Facts: Nazma Khan has scored 84 runs and picked up 9 wickets in 6 matches this season.

Vrinda Dinesh is the leading run-scorer for Karnataka Women with 293 runs in 7 matches.

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Chance of Winning

Karnataka Women ended their group stage campaign with a flourish, securing a dominant 75-run victory over Hyderabad Women. This final win gives them a superb record of six wins from seven matches. Their batting performance was outstanding, posting a challenging total of 167/7. The innings was built on two brilliant half-centuries: a blistering 50 off 24 balls from Player of the Match Vrinda Dinesh and a composed 51 off 41 from Shishira Gowda.

Monica Patel's quick 35 provided the late impetus. In the chase, Hyderabad's batting line-up faltered, eventually being bowled out for a mere 92. The Karnataka bowlers were clinical and shared the spoils effectively, with Sahana Pawar, Poojari Kumari, and captain Nikki Prasad all snagging two wickets apiece to seal the comprehensive win.

Delhi Women finished the group stage at 2nd place with five wins in six matches and they are currently on a five match winning streak with their latest win coming against Chandigarh Women by 43 runs. Batting first, Delhi Women scored a competitive total of 139/6 in their 20 overs. Their innings was anchored by two key partnerships. Ayushi Soni played a responsible knock of 46 off 37 balls, while Nazma Khan provided the late fireworks with a brilliant unbeaten cameo of 44 off just 24 balls, hitting six fours and a six to accelerate the scoring.

In their defence, the Delhi bowlers put on a disciplined display. Bharti Rawal was the standout performer, ripping through the opposition with figures of 3 wickets for 7 runs in her 3 overs. Captain Soni Yadav and Tanisha Singh also contributed two wickets each, ensuring Delhi Women maintained control throughout the match.

Karnataka Women’s Chance of Winning - 48%

Delhi Women’s Chance of Winning - 52%

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Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Shweta Sehrawat has scores of 6, 29, 44, 44, 17, and 26 this season. She has scored over 20 runs in four of her last five matches and is the leading run-scorer for Delhi Women, with 169 runs in 6 matches at an average of 28.16. Against an in-form Karnataka bowling unit, Sehrawat will be vital with the bat, and we predict her to continue her good run of form by scoring over 20 runs.

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Toss Prediction

The pitch at Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat offers a balanced surface that favours both batters and bowlers. The average first-innings score is around 145–150 runs, and teams bowling first have a higher win percentage in T20 matches played at this venue. With rain expected for this fixture, having a target in sight is always advantageous. Both teams have a solid record while chasing, and we predict that the team winning the toss is more likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather on Saturday, October 25th, is expected to be warm and humid, with a high of 33°C. There is a 75% chance of precipitation, indicating a strong likelihood of rain. Humidity will remain high at 68%, with winds around 16 km/h.

Karnataka Women News & Players List

Karnataka Women players list

Pooja Kumari, Roshni Kiran, Shubha Satheesh, Vrinda Dinesh, BG Tejashwini, Mithila Vinod, Nikki Prasad, Shishira Gowda, Prathyoosha Kumar, Soumya Verma, Ananya Hegde, Monica Patel, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil.

Probable Playing XI

Player Name Role Niki Prasad (c) All-Rounder D Vrinda Batter S Shubha Batter Monica C Patel Bowler Shishira A Gowda All-Rounder S R Patil All-Rounder Rajeshwari Bowler K Prathyoosha (wk) Wicket-Keeper Pooja Kumar M Batter Sahana S Pawar Bowler B G Tejashwini All-Rounder

Karnataka Women Recent Form

Karnataka Women won six of the last seven matches played in the group stage of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season.

Delhi Women News & Players List

Delhi Women Players List

Armeet Kaur, Ayushi Soni, Bharti Rawal, Deeksha, Ekta Bhadana, Goyinka Sharma, Mallika, Mansi Sharma, Medhavi Bidhuri, Monika, Nazma, Nidhi Mahto, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat, Priya Mishra, Priya Punia, Riya Shokeen, Shivani, Shweta Sehrawat, Soni Yadav, Tanisha Singh, and Vanshika Lila.

Probable Playing XI

Soni Yadav Bowler (C) Shweta Sehrawat Batsman Riya Shokeen Wicket-Keeper Priya Punia Batsman Deeksha Sharma All-Rounder Tanisha Singh All-Rounder Ayushi Soni All-Rounder Nazma Khan All-Rounder Ekta Bhadana Bowler Parunika Sisodia Bowler Bharti Rawal All-Rounder

Delhi Women Recent Form

Delhi Women won five of the last six group matches played in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy this season.

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Head to Head Record

In the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy, Karnataka Women and Delhi Women have faced each other in three matches to date, with Delhi Women holding the upper hand with two wins, while one match ended in a tie.

Matches Played: 3

Karnataka Women: 0

Delhi Women: 2

Tie: 1

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Betting Odds

Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka Women

Karnataka Women’s opening pair of Vrinda Dinesh and Shubha Satheesh haven’t been in the best of form as a duo, averaging just 2 runs per match in their last three outings, with two of those partnerships producing zero runs.

Meanwhile, Delhi Women’s opening pair of Priya Punia and Pragya Rawat have added 29 runs for the first wicket across their last three matches. Considering the current form of both teams’ openers, we are backing Delhi Women to have a better opening partnership than Karnataka Women.

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Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Top Batters

Vrinda Dinesh to be the Top Batter for Karnataka Women

Vrinda Dinesh has scored 293 runs in 7 matches and is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. She has smashed one century and two fifties and has top-scored in four of the seven matches for Karnataka Women this season. Considering her good run of form, we back Dinesh to dominate against Delhi.

Shewta Sehrawat to be the Top Batter for Delhi Women

Shwetha Sehrawat played a key role in Delhi’s qualification to the super league where she scored 169 runs in 6 matches, averaging 28.16. She has been the top batter for Delhi in two of the matches and is in really good form heading into this contest. We back Sehrawat to continue her good run of form in this fixture and be the top batter for Delhi.

Karnataka Women vs Delhi Women Top Bowlers

Rajeshwari Gaikwad to be the Top Bowler for Karnataka Women

The left-arm spinner has taken 12 wickets in 7 matches for Karnataka Women this season and is the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament. Gaikwad has also been the top bowler in three of the seven matches this season. In this crucial match against a strong Delhi batting lineup, we back Gaikwad to come out on top and deliver a match-winning spell for Karnataka Women.

Nazma Khan to be the Top Bowler for Delhi Women

Nazma Khan has been the most effective bowler in the middle overs for Delhi Women this season and has consistently been among the wickets throughout. So far, in six matches, she has taken 9 wickets and has been the top bowler in two of those games. Expect another solid bowling performance from Khan in this match, and we back her to be the top bowler for Delhi.