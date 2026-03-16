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Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Match Prediction

JHA

32%

Chance of Winning

RAI

68%

Parimatch

1.33
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Batery

1.32
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium

Jharkhand Women and Railways Women lockhorns in the Elite Group D fixture of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025 on Sunday, 19th October. The match is slated to be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur and the scheduled start time is 11:00 AM IST.
Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Nuzhat Parween scored 166 runs in the last 4 matches for Railways Women this season.
  • Priyanka Luthra scored 84 runs in the last 3 matches for Jharkhand Women this season.

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Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Chance of Winning

Jharkhand Women are coming off a 6-wicket loss against Delhi Women in Match 89 of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy. Batting first, Jharkhand Women struggled to post a competitive total, reaching 99/7 in their 20 overs.

D Murmu's unbeaten 22 runs off 20 balls was the highest score, supported by R Gudiya's 20. The total proved insufficient as Delhi Women chased it down with 6 wickets and 3.2 overs to spare. On the bowling front, A Kumari was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2 wickets for 18 runs in her 4 overs, but the effort was not enough to secure a win.

Railways Women continue their good run of form where they won four of the five matches played with their latest win coming against Goa Women by 7 wickets in Match 95. Chasing Goa's total of 137/7, Railways Women comfortably reached 138/3 in 18 overs.

The chase was spearheaded by opener N Parween's impressive knock of 63 runs off 46 balls, setting a solid foundation. S Giri provided a strong finish with an unbeaten 31 off 19 balls. Earlier, the bowlers had a collective effort, with Simran Bahadur, Tanuja Kanwer, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, and Nandani Sahu all claiming wickets to restrict the opposition.

  • Jharkhand Women’s Chance of Winning: 32%
  • Railways Women’s Chance of Winning: 68%

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Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nuzhat Parween scored a match-winning knock of 63 runs in 46 balls, smashing 8 fours and one six against Goa Women, and was the top batter for Railways Women. So far in this tournament, Parween has scored a total of 166 runs in 4 matches, averaging 41.5, and has been the top batter in two of those matches. Given her current run of form, we predict her score will be over 20 runs in this fixture against Jharkhand Women.

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur offers a balanced track where the average 1st innings score in the last five WT20 matches played is 110 runs and teams bowling first won four of the last five. We predict the team that wins the toss will look to bowl first and make use of the conditions first up and then chase down the target.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Raipur on Sunday, October 19, indicates a sunny day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 31°C, with a low of 22°C. The chance of precipitation is 0%, suggesting ideal conditions for outdoor events. Humidity will be around 69%, and light winds of approximately 5 mph are anticipated.

Jharkhand Women News & Players List

Jharkhand Women Players List

Anamika Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti, Ashwani, Devyani, Durga Murmu, Ila Khan, Israni, Jaya, Mamta Paswan, Megha, Monika, Priti Sharma, Priya Kumari, Priyanka, Priyanka Luthra, Rashmi, Rini Burman, Ritu, Sandhya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shashi Mathur, Shikha, Sonia.

Probable Playing XI

Ashwani Kumari

All-Rounder (C)

Durga Murmu

All-Rounder

Megha Kumari

Wicket-Keeper (WK)

Shashi Mathur

Batsman

Sonia Shyam

Batsman

Priyanka Luthra

Batsman

Monika Murmu

All-Rounder

Devyani Prasad

Bowler

Shikha

Batsman

Arti Kumari

All-Rounder

Shanti Kumari

Bowler

Jharkhand Women Recent Form

Jharkhand Women won two of the last five matches played in this year’s edition of Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. They currently stand at 3rd place on the points table with 12 points in 5 matches.

Railways Women News & Players List

Railways Women Players List

Nuzhat Parween, Bhavana Goplani, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arushi Goel, Shipra Giri, Ekta Bisht, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja Kanwer, Simran Bahadur, Poonam Soni, Jhansi Lakshmi, Kshama Singh, Durgesh Nandani Sahu, Shrayosi Aich.

Probable Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Bhavana Goplani

Batter

Dayalan Hemalatha

Batter

Arushi Goel

Batter

Nuzhat Parween

Wicket-Keeper

Shipra Giri

Batter

Minnu Mani

All-Rounder

Ekta Bisht

Bowler (C)

Poonam Yadav

Bowler

Tanuja Kanwer

Bowler

Simran Bahadur

Bowler

Poonam Soni

Bowler

Railways Women Recent Form

Railways Women won four of the last five matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season. They currently stand at second place on the points table in Elite Group D with 18 points in 5 matches.

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Head to Head Record

Railways Women won all the three head to head matches played against Jharkhand Women in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

  • Matches Played: 3
  • Jharkhand Women: 0
  • Railways Women: 3

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Betting Odds

Jharkhand Women’s opening pair of Megha Kumari and Shashi Mathur on average scored 9 runs per match this season. Railways Women's opening pair of Nuzhat Parween and Bhavana Gopalni have, on average, scored 16 runs per match this season. Based on the current form, consistency of both teams' openers, we are backing Railways Women to have a better opening partnership than Jharkhand Women.

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women

T20

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, null

Icon

Jharkhand

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.33
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Railways

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

3.35

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Top Batters

Priyanka Luthra to be the Top Batter for Jharkhand Women

Priyanaka Luthra scored 17 runs in the last match against Delhi Women. Overall, in the three matches she has played this season, Luthra has amassed 84 runs and has been the top scorer for Jharkhand Women's team in one of the matches. We are backing her to continue her good run of form and dominate against the Railways bowlers.

Nuzhat Parween to be the Top Batter for Railways Women

The wicketkeeper-batter for Railways Women, Nuzhat Parween, scored a total of 166 runs in four matches, averaging 41.5 this season, and has been the top batter once. She is in excellent form, scoring over 40 runs in three of the last four matches and has been the top batter twice. Given her current run of form, we back Parween to score more runs than other batters for Railways Women.

Jharkhand Women vs Railways Women Top Bowlers

Devyani Prasad to be the Top Bowler for Jharkhand Women

Devyani Prasad picked one wicket for 23 runs in the last match against Delhi Women and was the second best bowler for her team. She has been amongst the wickets this season and so far has picked up five wickets in three matches, out of which she has been the top bowler in one match. Considering her good form with the ball, we back Prasad to be the top bowler for Jharkhand Women.

Poonam Yadav to be the Top Bowler for Railways Women

Poonam Yadav has taken a total of six wickets in four matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy this season and has been the top bowler in one of those matches. She is a highly experienced bowler, and on a track that favors spinners, we back Yadav to have a good outing with the ball and be the top bowler for her team.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Railways Women

Railways Women are the favorites to win this contest; they hold an unbeaten 4-0 record this season and, with a chance of topping the table in their final group game, Railways will look to keep their winning momentum going against a struggling Jharkhand side that has just one win this season. We are backing Railways Women to come out on top in this fixture and secure their fifth win of the season.
  • Jharkhand Women to Win - 2.96 (Parimatch)
  • Railways Women to Win - 1.33 (Parimatch)
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