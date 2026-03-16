Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Match Prediction
KAR
94%
Chance of Winning
TRI
6%
Parimatch
T20
Roop Singh Stadium
Facts:
- Tamanna Nigam was Tripura’s highest run-scorer last season
- In just 15 matches in the Women’s Premier League, Shreyanka Patil has taken 19 wickets at an average of 18.36 and a strike rate of 12.9
- Priyanka Acharjee picked up nine wickets last season at an average of 27
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Chance of Winning
Everything about Karnataka screams confidence and dominance. If Nikki Prasad doesn’t get you, then Vrinda Dinesh will. If Shreyanka Patil doesn’t, then Rajeshwari Gayakwad will. Having a plethora of talent at their disposal makes many sides immune to challenges and Karnataka are basking in that at the moment.
On the other hand, after one win and one loss, Tripura will be relying on Mouchaity Debnath and Tamanna Nigam to do the bulk of the heavy lifting. Their bowling unit, however, might be too slow to acclimatise to the challenges Karnataka are likely to pose in the upcoming game.
- KAR-W’s chance of winning is 94%
- TRI-W’s chance of winning is 6%
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Betting Tips
You can’t move ahead without having a stake on Shreyanka Patil. One of the fiercest and most solid players of the era, Patil brings an unequivocal sense of panache to the fore — something you can always build on. Nikki Prasad and Vrinda Dinesh know how to bat long, and they’ll be at the centre of attention in the upcoming match. Bet on Rajeshwari Gayakwad to capitalise on her knack for delivering in crunch situations.
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Match Toss Prediction
Captain Roop Singh Stadium in Gwalior hasn’t hosted a lot of Women’s T20 matches, and in four games this season, the venue has an average first innings score of 152 runs.
Weather Report
There is no threat of rain in the upcoming match between Karnataka and Tripura, with Accuweather predicting a clear weather pattern for Gwalior on Saturday.
Karnataka Women-W Player List
Nikki Prasad (C), Vrinda Dinesh, Mithila Vinod, Shubha Satheesh, Shreyanka Patil, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), BG Tejashwini, Sahana Pawar, Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Soumya Verma (WK), Ananya Hegde
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shubha Satheesh
|
Batter
|
Vrinda Dinesh
|
Batter
|
Nikki Prasad
|
Batter
|
Prathyoosha Kumar
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Mithila Vinod
|
Batter
|
Shreyanka Patil
|
All-rounder
|
Monica Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|
All-Rounder
|
BG Tejashwini
|
Bowler
|
Sahana Pawar
|
Bowler
|
Pooja Kumari
|
Bowler
Karnataka-W Team Form
Karnataka Women finished third on the Group B points table but started the 2025 season with a bang, winning both games comfortably so far.
Tripura-W Player List
Priyanka Acharjee (C), Rizu Saha, Mouchaity Debnath (WK), Tamanna Nigam, Rohini Mane, Ambesha Das, Annapurna Das, Nikita Debnath, Supriya Das (WK), Reshma Nayak, Indra Jamatia, Ambika Debnath, Moutushi Dey, Sebika Debnath, Shiuli Chakroborty, Maman Rabidas, Jhumki Debnath (WK), Moumita Deb, Puja Das, Sulakshana Roy
Predicted Playing XI
|
Mouchaity Debnath
|
Wicket-Keeper
|
Nikita Debnath
|
Batter
|
Tamanna Nigam
|
Batter
|
Rizu Saha
|
Batter
|
Indra Jamatia
|
Batter
|
Annapurna Das
|
All-rounder
|
Ambesha Das
|
All-rounder
|
Supriya Das
|
All-Rounder
|
Reshma Nayak
|
Bowler
|
Priyanka Acharjee
|
Bowler
|
Rohini Mane
|
Bowler
Tripura-W Team Form
Tripura Women won just one of their six games last season to finish sixth in the seven-team league. In the 2025-26 season, things haven’t been that exciting as well, losing both the games so far.
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Head-To-Head
Karnataka Women and Tripura Women have faced each other three times in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with the former winning all three games comfortably.
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Betting Odds
Karnataka to have a good powerplay (Parimatch)
Karnataka have one of the strongest top orders in the entire Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, with Subha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, and Nikki Prasad providing solid options at the top. Against Himachal Pradesh, they hardly had to break a sweat, with Dinesh and Prasad scoring 54 and 35 runs respectively. That’s spectacularly good and you need to bet on them to deliver in a big way in the upcoming match.
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W
T20
Roop Singh Stadium, null
Karnataka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tripura
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Best Batters
Vrinda Dinesh to be Karnataka-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Vrinda Dinesh has been one of the most solid batters in Indian cricket at the moment, and even though her stint with the UP Warriorz didn’t yield the desired dividends, she showcased exactly what she’s capable of with the bat in the first game of the Senior Women’s T20. Her innings of 54 against Himachal Pradesh helped her side cruise to an easy victory and you can trust the same story to continue in the upcoming match as well.
Tamanna Nigam to be Tripura-W’s best batter (Parimatch)
Tamanna Nigam top-scored for Tripura in the first game with 23 runs, and honestly, she’s one of those players who can make a difference to the process with ease. She was their top run-scorer last year and knows exactly how to make an impact. So, what are you waiting for?
Karnataka-W vs Tripura-W Best Bowlers
Shreyanka Patil to be Karnataka-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Shreyanka Patil is one of the best bowlers in India at the moment and has taken the WPL by storm. In just 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League, she has taken 19 wickets at an average of 18.36 and a strike rate of 12.9. In the Caribbean Premier League, she has taken 10 wickets, which makes her one of the most interesting prospects in the country.
Priyanka Acharjee to be Tripura-W’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Skipper Priyanka Acharjee is the most important bowler for Tripura a side not particularly known for explosive bowling performances. She picked up nine wickets last season at an average of 27, which speaks volumes about the value she brings to the table. So why not take a decent stake on her?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
KAR-W
- KAR-W to Win - 1.06 (Parimatch)
- TRI-W to Win - 6.83 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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