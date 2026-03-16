Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Match Prediction
KAR
65%
Chance of Winning
ODI
35%
Parimatch
Batery
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- Vrinda Dinesh is the highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 212 runs in four matches at an average of 70.67 with a strike rate of 138.56
- Sushree Dibyadarshini has taken seven wickets at an average of 13.42 and an economy rate of 6.48
- Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 10 wickets at an average of just 7
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning
Karnataka have won all four games so far and there is a reason behind that. With Shreyanka Patil and Vrinda Dinesh doing what they do best, and then with Rajeswari Gayakwad delivering beauties with the ball, one can be confident that they will come to fore once again.
On the other hand, Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.
- KAR-W’s chance of winning is 65%
- ODI-W’s chance of winning is 35%
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips
Bet on Vrinda Dinesh. After failing to deliver in the Women’s Premier League, in which a lot was expected of her, Dinesh has made sure her batting has remained top notch throughout. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and betting on her will give us a great chance to rake a decent money out of it.
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction
The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 153 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in six out of eight occasions.
Weather Report
Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Karnataka Women and Odisha Women in Gwalior.
Karnataka Women-W Player List
Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubha Satheesh
|
Batter
|
Vrinda Dinesh
|
Batter
|
Nikki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Prathyoosha Kumar
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mithila Vinod
|
Batter
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Monica Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
All-Rounder
|
BG Tejashwini
|
Bowler
|
Sahana Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Pooja Kumari
|
Bowler
Karnataka-W Team Form
Karnataka Women have also won all four games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.
Odisha-W Player List
Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena
Predicted Playing XI
|
Madhuri Meheta
|
Batter
|
Tanmayee Behera
|
Batter
|
Sushree Dibyadarshini
|
All-rounder
|
Pragyan Paramita Mohanty
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Sangeeta Khadia
|
All-rounder
|
Sarita Meher
|
Batter
|
Janaki Reddy
|
All-rounder
|
Subhra Nirjharini Swain
|
Bowler
|
Bijayalaxmi Behera
|
Bowler
|
Jyoti Kumari Prasad
|
Bowler
|
Reemalaxmi Ekka
|
Bowler
Odisha-W Team Form
Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all four group games so far.
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head
Karnataka and Odisha have faced each other in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all four games.
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds
Karnataka to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)
Karnataka have showcased brilliant batting depth in the ongoing tournament, but their powerplay batting has been the best and most impactful narrative. They have scored 53 runs on an average in the first six overs - which is the third-highest in the tournament. So back them to do well.
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W
T20
Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, null
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Odisha
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters
Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Vrinda Dinesh is the highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 212 runs in four matches at an average of 70.67 with a strike rate of 138.56. She already has a century and a fifty to her name. If you’re serious about making money, go and have a massive stake on her.
Madhuri Meheta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Former India opener Madhuri Meheta is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the tournament, having scored 94 runs at an average of 23.50. She is a one-lady warrior for a side that have forgotten how to bat long. In that cauldron, betting on her seems like a good idea.
Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers
Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 10 wickets at an average of just 7 and an economy rate of 4.37. So betting on her to do well again seems like a plausible idea.
Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken seven wickets at an average of 13.42 and an economy rate of 6.48. She is 11th on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KAR-W
- KAR-W to Win - 1.39 (Parimatch)
- ODI-W to Win - 2.66 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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