Facts: Vrinda Dinesh is the highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 212 runs in four matches at an average of 70.67 with a strike rate of 138.56

Sushree Dibyadarshini has taken seven wickets at an average of 13.42 and an economy rate of 6.48

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 10 wickets at an average of just 7

Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Chance of Winning

Karnataka have won all four games so far and there is a reason behind that. With Shreyanka Patil and Vrinda Dinesh doing what they do best, and then with Rajeswari Gayakwad delivering beauties with the ball, one can be confident that they will come to fore once again.

On the other hand, Odisha are as disappointing as it could get. Barring the bowling stoicity of Sushree Dibyadarshini, there is nothing for the eastern Indian team to feel proud of. Subhra Nirjharini Swain and Jyoti K Prasad have done well to support her, but the lack of batting effort, has ensured that Odisha are behind the eight ball right from the word go.

KAR-W’s chance of winning is 65%

ODI-W’s chance of winning is 35%

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Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Betting Tips

Bet on Vrinda Dinesh. After failing to deliver in the Women’s Premier League, in which a lot was expected of her, Dinesh has made sure her batting has remained top notch throughout. Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament and betting on her will give us a great chance to rake a decent money out of it.

Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Match Toss Prediction

The Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior has an average first innings batting score of 153 runs in the ongoing tournament. Batting first teams have come out to be successful in six out of eight occasions.

Weather Report

Rain is not going to play spoilsport in the match between Karnataka Women and Odisha Women in Gwalior.

Karnataka Women-W Player List

Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde

Predicted Playing XI

Shubha Satheesh Batter Vrinda Dinesh Batter Nikki Prasad Batter Prathyoosha Kumar Wicket-Keeper Mithila Vinod Batter Shreyanka Patil All-rounder Monica Patel All-rounder Rajeshwari Gayakwad All-Rounder BG Tejashwini Bowler Sahana Pawar Bowler Pooja Kumari Bowler

Karnataka-W Team Form

Karnataka Women have also won all four games in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy.

Odisha-W Player List

Sushree Dibyadarshini Pradhan (C), Bijayalaxmi Behera, D. Janaki Reddy, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, Laxmipriya Naik, Madhuri Meheta, Monalisha Rout (WK), Nivedita John Naik, Pragyan Paramita Mohanty (WK), Rameswari Naik, Rani Tudu, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Sangeeta Khadia (VC), Sarita Meher, Subhra Nirjharini Swain, Tanmayee Behera, Kajal Jena

Predicted Playing XI

Madhuri Meheta Batter Tanmayee Behera Batter Sushree Dibyadarshini All-rounder Pragyan Paramita Mohanty Wicket-Keeper Sangeeta Khadia All-rounder Sarita Meher Batter Janaki Reddy All-rounder Subhra Nirjharini Swain Bowler Bijayalaxmi Behera Bowler Jyoti Kumari Prasad Bowler Reemalaxmi Ekka Bowler

Odisha-W Team Form

Odisha Women have started the 2025–26 season on a disappointing note, losing all four group games so far.

Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Head-To-Head

Karnataka and Odisha have faced each other in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all four games.

Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Betting Odds

Karnataka to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

Karnataka have showcased brilliant batting depth in the ongoing tournament, but their powerplay batting has been the best and most impactful narrative. They have scored 53 runs on an average in the first six overs - which is the third-highest in the tournament. So back them to do well.

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Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Best Batters

Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Vrinda Dinesh is the highest run-scorer in the entire tournament, having scored 212 runs in four matches at an average of 70.67 with a strike rate of 138.56. She already has a century and a fifty to her name. If you’re serious about making money, go and have a massive stake on her.

Madhuri Meheta to be Odisha-W’s best batter (Parimatch)

Former India opener Madhuri Meheta is the highest run-scorer for Odisha in the tournament, having scored 94 runs at an average of 23.50. She is a one-lady warrior for a side that have forgotten how to bat long. In that cauldron, betting on her seems like a good idea.

Karnataka-W vs Odisha-W Best Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gayakwad to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rajeshwari Gayakwad is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025, having taken 10 wickets at an average of just 7 and an economy rate of 4.37. So betting on her to do well again seems like a plausible idea.

Sushree Dibyadarshini to be Odisha-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sushree Dibyadarshini is the highest wicket-taker for Odisha in the ongoing Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, having taken seven wickets at an average of 13.42 and an economy rate of 6.48. She is 11th on the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. So bet big on her and watch as your return skyrocket.