada, D Janaki Reddy, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Rameswari Naik, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Taranna Pradhan.

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Mehta (C) Batter Sarita Meher Batter Sushree Dibyadarshini All-rounder Sangeeta Khadia Batter Reemalaxmi Ekka Bowler Pragyan Mohanty Wicket-keeper Subhra Swain All-rounder Silpa Swain Batter D Janaki Reddy Bowler Rasanara Parwin All-rounder Rameswari Naik Bowler

Odisha Women Team Form

Odisha Women were quite competitive with the bat in the previous season and they are expected to bring that form into the upcoming season, too. Their opening wicket was particularly powerful.

Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Head-to-Head

Hyderabad Women share a 2-1 record with Odisha Women in their head-to-head encounters in the previous three seasons.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Three Seasons

Total - 3

Hyderabad Women - 2

Odisha Women - 1

Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Betting Odds

Odisha Women to have a better opening partnership than Hyderabad Women

Hyderabad Women had three different opening pairs in the last three games of the 2024 season which resulted in inconsistent stands. The openers added 25, 35 and 4 runs to the first wicket and they are not on par with Odisha Women in this aspect. The latter’s openers, Madhuri Mehta and Sarita Meher, were much more competitive with scores of 29, 18 and 111* runs in the last three encounters of the previous season. They are a dependable duo and will be expected to outperform Hyderabad Women’s first partnership.

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Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Best Batters

Thigulla Chandana to be Hyderabad Women’s Best Batter

Thigulla Chandana participated in a single innings last season where she notched up 45 runs in the last game against Manipur Women, making her the top scorer of the match. She has taken part in two games in her T20 career overall, having amassed 63 runs with an impressive average of 31.50. She is expected to come out on top in the next encounter.

Madhuri Mehta to be Odisha Women’s Best Batter

Madhuri Mehta was the top run-getter for Odisha Women in the previous season, having accumulated a total of 237 runs in seven innings. She was their leading batter on multiple occasions, including the last game versus Andhra Pradesh Women where she scored 76 runs. With a T20 career average of 29.57, she is the top choice to be their standout batter.

Hyderabad Women vs Odisha Women Best Bowlers

Gouher Sultana to be Hyderabad Women’s Best Bowler

Gouher Sultana led Hyderabad Women’s run charts in the previous season as she claimed a total of seven wickets in six innings. She has participated in a whopping 124 T20 innings in her career thus far with 105 wickets and a stellar average of 20.32, making her the top contender against Odisha Women.

Subhra Swain to be Odisha Women’s Best Bowler

Subhra Swain was Odisha Women’s top bowler in the 2024 season where she bagged eight wickets in seven innings. Moreover, she has ten wickets in 15 T20 innings so far with an impressive average of 21.40, making her the favorite for the upcoming game.