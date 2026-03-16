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Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Prediction

JHA

60%

Chance of Winning

UTRH

40%

Batery

1.80
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

RDCA Ground

Jharkhand Women will take on Uttarakhand Women in the third match of the Senior Women's T20 Cup 2025 at the RDCA Ground in Raipur on Saturday, October 11. The game is scheduled to be played at 11:00 AM IST.
Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Match Prediction

Facts:

  • Shashi Mathur of Jharkhand scored unbeaten 46 runs off 40 balls in his last match vs Goa
  • Arti picked three wickets for 15 runs for Jharkhand in their match against Goa
  • Uttarakhand opener Nandini Kashyap scored 44 runs off 34 balls against Goa

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Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025 Chance of Winning

Jharkhand Women's first match against Assam was abandoned due to rain. In the second match, they defeated Goa by seven wickets. Uttarakhand, on the other hand, have lost both their matches so far in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025.

Jharkhand, who are occupying the top spot in the seven-team Group D, have a very good chance of beating bottom-ranked Uttarakhand. Jharkhand were clinical with the ball as they bundled out Goa for 78 runs only, and then chased down the target inside 14 overs for the loss of just three wickets. Uttarakhand have been lacklustre with the bat, getting bundled out for 108 against Goa while chasing 122, and then restricted to 127/8 while chasing 142 against Delhi. Jharkhand have a strong bowling unit, and the same is expected to give them a good edge over Uttarakhand.

  • Jharkhand Women chances of winning: 60 %
  • Uttarakhand Women chances of winning: 40 %

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Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Uttarakhand all-rounder Prema bowled four economical overs for just 25 runs against Delhi. With the bat, he scored unbeaten 28 runs off 19 balls. Three fours came off her bat. In her second-last outing against Goa, Prema picked one wicket for 22 runs in four overs. Her all-round abilities have raised her stocks, and placing your bets on Prema can prove to be a masterstroke.

Jharkhand middle-order batter Durga Murmu played a crucial unbeaten knock of 24 runs off 21 balls. The innings which consisted of three fours helped Jharkhand win the match inside 14 overs and seven wickets remaining. Murmu is also a medium pacer, and does a decent job with it. She bowled two overs and gave away just three runs for a wicket. It could be rewarding to bet on Murmu.

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Toss Prediction

With chances of rain in Raipur, there is a good chance that the team winning the toss could opt to field first to be aware about the exact target in case the overs are reduced and the targets are revised. In the last match at the venue, Goa won the toss and elected to bat first, but they lost to Jharkhand by seven wickets.

Weather Report

It's expected to rain a bit in Raipur on Saturday, October 11. Chances of rain are thirty percent from 11 AM to 3 PM. The match is scheduled to start at 11 AM. With a humidity level of 80 percent, the temperature is expected to hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 11 km/h.

Jharkhand Women News & Player List

Jharkhand Women Player List

Anamika Kumari, Anandita Kishor, Arti, Ashwani, Devyani, Durga Murmu, Ila Khan, Israni, Jaya (WK), Mamta Paswan, Megha (WK), Monika, Priti Sharma, Priya Kumari, Priyanka, Priyanka Luthra, Rashmi (WK), Rini Burman, Ritu, Sandhya Kumari, Shanti Kumari, Shashi Mathur, Shikha (WK), Sonia.

Predicted Playing XI

Shashi Mathur

Batter

Megha (WK)

Wicketkeeper-batter

Sonia

Batter

Priyanka Luthra

Batter

Durga Murmu

All-rounder

Monika

Batter

Shanti Kumari

Batter

Arti

Bowler

Ashwani (CAP)

Bowler

Shikha

Bowler

Devyani

Bowler

Jharkhand Women Team Form

Jharkhand Women won four of their six league stage matches in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2024. They failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

Uttarakhand Women News & Player List

Uttarakhand Player List

Amisha B, Ankita Bisht, Dimpal Kandari, Dipika, Divya Bohra, Garima, Indrani Roy (WK), Jyoti Giri, Kalpana Verma, Kanchan Parihar (WK), Kanika, Mansi Joshi, Megha Saini, Minakshi, Muskan, Nandhini Kaushik, Nandini Kashyap (WK), Neelam, Neelam Bisht, Nisha Mishra, Pramila Rawat, Preeti Bhandari (WK), Prema, Raghvi, Ritika, Safina, Sakshi, Shagun, Sweta (WK), Tara

Predicted Playing XI

Nandini Kashyap

Wicketkeeper-batter

Jyoti Giri

Batter

Raghvi (CAP)

Batter

Neelam

All-rounder

Prema

All-rounder

Kanchan Parihar

Batter

Ankita Bisht

All-rounder

Kanika

Batter

Amisha B

Bowler

Safina

Bowler

Minakshi

Bowler

Uttarakhand Women Women Form

In the last edition of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy, Uttarakhand Women were the Group B table-toppers. They won four and lost just one of their seven games. They also won their quarter-final match, but lost to Mumbai in the semi-final.

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Head to Head

Just one game has been played between the two teams in the past. Uttarakhand Women emerged victorious in the match.

Head to Head

Matches: 1

Jharkhand Women: 0

Uttarakhand Women: 1

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Jharkhand Women to score over 19.5 runs before fall of first wicket

Jharkhand Women opening pair of Shashi Mathur and Megha could partner only for one run in their last outing against Goa. But a good partnership between them is expected in the next match against Uttarakhand. Mathur has hit good form as she scored 46 unbeaten runs off 40 balls in her last outing. Having lost their first two games, Uttarakhand bowlers are already under pressure. Goa openers partnered for 36 runs against them, while Delhi openers forged a 33-run partnership. Jharkhand Women openers should also manage to score over 19 runs together on Saturday.

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women

T20

RDCA Ground, null

Icon

Jharkhand

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.80
Icon

Uttarakhand

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

2.00

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Batters

Nandini Kashyap to be Uttarakhand Women's top Batter

Uttarakhand opener Nandini Kashyap scored 44 runs off 34 balls in his last outing against Delhi. The innings consisted of eight fours. Nandini scored 25 runs off 24 balls in her first outing of the tournament against Goa.

Shashi Mathur to be Jharkhand Women's top batter

Jharkhand Women opener Shashi Mathur top-scored for her side against Goa on Thursday. Mathur scored unbeaten 46 runs off 40 balls in an innings which consisted of five fours and a six. She will have a chance to top score for her side once again.

Jharkhand Women vs Uttarakhand Women Top Bowlers

Amisha B to be Uttarakhand Women's top bowler

Amisha B of Uttarakhand was impressive with the ball against Delhi. In her four-over spell, she gave away just 20 runs and picked three wickets. Amisha dismissed three of the top six batters. Amisha B had also picked three wickets in her first outing against Goa.

Arti to be Jharkhand Women's top bowler

Arti was the most successful bowler for Jharkhand in their match against Goa. She bowled four overs to give away just 15 runs and pick as many as three wickets. Eyes will be on the off-spinner once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Jharkhand Women

Jharkhand Women are the favourites to beat Uttarakhand Women, who have lost their opening two games of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025. Jharkhand's biggest edge would be the lacklustre batting unit of Uttarakhand, who are yet to score over 130 runs in the tournament. Uttarakhand's bowling unit is not that impressive either. Goa, who were bundled out for 78 against Jharkhand, scored over 120 runs against them. Delhi scored over 140 runs against Uttarakhand. Once there is a strong batting display from Jharkhand, a fight back from Uttarakhand would become even more difficult.
  • Jharkhand Women to win @ 2.00 (Batery Bet)
  • Uttarakhand Women to win @ 1.80 (Batery Bet)
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